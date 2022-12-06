Read full article on original website
Lions aren’t done yet; Class 2A Div. 2 state championship is next
The Albany Lions took on the New Home Leopards at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl Thursday night. The offense got cooking early on scoring 27 points in the first half. The second half was no different for them. The Lions beat New Home 53-25. Albany head coach Denney Faith had some...
Hawley heading back to Arlington after, 34-20 victory over Crawford
The Hawley Bearcats were at Mineral Wells Stadium Thurday, looking to secure their spot in the Class 2A Division I championship game. It was a battle between two undefeated teams, the Bearcats and the Crawford Pirates. With everything on the line for each team it was Hawley that came out on top.
Fourth quarter surge pushes Hawley to their second straight state championship game
Hawley won 34-20. Head coach Mitch Ables said, “Oh I’m extremely proud of our kids you know. We knew it was going to be a fourth quarter war between Crawford and they did a great job competing and fighting until the end. When you win everythings better you know. The burgers going to taste better, the trip is going to be better and we’re looking forward to it. You know I think this time around we won’t be so big eyed and all struck about playing there and hopefully we can just kind of relax and enjoy it.”
Mendoza earns all-region recognition
McMurry University’s career and tri-single season made field goal record holder received all-Region 3 accolades from D3Football.com, with the team announced Tuesday, Dec. 6. Senior Jared Mendoza (Fort Worth, Texas), who surpassed former career leader John Williams (18 – 1968-71) during a 2022 slate that included one of the program’s longest conversions (50 yards at Southwestern University on Sept. 26) among his nine season and 23 career makes, was a third team selection by the website. He adds the award to a second-team all-American Southwest Conference selection he received in mid-November.
Abilene Community Band to host Christmas Concert at Historic Paramount Theatre
The Abilene Community Band invites you out to celebrate the holiday season with an evening of music at The Historic Paramount Theatre. The annual free concert will take place Tuesday, December 13th. At the concert donations will be accepted for The Joe Stephens Community Band Endowment Fund. Abilene Community Band...
