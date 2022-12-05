WESTPORT — A collision between two tractor-trailer trucks on a local stretch of Interstate 95 sent one of the truck drivers to the hospital late Tuesday. Westport firefighters and EMS crews were dispatched to the scene of the crash, between I-95 southbound Exits 18 and 17, when the accident was reported at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday, according to the report by Assistant Fire Chief Jeffrey Gootman.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO