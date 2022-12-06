ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Nonprofit using music, art as source of healing for Columbia youth

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A music video shoot was held Saturday at the Richland Library for a Midlands nonprofit working to support young people through the arts. They're called Weight of Words Society, Inc. and they use things like poetry, videography, and dance to help children have new experiences and overcome emotional challenges and trauma.
COLUMBIA, SC
Sumter resident repairing used bicycles to gift kids for Christmas

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter man is gearing up for a community the 25th Cycles for Christmas. Tom Lawrence repairs bicycles year-round to give children during the holiday season. "I like the challenge of trying to bring something back to life," Lawrence shared. "When I see a bike sitting out on the side of the road, I look at it and say 'Well that looks like a great bike. Why is someone throwing that away?' And a lot of times they’ll throw it away for a flat tire or because the breaks aren’t working right or because the seat got ripped. And I can fix those things."
SUMTER, SC
Elloree library ready to serve readers of all ages

ELLOREE, S.C. — The Mentor Branch library is a hidden gem in Elloree on Cleveland Street. “I think people, they knew it was here but they didn’t know it was here," said library manager Deb Jenkins. It temporarily closed this fall due to remodeling. Jenkins says the library...
ELLOREE, SC
New West Columbia fire chief is a familiar face

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Fire Department, one of the busiest in Lexington County, recently welcomed a new fire chief and made history, as well. Marquis Solomon is packing up to move to the office right next door. He is West Columbia's newest fire chief. He's also the first person of color to hold the position.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
Now's the time to register for the Kinetic Derby Day

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's baaaack. That's right, the West Columbia Kinetic derby and iMAGINE STEAM festival is back. Registration is open for the event scheduled for Saturday April 22, 2023 from 10am-3pm. The return of the Kinetic Sculpture Parade will kick off the day, followed by soapbox racing,...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry NFT Museum bringing art into digital age

NEWBERRY, S.C. — A museum in Newberry is working to bring art into the digital age by incorporating non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. NFTs are digital assets that represent things like art and music virtually. The NFT Museum opened downtown in 2021 with the goal of creating a space for...
NEWBERRY, SC
South Carolina pharmacies feeling effects of Adderall shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The nationwide Adderall shortage is being felt in South Carolina as some students struggle to make it through finals week. Austin Tiesing is a junior at USC's nursing school. He says it's been a tough few years, but after being prescribed Adderall in the past year, he's noticed a significant positive change in his academics.
COLUMBIA, SC
Prayer service, open house all part of McMaster inauguration

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster plans a prayer service, open house and an inaugural ball when he is sworn into office next month for a second full term. Inauguration day on Jan. 11 will start with a prayer service at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Columbia, where McMaster regularly attends.
COLUMBIA, SC
