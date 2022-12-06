ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Arizona vs. Indiana — The Report Card

Indiana lost for the second time in its last three outings with a disappointing 89-75 loss to Arizona in front of a majority IU crowd at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The Hoosiers fell behind 27-8 in the first half, and that ultimately became a hill too...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Arizona’s inside dominance gives IU a taste of its own medicine

Arizona beat Indiana at its own game. This was always going to be a challenging game for IU. The Wildcats are No. 10 in the AP Poll for a reason. They’re really good. So it’s not a wholly shocking result that the 14th-ranked Hoosiers lost to them. It’s not a game that should change IU’s season-long outlook.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson discuss loss to Arizona

Watch as Indiana’s Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson discuss a loss to Arizona on Saturday evening. Mike Woodson post-game | Three keys, highlights, final stats. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”. Find us on Facebook: thedailyhoosier. You can follow us...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Tamar Bates previews Arizona from Las Vegas

Watch as Indiana guard Tamar Bates met with the media outside the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Friday evening. Indiana and Arizona tip at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Saturday at the MGM. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”. Find us on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
thedailyhoosier.com

IU men’s soccer faces Pittsburgh Friday evening in College Cup national semifinal

Indiana men’s soccer is ready to kick off its 22nd appearance in the College Cup. The No. 13-seeded Hoosiers will face Pittsburgh on Friday (Dec. 9) at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C., in an NCAA College Cup Semifinal matchup set to kick off at around 8:30 p.m. Eastern. The match will air live on ESPNU with streaming available on Watch ESPN.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WIBC.com

What Are the Chances of a White Christmas in Indiana 2022?

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Just like the one you used to know…It is one of the big questions asked every holiday season. Will we have snow? According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration a white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, make sure to check them out next time you are in the area and want to see what a really good steak should taste like.
INDIANA STATE
WCPO

New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization

INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

How likely is a white Christmas in central Indiana?

Whether you're a fan of snow or not, many of us wish for at least some snow on Christmas Day. Just because December is getting off to a mild start this year, it doesn't necessarily mean your dreams of a white Christmas will melt away. Although Santa's visit to central Indiana is still a couple of weeks away, we can look at our historical chances of a white Christmas.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
witzamfm.com

Henry Norbert Merkley, age 5, of Jasper

Henry Norbert Merkley, age 5, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:05 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, surrounded by family in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. Henry was born on January 23, 2017, to John and Natalie (Alles) Merkley. Henry was in kindergarten at Ireland...
JASPER, IN
horseandrider.com

Horse With EHV-1 Euthanized in Indiana

On December 6, a 3.5-year-old standardbred filly in Shelby County, Indiana, tested positive for EHV-1. She had been displaying neurologic signs and was euthanized. All exposed horses on the property have been quarantined and are being monitored twice daily for fever and other clinical signs. Horses on a related premises...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Gray Bros. Cafeteria in Mooresville gets national recognition

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana is no stranger to food celebrities and series making a pit stop at local restaurants. That includes Adam Richman of “Man v. Food” fame, who visited Indianapolis during Season 3 in 2010. Mashed has compiled a list of the Best Man v. Food restaurant in each state, and according to the […]
MOORESVILLE, IN
103GBF

Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall

Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
INDIANA STATE
953wiki.com

Governor Eric Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in recognition of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day to honor the lives lost when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Flags should be flown at half-staff at the Indiana Statehouse from sunrise until...
INDIANA STATE

