Pharmacies seeing shortages of hundreds of medicines, including critically important antibiotics
According to the FDA, 123 of 184 listed drugs are currently in some kind of shortage.
Tamiflu shortage: Some flu medicine, cold remedies running low amid high influenza activity
So far this season, more than 6.2 million people have reported getting the flu and 53,000 have been hospitalized.
FDA hands Pfizer priority review for its RSV vaccine candidate
As hospitals struggle to treat the surge of pediatric respiratory syncytial virus infections with a limited repertoire of treatments, the FDA placed Pfizer's RSV vaccine candidate on its fast-track list Dec. 7. If authorized, the RSV vaccine would be the first. The vaccine candidate is intended to prevent RSV in...
Pharmacists report drug shortages amid nationwide flu spike
Amid a nationwide spike in flu cases, pharmacists across the country are now saying more than 260 drugs are in short supply. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.Dec. 8, 2022.
Over the counter medication in short supply amid 'tripledemic' concerns
Prepare yourself because you might have to go to multiple stores to get the medicine you need to fight a cold or flu."Couldn't find any Tylenol for the kids," said father Adam Covington. "No luck, but keep trying."Parents are struggling to find cold and flu medicine as a "tripledemic" of RSV, COVID-19 and the flu have driven up the demand for over-the-counter medication, especially for children. "Remember, we did not have anything for two years," said . "We sat at home. We masked. We worked from home ... "Our herd immunity for all these respiratory viruses also dropped significantly."In a statement,...
People are getting sick with mystery illnesses and testing negative for COVID, RSV, and flu. Here's why.
There are plenty of viral illnesses floating around this holiday season. Experts stress testing is key because it can lead to swift treatment.
Is it Covid, flu or RSV? A chart compares the most common symptoms of each virus
Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are together driving a national wave of respiratory illnesses. Around 76% of U.S. hospital inpatient beds are full, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Pediatric beds are at a similar level, though six states have 90% or more of their pediatric beds full, according to an NBC News analysis of HHS data.
Flu hospitalization rate highest in over a decade
Influenza activity is elevated across the country just as Americans prepare for Thanksgiving gatherings and travel, per updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Friday. The big picture: The flu hospitalization rate is at the highest for this time of year in more than a decade...
This flu season is bound to be historic, but masks can help, says the CDC
A face mask that can offer protection from respiratory infection. Deposit PhotosFlu, COVID-19, and RSV infections continue to put pressure on the healthcare system.
Pfizer eyes the next COVID-19 drug
As other COVID-19 drugs stumble in efficacy as the virus evolves, Pfizer and Cambridge, Mass.-based biotech startup Clear Creek Bio have partnered to develop a new treatment. Pfizer and Clear Creek Bio will collaborate to research SARS-CoV-2 papain-like protease (PLpro) inhibitors, with the aim of developing an oral treatment for COVID-19. It's still in its discovery phase, but if successful, Pfizer said it will pay the biotech company "an undisclosed upfront payment," milestone payments and royalties, according to a Dec. 6 news release.
FDA authorizes tweaked boosters for young children
The FDA expanded its emergency use authorizations for Moderna's and Pfizer's omicron-focused boosters Dec. 8 to include children as young as 6 months old. Moderna's pediatric boosters are authorized for use in children between 6 months and 5 years, and Pfizer's option is authorized for children 6 months through 4 years of age.
Doctors, pharmacists warn of shorter supply of Tamiflu
Pharmacists and doctors say Tamiflu and its generic versions are in shorter supply this year. Tamiflu can be prescribed to treat viruses in children and adults, but a recent rise in cases among children has put a dent in supply. According to data from GoodRx, prescription fills for Tamiflu have...
Pfizer seeks FDA clearance for pediatric omicron booster
On Dec. 5, Pfizer applied for the FDA's emergency use authorization on its updated COVID-19 booster for children between 6 months and 4 years old. Like the company's omicron-focused boosters that were authorized a few months ago, these vaccine candidates are engineered to target omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. As of Dec. 3, BA.5 accounts for 13.8 percent and BA.4 makes up 0 percent of COVID-19 infections. In mid-November, omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 surpassed the "sister variants" in prevalence.
Modified vaccines less effective against new variants, 2 studies show
Two studies have found the omicron booster to be lacking when it comes to its strength against new COVID-19 subvariants BQ.1.1, XBB and BA.2.75.2 — which, together, account for 38 percent of cases. With the updated, BA.4/5-focused boosters, researchers at the Galveston-based University of Texas Medical Branch found that...
Mark Cuban Cost Plus partners with 2nd PBM; hints at insulin market entry
Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. and pharmacy benefit manager EmsanaRx forged a partnership to launch EmsanaRx Plus Dec. 8. EmsanaRx integrates with existing employer-sponsored drug benefits so beneficiaries can find discounts and lower-cost medications without going outside their health insurance. Mr. Cuban's online drug company has nearly 1,000 generic drugs at steep discounts.
New melanoma treatment shows 20% complete remission rate
A new immunotherapy treatment for advanced melanoma had a reduction in disease progression in 50 percent of participants and complete remission in 20 percent, making it one of the most effective treatments to date, NBC News reported Dec. 7. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, used...
Remote work is slowing CDC overhaul, leaders say
A heavily remote workforce may be slowing an overhaul of the CDC, Kaiser Health News reported Dec. 5. In April, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, announced plans to make the agency more nimble and simplify its messaging, acknowledging an insufficient response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In October, Politico reported that limited authority, congressional inaction and resistance from longtime staffers was slowing reform.
378 labs billed Medicare at questionable levels for COVID-19 tests, OIG report says
A Dec. 6 OIG report found that 378 labs billed Medicare Part B at questionably high levels for test add-ons. The report found 276 labs that billed for high volumes of add-on tests on claims for COVID-19 tests and 263 labs that billed for high payment amounts from add-on tests on claims for COVID-19 tests.
CDC: Flu brought nearly twice as many people to the hospital last week as the week before
(CNN) -- Nearly 20,000 people in the United States were admitted to the hospital for flu last week, almost double the number of admissions from the week before, according to data updated Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The CDC estimates there have been at least 8.7 million illnesses, 78,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths from influenza so far this season.Flu activity has been highest in the South, with hotspots spreading from El Paso to southwest Virginia, and all but six states are experiencing "high" or "very high" respiratory virus levels, and seasonal flu activity remains "high and...
6 pharmacy organizations slam Cigna, Express Scripts for Tricare drop
Pharmacist organizations scolded Cigna and Express Scripts for plans to drop 15,000 pharmacies from their 2023 Tricare networks, which could affect more than 400,000 people in the Defense Department's health plan. Decisions made by pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts and Cigna, an insurance company, that led to the current waiting...
