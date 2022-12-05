Prepare yourself because you might have to go to multiple stores to get the medicine you need to fight a cold or flu."Couldn't find any Tylenol for the kids," said father Adam Covington. "No luck, but keep trying."Parents are struggling to find cold and flu medicine as a "tripledemic" of RSV, COVID-19 and the flu have driven up the demand for over-the-counter medication, especially for children. "Remember, we did not have anything for two years," said . "We sat at home. We masked. We worked from home ... "Our herd immunity for all these respiratory viruses also dropped significantly."In a statement,...

