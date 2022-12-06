Julie Andrews is sharing her thoughts on a potential role in third Princess Diaries. In an interview with Access Hollywood on Tuesday, The Sound of Music actress addressed if she would appear in a chapter in one of her first public comments since the project was announced as being in development. In the first two films, Andrews played Queen Clarisse Renaldi, the grandmother of Anne Hathaway’s character, Mia Thermopolis. More from The Hollywood ReporterFreddie Ross Hancock, British Publicist, Dies at 92New 'Princess Diaries' Movie in the Works at Disney (Exclusive)Anne Hathaway, Salma Hayek Pinault to Star in 'Seesaw Monster' for...

32 MINUTES AGO