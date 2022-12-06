Read full article on original website
2023 offensive lineman Amari Smith commits to Mississippi State
Brookhaven High School's Amari Smith played in his final high school football event on Saturday afternoon as part of the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star games. Afterwards, the 2023 offensive lineman and 247Sports three-star prospect opened up a new chapter to his gridiron career. The 6-foot-7 and 295-pound Smith committed to Mississippi State...
Mississippi State at Minnesota Basketball Preview and Prediction
Minnesota welcomes 23rd ranked and undefeated Mississippi State to Williams Arena this evening. The Bulldogs are one of the elite defenses in the nation and use a deep roster to hound teams into struggle. GI gives you our preview and prediction today!. Game Information. Tip-Off: 7:30 pm central time. TV:...
Illinois QB Artur Sitkowski not returning as player for Fighting Illini football in 2023 season
Illinois quarterback Artur Sitkowski will not return in 2023 as a player for the Fighting Illini football program, head coach Bret Bielema revealed Saturday, according to IlliniInquirer’s Jeremy Werner. Sitkowski will still have a role with the team, Bielema said, per Werner, though it will be off the field in a coaching or support-staff capacity.
Talkin' Dawgs: Updating the transfer portal happenings for the Bulldogs
There has been no shortage of news for Mississippi State since the transfer opened earlier this week. The Bulldogs have already seen 12 players enter the transfer portal with a few offensive pieces like wide receviers Rara and Zavion Thomas and running back Dillon Johnson. Johnson created the most headlines earlier in the week when his transfer announcement included a comment about coach Mike Leach not believing he was tough enough and being glad that he was gone.
Jones recaps Mississippi State official visit
Could Raydar Jones become one of the next great Mississippi State corners?. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Home feeling in Starkville remains unchanged for 2023 Bulldog commit Zakari Tillman
Florence High School's Zakari Tillman joined Mississippi State's Class of 2023 in late July at the Summer Slam recruiting event on campus. On that day, the 247Sports three-star linebacker noted often that his decision revolved around the 'home' feeling he got during every visit in Starkville. Back in Starkville last...
Arrows fall in North Semifinals to Starkville
The Clinton Arrows saw a good season come to an end on November 18 in the North Class 6A Semifinals, falling to eventual Class 6A State Champion Starkville 30-2. What began at Arrow Field on a hot August night with the heat index close to 100 degrees ended on the chilly November night with temperatures near 40 degrees on the same field.
MHP trooper arrested in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
The Ellis Theater is back open
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The city of Philadelphia was buzzing as a massive step was taken towards the completion of Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music. “Special for the Ellis because this is 100 year old venue that’s now been restored and is serving the community again. But it’s even a bigger, I think, mark for the Congress of Country Music because this is the beginning of phase one. And once this project opens fully, it’s going to be a regional draw. People will come from all over to see the collection and to see performances here,” said the executive director of the Congress of Country Music, Dan Barnard.
Mississippi state trooper arrested in Alabama on domestic violence charge
A Mississippi state trooper was arrested in Alabama on domestic violence charges reportedly stemming from an incident concerning an infant child. Steven Jones, 33, of Columbus, was out on bond Thursday night after turning himself in to the Tuscaloosa Police Department Thursday morning. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Jones was...
Future of US aviation begins in Mississippi: Largest uncrewed aircraft at a US academic institution unveiled
The future of aviation is in Mississippi, officials from Mississippi State University said when they unveiled the largest uncrewed aircraft at any US academic institution — a plan capable of flying up to 24 hours without refueling and able to carry a 600 pound payload. On Dec. 1, MSU...
United Furniture's promises and did it deliver?
United Furniture Industries received more than $3 million in taxpayer money through business incentive grants since 2009. UFI, which had ranked #39 on FDMC 300's listing of wood-products companies with an estimated $321 million in sales, notified its 2,700 workers by email and text that it was closing the business immediately and that workers should not show up to work. Truckers on the road were told not to deliver their cargo, but to return it to company facilities.
Higgins: Lowndes needs more land for industry
The deal to secure the $2.5 billion Aluminum Dynamics development in November gave the Golden Triangle Development LINK and Lowndes County a major victory but also a challenge: What comes next?. LINK Chief Executive Officer Joe Max Higgins made both heavy and light comments regarding the future of economic development...
Rain is making a quick return
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Today consisted of humid air, record breaking temperatures, and continued cloud coverage. Rain chances return for the end of the week and into the weekend. THURSDAY NIGHT: There are going to be mild temperatures again tonight, in the lower 60s. Cloud coverage will gradually fill back in...
MUW hosting teacher academy conference
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi University for Women's (MUW) School of Education is hosting its first-ever teacher academy conference on Friday. The goal is to address the shortage of teachers in the state. "Mississippi is facing an extreme critical shortage of educators," assistant professor Dr. Hope Durst said. She said...
Record temperatures for Thursday, rain again Friday
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Record early December heat is likely today, and above average temperatures continue for the next seven days. THURSDAY: After morning fog dissipates, expect a mostly cloudy sky to become partly sunny by afternoon. This will lead to highs reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tupelo’s record for the day is 76°, and it will likely break that record this afternoon.
How United Furniture went from state-funded darling to coldly laying off 2,700 workers
United Furniture Industries — the Tupelo-based furnishings manufacturer that recently laid off its entire staff via email and text message – received more than $3 million dollars in taxpayer money through business incentive grants since 2009. The furniture company regularly got sums every few years — ranging from $200,000 to $1.3 million — in exchange […]
CEO of Golden Triangle Development LINK speaks at CLCC luncheon
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Golden Triangle Development LINK CEO Joe Max Higgins is ready to move forward and onto the next challenge. The long-time CEO laid out his vision for the future, after recently landing a $2 billion aluminum plant in Lowndes County. Higgins spoke at the annual Columbus...
MUW School of Education takes on challenge to recruit future teachers
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The National Education Association estimates there’s a shortage of roughly 300,000 teachers and staff across the U.S. Mississippi needs more than 3,000 certified teachers. And Mississippi University for Women’s school of education is ready to take on the challenge of recruiting and training them.
Kosciusko School District holiday schedule
The following is the holiday schedule for the Kosciusko School District:. Last day of fall classes: Tuesday, Dec. 20 (60% day). Christmas Holidays: Dec. 21 – Jan. 3. Staff returns: Wednesday, Jan. 4. Students return: Thursday, Jan. 5. For more information, contact the Kosciusko School District Central Office at...
