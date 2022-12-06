Read full article on original website
Nonprofit using music, art as source of healing for Columbia youth
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A music video shoot was held Saturday at the Richland Library for a Midlands nonprofit working to support young people through the arts. They're called Weight of Words Society, Inc. and they use things like poetry, videography, and dance to help children have new experiences and overcome emotional challenges and trauma.
Family Fortitude Fair connects Sumter residents with free resources
SUMTER, S.C. — The Family Fortitude Fair on Thursday aimed to connect Sumter residents with community resources. Community organizations YWCA of the Upper Lowlands and Family Ties partnered at the North Hope Center to give out school supplies, toiletries and other household items. "I don’t believe in saying that...
Sumter resident repairing used bicycles to gift kids for Christmas
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter man is gearing up for a community the 25th Cycles for Christmas. Tom Lawrence repairs bicycles year-round to give children during the holiday season. "I like the challenge of trying to bring something back to life," Lawrence shared. "When I see a bike sitting out on the side of the road, I look at it and say 'Well that looks like a great bike. Why is someone throwing that away?' And a lot of times they’ll throw it away for a flat tire or because the breaks aren’t working right or because the seat got ripped. And I can fix those things."
Signing Santa Holiday Mingle supports children with disabilities
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Saturday, SC Hands & Voices in partnership with the Sertoma Area Clubs will host a community event supporting South Carolina families who are deaf or hard of hearing. "We firmly believe that all children are as important in our society and in our world, no...
Nearly 100 SC schools serving locally grown food thanks to $3M grant
LEXINGTON, S.C. — At Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School, broccoli and collard greens are a staple on student's plates. "They taste really good and they’re healthier, too," said fourth grade student Izzy Belasquez. The greens come locally from WP Rawl in Lexington County. Lexington School District Three Director of Child...
Reconciliation Ministries expanding furniture thrift store to provide more jobs to men in recovery
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Men trying to turn away from addiction can find faith, hope and jobs through Reconciliation Ministries in Columbia. Soon, the ministry's mission is growing as the organization plans to expand their furniture thrift store to employ more men in recovery like Mike Leonard Gailliard. "This store...
Elloree library ready to serve readers of all ages
ELLOREE, S.C. — The Mentor Branch library is a hidden gem in Elloree on Cleveland Street. “I think people, they knew it was here but they didn’t know it was here," said library manager Deb Jenkins. It temporarily closed this fall due to remodeling. Jenkins says the library...
Midlands community remembers Vince Ford for legacy of service and leadership
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Midlands community is honoring Vince Ford's legacy today after the leader passed away at 64-years-old. Ford served as the senior vice president of community affairs for Prisma Health, he worked on the Richland One Board of School Commissioners and volunteered with many different organizations. "When...
New West Columbia fire chief is a familiar face
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Fire Department, one of the busiest in Lexington County, recently welcomed a new fire chief and made history, as well. Marquis Solomon is packing up to move to the office right next door. He is West Columbia's newest fire chief. He's also the first person of color to hold the position.
Now's the time to register for the Kinetic Derby Day
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's baaaack. That's right, the West Columbia Kinetic derby and iMAGINE STEAM festival is back. Registration is open for the event scheduled for Saturday April 22, 2023 from 10am-3pm. The return of the Kinetic Sculpture Parade will kick off the day, followed by soapbox racing,...
Irmo high school students invite senior citizens to holiday brunch
IRMO, S.C. — It was a lunch date. Irmo high school students, wanting to share the Christmas spirit, welcomed senior citizens from the neighborhood for a lunch and a show, if you will. After a wholesome southern breakfast by ROTC students from the school, senior citizens were escorted to...
Local artist transforms wood into kitchen utensils for Holiday Market
CAMDEN, S.C. — The Kershaw County Arts Center has kicked off its annual Holiday Market, featuring over 20 artists from across the Midlands who are showcasing their crafts. One of those artists is E.J. Ham, who transforms wood into kitchen items. "A hobby it started off as, then from...
Newberry NFT Museum bringing art into digital age
NEWBERRY, S.C. — A museum in Newberry is working to bring art into the digital age by incorporating non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. NFTs are digital assets that represent things like art and music virtually. The NFT Museum opened downtown in 2021 with the goal of creating a space for...
South Carolina pharmacies feeling effects of Adderall shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The nationwide Adderall shortage is being felt in South Carolina as some students struggle to make it through finals week. Austin Tiesing is a junior at USC's nursing school. He says it's been a tough few years, but after being prescribed Adderall in the past year, he's noticed a significant positive change in his academics.
Aspen Jeter found safe, father Antar Jeter charged in death of her mother
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — On Friday, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that 5-year-old, Aspen Jeter, was been found safe. She was found at around 1:00 p.m. Friday in Virginia. Sheriff Ravenell called it a Christmas miracle. "Today, I've got my Christmas present early," he said. This case has drawn...
Community rallies around Sumter family after son diagnosed with brain tumor
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Sumter family is getting help from community donations after a tough diagnosis. 18-month-old Dominic Smith was diagnosed with a brain tumor and a family friend is fundraising to help with medical costs. "This is not something that you plan for and expect to ever happen,"...
Christmas arrives at South Carolina Governor's Mansion: Here's how you can see it
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The holidays have arrived at the South Carolina Governor's Mansion. Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster welcomed the public to a Christmas Open House on Monday at the Governor's Mansion. The annual event, which free of charge and open to the public, featured Santa...
Program that aims to bring more black male teachers in SC classrooms receives $90,000 grant
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The 'Call Me Mister' program at South Carolina State University (SCSU) has been working to empower the next generation of Black male teachers. The program, began over 20 years ago at Clemson University. According to Clemson, African American men make up 2 percent of the teachers...
Prayer service, open house all part of McMaster inauguration
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster plans a prayer service, open house and an inaugural ball when he is sworn into office next month for a second full term. Inauguration day on Jan. 11 will start with a prayer service at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Columbia, where McMaster regularly attends.
'I got my Christmas present early': Aspen Jeter found safe in Virginia, Orangeburg sheriff says
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A search for a missing child that began in Orangeburg County has ended in Virginia with the child safe and her father in custody. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said that 5-year-old Aspen Jeter had been found in Danville, Virginia and her father has since been charged with the murder of the child's mother.
