December 10, 2022 (Lakeside) - Four people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Lakeside that left a teenager in critical condition. On November 6 just before 1:00 a.m., deputies from the Lakeside Sheriff's Substation responded to multiple calls of a shooting in the 12700 block of Mapleview Street. When deputies arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his lower back. Deputies immediately rendered medical aid to the victim who was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

