nexttv.com

Unions Cite Dish/Cox Retrans Flap to Diss Tegna Deal

The NewsGuild-CWA and National Alliance of Broadcast Engineers and Technicians-CWA unions are using a retransmission consent impasse between Dish and Apollo Global Management's Cox Media Group to argue to the FCC against the merger of Standard General and Tegna. The unions have petitioned to block the deal, and cited a...
nexttv.com

Bipartisan Bills Would Goose Satellite Broadband

Bipartisan leaders in the House Energy & Commerce Committee are praising a pair of new bills that would 1) streamline regulation of satellite broadband buildouts while still providing safety from potential orbital debris and 2) extend terrestrial network security legislation to space. Committee chair Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.) and ranking...

