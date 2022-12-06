Read full article on original website
Monica Dominguez
5d ago
It really sucks. They're always checking my door to see if it's unlocked. They've stolen property from me and my neighbors and I even had to kick one out of my car. Nothing is safe around these people.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Not All Migrants in New Mexico are Treated WellTom HandyAlbuquerque, NM
Migrant news is mainly in Texas but some incidents are still occurring in New MexicoTom HandyTexas State
Trujillo’s holiday display rolls in huge donation to Storehouse New Mexico
The Trujillo's collection drive continues until New Year's Day, if you are interested in donating or checking out the Christmas display, visit our article.
Albuquerque students build doghouses for families in need
Each year, two wood shop classes build items for those in need.
Flights from Las Cruces to Albuquerque to begin January 2023
Flights from Las Cruces to Albuquerque to begin January 2023
From firearm to tool: ABQ event trades guns for gift cards
At the last event, more than 250 guns were taken off the street.
Roswell catalytic converter thief ID'd by parents
Roswell catalytic converter thief ID'd by parents
Albuquerque kids pick from thousands of books for giveaway event
Public officials were at the event reading stories to kids in attendance.
Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon office holding job fair
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon office is hiring and they’re holding a job fair next week. The office is hiring full-time employees to help processing claims in Santa Fe, las Vegas, and Mora. Applicants can stop by the Santa Fe Community Convention Center next Wednesday, December 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. […]
Authorities: Missing man found dead in Santa Fe County
Deputies said the man had been reported missing in November.
School safety advocate speaks at New Mexico Law Enforcement Conference
School safety advocate speaks at New Mexico Law Enforcement Conference

The conference gives law enforcement professionals the chance to learn from their peers and experts outside the field as well as highlight what they need to improve on.
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 9 – 15
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 9 – Mariachi Christmas – Popejoy Hall will host the return of Mariachi Christmas. This event will showcase the sights and sounds of Mexico at Christmas with rich mariachi music accompanying traditional ballet folklórico. Tickets are $25 […]
Survey gauges housing discrimination in Albuquerque
Every five years Albuquerque has to report to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on how the city is promoting fair housing for protected classes of people based on things like race, religion, sex, or disability. The draft report assessing the city’s fair housing was published this week and it highlights Albuqueruqe’s housing inequities.
Rio Rancho police find suspect after school threatened
Rio Rancho police find suspect after school threatened

This week, Rio Rancho police received word of a threat directed at a local school. Now, authorities said they've identified their suspect in the case.
Police: 2 dead in SE Albuquerque rollover
The area was closed while authorities investigate.
ABQ police say speed played role in deadly rollover
It's unknown if alcohol was involved.
Loophole gets Albuquerque woman out of city parking tickets. Could more be coming?
One woman has discovered a major loophole in City of Albuquerque parking tickets.
Officers rescue 69 people being held in Albuquerque stash house
(The Center Square) - As a record number of foreign nationals are entering the U.S. illegally through the El Paso Sector, which includes all of New Mexico and two west Texas counties, law enforcement officers are continuing to uncover stash houses being used in human smuggling operations. Homeland Security Investigations...
TubaChristmas fills Old Town with holiday music
An event held on Saturday allowed Old Town visitors to hear some festive tunes.
Proposed zoning changes could mean more casitas in Albuquerque
The city said they have received a lot of positive feedback and hope the city council will adopt some form of the proposal in the next few months.
What's New Mexico's favorite holiday song?
Now that Thanksgiving has passed, the holidays are in full effect, and there's Christmas music everywhere you go. Do you have a favorite Christmas song that you keep on repeat? Using Google Trends, FinanceBuzz found the most popular Christmas song per state. What’s New Mexico’s favorite holiday song?
Albuquerque struggling to keep up with ART stations
Officials said they're having issues keeping up.
