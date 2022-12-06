Read full article on original website
Why John Lennon’s Son Memorized Every Part of The Beach Boys’ ‘God Only Knows’
John Lennon's son, Sean Ono Lennon, said listening to The Beach Boys' "God Only Knows" made him feel like he'd never listened to a song before.
Katie Holmes Brought Back This Y2K Trend On the Red Carpet & It’s Left the Internet Seriously Divided
Katie Holmes just started a huge debate in the fashion world, all with one experimental red carpet look that instantly gave everyone nostalgia. On Dec 9, actors and performers from all over came in their best, eye-catching holiday ensembles for this year’s iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball red carpet. Nearly every other minute, we saw something show-stopping, like Brooke Shields and her daughters coordinating outfits to Demi Lovato’s insanely edgy look — and of course, Holmes’ inspired early 2000s look. To say the internet is divided on this daring look is an understatement, and if you’re wondering what the heck the internet is...
Steve Martin and Martin Short team up for hilarious ‘Father of the Bride’ skit on ‘SNL’
Steve Martin and Martin Short brought the funny as co-hosts of “Saturday Night Live” this weekend. The longtime friends and collaborators took part in multiple skits, including a revival of their “Father of the Bride” characters. The duo starred in the 1991 version of the film...
Norm Pattiz Dies: Westwood One Founder, Radio Hall of Famer Was 79
Norm Pattiz, the founder of the Westwood One syndicated programming network, died Dec. 6 at age 79. The cause of death was not revealed by officials at Westwood One parent company Cumulus Media. Pattiz began as a salesman with Los Angeles television station KCOP (Channel 13), but left there in 1976 to start Westwood One. In 1985, the company purchased Mutual Broadcasting System, one of the biggest radio networks in the United States. Two years later, the company acquired the NBC Radio Network. In the early 1990s, control of Westwood One shifted to Mel Karmazin and Infinity Broadcasting (later acquired by CBS Radio). Pattiz remained chairman of the...
25 Hilarious Tweets By Women That Made Me Laugh So Hard, I Floated Up To The Ceiling And Perished Like Weird Old Uncle Albert In "Mary Poppins"
"men will be bedridden with a common cold & accuse players in the world cup of faking their injuries" —@_chase_____
Adam Scott, Naomi Campbell, Aubrey Plaza among the celebrities honoring this year’s CNN Heroes
Celebrities and musicians are coming together tonight to honor everyday people making the world a better place. CNN’s Anderson Cooper and ABC’s Kelly Ripa will co-host the 16th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute, premiering live at 8 p.m. ET. They will be joined by more than a dozen celebrities, including supermodel and activist Naomi Campbell and actors Adam Scott of “Severance,” Aubrey Plaza of “The White Lotus” and Tenoch Huerta of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” who will serve as award presenters.
The 3 Perfect Types of Men, According to Cheesy Hallmark Christmas Movies
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. As a proud girlfriend guy, I’ve seen a lot of cheesy Hallmark Christmas movies. At first, I watched them begrudgingly. Then, I was watching them ironically. Now, I’m a full on fan. My long-time girlfriend’s parents literally used to own a Hallmark store in Rochester, New York, so I never really stood a chance. (She’s re-watching The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again again as I type this.) Hallmark may have invented this holiday movie sub-genre, but I believe it’s been perfected by Netflix. This...
