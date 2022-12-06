Clayton Kershaw Still Considering Rangers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have the Highland Park native for 2023, but he will reportedly only consider two teams after the season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and pitcher Clayton Kershaw have a reported agreement in 2023. But the Texas Rangers still have a chance to sign him … one day … perhaps.

Kershaw’s agreement with the Dodgers is reportedly $20 million, which includes a $5 million signing bonus. It’s a solid one-year deal befitting a player of Kershaw’s stature.

There was a moment last month when it looked like the Rangers might have a chance to pursue the Dallas native, just as they did an offseason ago. But, like a year ago, Kershaw chose to stay with the Dodgers, a team that is much closer to competing for a World Series than the Rangers, who are coming off six straight losing seasons.

Last offseason Kershaw ultimately signed a one-year deal for $17 million with the Dodgers. The Dodgers won the World Series in 2020.

A one-year deal means the 34-year-old pitcher will hit free agency again after the 2023 season.

From there, as MLB.com reported on Monday, Kershaw has only two destinations in mind for his services for the remainder of his career, as long as that lasts.

The Rangers have always been thought to be a possibility due to Kershaw’s local ties. He also went to the same high school as Rangers general manager Chris Young — Highland Park.

Kershaw has been with the Dodgers his entire career. The first-round pick of the Dodgers in 2006 made his MLB debut in 2008 and is 197-87 for his 15-year career. He has three National League Cy Young Awards, nine All-Star Game appearances and a World Series ring. He was also the 2014 NL Most Valuable Player.

Kershaw made the All-Star Team in 2022 and finished the season with a 12-3 record and a 2.28 ERA.

With the Dodgers he’s reached the postseason 12 times, including each of the last 10 seasons. The Dodgers look poised once again to make a postseason run in 2023.

