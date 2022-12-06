Read full article on original website
blackIrish68
5d ago
now this is sad now I have no one that's going to call and check up on me.
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
Celebrate Pride Month with Cabaret Queens at Rebel Rebel PDX on June 15th!Kashif FaruqPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Owner of Shroom House arrested, faces multiple felony chargesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Dollar General Opens their First Store in PortlandBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Portland homicide rate nearly double that of other west coast citiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
WWEEK
Shroom House Owner “Didn’t Know Anything About Any Illegal Mushroom Sales,” Attorney Says
Two men accused of running an unlawful psychedelic mushroom storefront on West Burnside Street appeared in court this afternoon. They believed the business was legal, their attorneys said. “He said he didn’t know anything about any illegal mushroom sales,” said Leland Berger, attorney for the shop’s alleged owner, Steven Tachie...
KGW
Oregon considers toughening laws targeting illegal marijuana production
SALEM, Ore. — In 2014, Oregon voters approved a ballot measure legalizing recreational marijuana after being told it would eliminate problems caused by “uncontrolled manufacture” of the drug. Illegal production of marijuana has instead exploded. So far this year, police have seized over 105 tons (95 metric...
Some Oregon landlords refused rent assistance during pandemic, choosing eviction instead
When Christina Mitchell lost her job during the pandemic, she applied for state rent assistance to help pay the bills at her Tigard apartment. But after she was approved for the aid in April, she said, her landlord refused to take the payment from the state — three times.
‘Too much up in the air’ about Measure 114, gun store owner says
“The people who wrote it weren't prepared to implement it,” said Baumann. “The people who allowed them to put it on the ballot weren't prepared for them to implement it and there's just too much up in the air about what will happen and when it will happen.”
Oregon State Police launches website for Measure 114 gun permit process, currently on hold
SALEM, Ore. — Thursday was supposed to be the day that Oregon's Measure 114 went into effect, but the matter remains on hold due to a court order out of Harney County in eastern Oregon. Though voters narrowly approved Measure 114 just one month ago during the November midterm...
freightwaves.com
Low-volume Northwest becomes nation’s tightest region
Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Reject Index – Northwest, West, Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, Northeast, Mountain Prairie SONAR: OTRI.URNW, OTRI.URWT, OTRI.URMW, OTRI.URSE, OTRI.URSW, OTRI.URNE, OTRI.URMP. In less than a month, the low-volume Pacific Northwest has gone from being one of the easiest regions to source truckload capacity to the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Measure 114’s live fire training component leaves trainers in limbo
While Oregon’s new voter-approved gun control measure is getting worked out in the courts, there remains uncertainty among local gun shops and firearms instructors in Central Oregon. Sharon Preston, owner of Ladies of Lead in Redmond — and an instructor who specializes in self-defense training for women — says...
WWEEK
Cost Estimate to Replace Interstate Bridge Increases 56%
The administrator for the Interstate Bridge Replacement Project today released new cost estimates for the job, which would create a new span across the Columbia River between Portland and Vancouver, Wash., add light rail to the bridge and make a variety of changes to the highways on both sides of the river.
Government Technology
Portland, Ore., Votes to Phase Out Petroleum Diesel Sales By 2030
(TNS) — Portland will phase out the sale of petroleum diesel by 2030, in its first major step to reduce carbon emissions by 50% under the city’s recently adopted climate emergency plan. The unanimous decision by the Portland City Council on Wednesday takes aim at medium and heavy...
Doctors urge Oregonians to put the mask back on when indoors
With cases of RSV, and the flu forcing hospitals into crisis mode, local physicians and state officials are encouraging the public to put the mask back on when indoors.
County judge blocks Oregon gun restrictions from taking effect
The ruling counteracts a federal judge who said Measure 114 meets constitutional requirements Hours after a federal judge denied a proposal to block Oregon's new gun control regulations from taking effect, an Oregon judge has granted a temporary restraining order on the entirety of Measure 114, despite its approval by voters in the November general election. Federal Judge Karen Immergut made her initial decision not to halt the measure on Dec. 6 after hearing oral arguments on Dec. 2 and receiving a letter two days later from Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. Within hours of Immergut's declaration, Harney County Circuit Judge...
PGE confirms 'deliberate physical attack' on Clackamas area substation
PORTLAND, Ore. — The FBI is investigating a targeted attack on a Portland General Electric substation in late November, the utility confirmed. “PGE is aware of a deliberate physical attack on one of our substations in the Clackamas area,” wrote a PGE spokesperson in a statement. “Our teams have assessed the damage and begun repair to the impact facility.”
Environmental groups troubled over Portland’s push to replace petroleum diesel with renewable fuels
Portland leaders heralded an environmental milestone Wednesday when the city became the first in the nation to pledge to phase out the sale of petroleum diesel. But the measure — which will take effect in 2024 and require that petroleum diesel for sale in Portland be blended with renewable fuels at increasingly higher increments, until 99% of it is phased out in 2030 — has drawn unlikely critics.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Another Oregon power substation attacked
Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
KTVZ
Oregon State Hospital says it’s back in ‘substantial’ compliance with Medicare, Medicaid
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Officials with the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have determined Oregon State Hospital is now in substantial compliance with the findings CMS cited earlier this year, the facility said Friday. OSH provides psychiatric treatment for adults from around the state who need hospital-level...
Readers respond: Stop Oregon’s coyote-killing contests
The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet on Dec. 16 for an all-day hearing in Portland, during which they will vote either to accept or deny a petition to make rules prohibiting coyote killing contests. This is not the first time Oregonians have demanded to stop this cruelty. There have been multiple attempts at this. There is overwhelming support across the state of Oregon to stop this awful practice. It simply does not represent most Oregonians and their support for science-based, humane and ethical wildlife management policies.
kptv.com
Weather knocks out power to thousands in NW Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Many in northwest Oregon are waking up without power on Saturday morning. Between Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, more than 4,000 customers are in the dark as of just after 9 a.m. The biggest problem area is on the coast in Warrenton. Pacific Power said...
OSP launches new gun permit website while Measure 114 remains on hold
Oregon State Police on Thursday launched a new webpage that includes a gun permit to purchase application and explains the steps required to receive a gun permit in the state after the passage of Measure 114.
Paid Leave Oregon contributions start Jan. 1. Here’s what you need to know
Starting January 1, Oregonians will notice a small amount of money coming out of their paychecks.
WWEEK
Portland Police Raid Shroom House Overnight
Police raided the West Burnside psychedelic mushroom shop Shroom House early morning, seizing evidence and arresting multiple people, and putting an end to one of the city’s biggest holiday-season attractions. Shroom House has been operating since Oct. 24, violating federal and state laws governing the use of psychedelic mushrooms...
