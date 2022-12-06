Read full article on original website
JULIAN BRANCH LIBRARY AND KAISER PERMANENTE HOST BLOOD DRIVES WITH SAN DIEGO BLOOD BANK
December 10, 2022 (Julian/El Cajon) - San Diego Blood Bank will host two blood drives during Christmas week. Julian Branch Library will host a blood drive on Wednesday, December 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kaiser Permanente Travelodge will also host a blood drive on Thursday, December 22 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 250 S. Travelodge Drive, El Cajon 92020.
ARRESTS MADE IN NOVEMBER SHOOTING IN LAKESIDE
December 10, 2022 (Lakeside) - Four people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Lakeside that left a teenager in critical condition. On November 6 just before 1:00 a.m., deputies from the Lakeside Sheriff's Substation responded to multiple calls of a shooting in the 12700 block of Mapleview Street. When deputies arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his lower back. Deputies immediately rendered medical aid to the victim who was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.
SDSU MEN'S BASKETBALL: AZTECS FALL TO SAINT MARY'S 68-61
December 10, 2022 (Phoenix) - Aidan Mahaney scored 20 points, Alex Ducas added 17 and Saint Mary's knocked off No. 22 San Diego State 68-61 in the Jerry Colangelo Classic on Saturday. Two of the nation's best defensive teams got offensive early at the home of the NBA's Phoenix Suns...
