Portland, OR

KGW

Oregon considers toughening laws targeting illegal marijuana production

SALEM, Ore. — In 2014, Oregon voters approved a ballot measure legalizing recreational marijuana after being told it would eliminate problems caused by “uncontrolled manufacture” of the drug. Illegal production of marijuana has instead exploded. So far this year, police have seized over 105 tons (95 metric...
OREGON STATE
freightwaves.com

Low-volume Northwest becomes nation’s tightest region

Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Reject Index – Northwest, West, Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, Northeast, Mountain Prairie SONAR: OTRI.URNW, OTRI.URWT, OTRI.URMW, OTRI.URSE, OTRI.URSW, OTRI.URNE, OTRI.URMP. In less than a month, the low-volume Pacific Northwest has gone from being one of the easiest regions to source truckload capacity to the...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Measure 114’s live fire training component leaves trainers in limbo

While Oregon’s new voter-approved gun control measure is getting worked out in the courts, there remains uncertainty among local gun shops and firearms instructors in Central Oregon. Sharon Preston, owner of Ladies of Lead in Redmond — and an instructor who specializes in self-defense training for women — says...
REDMOND, OR
WWEEK

Cost Estimate to Replace Interstate Bridge Increases 56%

The administrator for the Interstate Bridge Replacement Project today released new cost estimates for the job, which would create a new span across the Columbia River between Portland and Vancouver, Wash., add light rail to the bridge and make a variety of changes to the highways on both sides of the river.
PORTLAND, OR
Government Technology

Portland, Ore., Votes to Phase Out Petroleum Diesel Sales By 2030

(TNS) — Portland will phase out the sale of petroleum diesel by 2030, in its first major step to reduce carbon emissions by 50% under the city’s recently adopted climate emergency plan. The unanimous decision by the Portland City Council on Wednesday takes aim at medium and heavy...
PORTLAND, OR
The Newberg Graphic

County judge blocks Oregon gun restrictions from taking effect

The ruling counteracts a federal judge who said Measure 114 meets constitutional requirements Hours after a federal judge denied a proposal to block Oregon's new gun control regulations from taking effect, an Oregon judge has granted a temporary restraining order on the entirety of Measure 114, despite its approval by voters in the November general election. Federal Judge Karen Immergut made her initial decision not to halt the measure on Dec. 6 after hearing oral arguments on Dec. 2 and receiving a letter two days later from Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. Within hours of Immergut's declaration, Harney County Circuit Judge...
OREGON STATE
KGW

PGE confirms 'deliberate physical attack' on Clackamas area substation

PORTLAND, Ore. — The FBI is investigating a targeted attack on a Portland General Electric substation in late November, the utility confirmed. “PGE is aware of a deliberate physical attack on one of our substations in the Clackamas area,” wrote a PGE spokesperson in a statement. “Our teams have assessed the damage and begun repair to the impact facility.”
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Environmental groups troubled over Portland’s push to replace petroleum diesel with renewable fuels

Portland leaders heralded an environmental milestone Wednesday when the city became the first in the nation to pledge to phase out the sale of petroleum diesel. But the measure — which will take effect in 2024 and require that petroleum diesel for sale in Portland be blended with renewable fuels at increasingly higher increments, until 99% of it is phased out in 2030 — has drawn unlikely critics.
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Another Oregon power substation attacked

Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
CLACKAMAS, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Stop Oregon’s coyote-killing contests

The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet on Dec. 16 for an all-day hearing in Portland, during which they will vote either to accept or deny a petition to make rules prohibiting coyote killing contests. This is not the first time Oregonians have demanded to stop this cruelty. There have been multiple attempts at this. There is overwhelming support across the state of Oregon to stop this awful practice. It simply does not represent most Oregonians and their support for science-based, humane and ethical wildlife management policies.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Weather knocks out power to thousands in NW Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Many in northwest Oregon are waking up without power on Saturday morning. Between Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, more than 4,000 customers are in the dark as of just after 9 a.m. The biggest problem area is on the coast in Warrenton. Pacific Power said...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Portland Police Raid Shroom House Overnight

Police raided the West Burnside psychedelic mushroom shop Shroom House early morning, seizing evidence and arresting multiple people, and putting an end to one of the city’s biggest holiday-season attractions. Shroom House has been operating since Oct. 24, violating federal and state laws governing the use of psychedelic mushrooms...
PORTLAND, OR

