Westport, CT

westportjournal.com

Red alert: Despite qualms, new restaurant’s awnings OK’d

WESTPORT — A new downtown restaurant was served up approval by the Architectural Review Board and Historic District Commission on Tuesday — at least for its bright red awnings and its sign. The Original Pancake House, a West Coast chain, plans to open its Westport location at 35/43...
WESTPORT, CT
westportjournal.com

Are Longshore’s golfing facilities up to par?

WESTPORT — The Parks and Recreation Commission took a swing Wednesday at some of the specific options outlined in the Longshore Capital Improvement Plan for the 168-acre park. Suggestions about Longshore’s golf clubhouse and driving range teed up some of the most pointed comments during the commission’s online meeting....
WESTPORT, CT
westportjournal.com

Neighbors fighting Saugatuck apartments appeal for donations

WESTPORT — The group fighting a plan to build a three-building, 157-unit apartment complex at the end of Hiawatha Lane Extension has issued a “urgent appeal” for donations. Save Old Saugatuck sent an email and posted the request on its website. It has a challenge to the...
WESTPORT, CT
westportjournal.com

RTM: Tributes to Pfister and Talmadge; Wieser, Karpf re-elected

WESTPORT — The Representative Town Meeting didn’t have an officially weighty agenda on Tuesday night, but began with some heartfelt personal business. Susan Pfister, the longtime director of the Westport Center for Senior Activities, gave the invocation because she is retiring. And members took time to send well...
WESTPORT, CT
westportjournal.com

Budget builders: School, town officials huddle on spending plans

WESTPORT — Last year, as the annual budget-making season got underway, town leaders came to the Board of Education armed with numbers and expectations. On Monday, they came with praise. “It was the smoothest process we have ever had,” said Sheri Gordon, a Board of Finance member, who last...
WESTPORT, CT
westportjournal.com

Firefighters dispatched to I-95 tractor-trailer crash

WESTPORT — A collision between two tractor-trailer trucks on a local stretch of Interstate 95 sent one of the truck drivers to the hospital late Tuesday. Westport firefighters and EMS crews were dispatched to the scene of the crash, between I-95 southbound Exits 18 and 17, when the accident was reported at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday, according to the report by Assistant Fire Chief Jeffrey Gootman.
WESTPORT, CT

