Cher’s mother, Georgia Holt, has died at age 96. She had been hospitalized for pneumonia a few months ago. The news was confirmed by Cher on Twitter. It has been reported that Cher’s mother, Georgia Holt, has died at the age of 96. 76-year-old Cher tweeted out in the early morning hours that, “Mom is gone,” with a sad face emoji. This sad news comes just three months after it was revealed that the 96-year-old had been hospitalized for pneumonia.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO