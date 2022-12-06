Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Campville resident recognized for excellence in NY Army National Guard while serving in Germany
New York Army National Guard Spc. Kathleen E. DeLage, a Campville resident, has been recognized for outstanding performance while deployed to Europe. DeLage, a human resources specialist currently deployed to Germany with Task Force Orion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 42nd Infantry Division, received the New York Army National Guard Commanding General’s Award for Excellence challenge coin on Nov. 23, 2022 in recognition of her contributions to the Joint Multinational Training Group – Ukraine mission.
Design a Christmas card after Worship on December 11 at the First Presbyterian Union Church
The First Presbyterian Union Church, located at the corner of North Avenue and Temple Street in Owego, is hosting a Christmas card making event for all ages after worship this Sunday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m. All are invited to come and worship, stay for refreshments, and make a simple card for someone in need.
What’s Happening for the week of December 11, 2022
What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.
‘Sirens for Santa’ helps families this Christmas
Sayre Borough’s Mayor, Henry G. Farley, is pictured presenting members of the Sayre Police Benevolent Association with his donation to “Sirens for Santa”. The Sayre PBA has helped families with Christmas for the past eight years, and is appreciative of any donations that individuals or groups can make to this worthwhile program.
Rotary Clubs continue giving
Members of the Sayre and Athens Rotary Clubs gathered recently at the Grille at the Station to prepare Thanksgiving baskets, which were donated to five Sayre families. Each member donated items, to include in the baskets, to make the Thanksgiving dinner complete. Preparing Thanksgiving baskets is one of many activities...
