Starkville, MS

247Sports

2023 offensive lineman Amari Smith commits to Mississippi State

Brookhaven High School's Amari Smith played in his final high school football event on Saturday afternoon as part of the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star games. Afterwards, the 2023 offensive lineman and 247Sports three-star prospect opened up a new chapter to his gridiron career. The 6-foot-7 and 295-pound Smith committed to Mississippi State...
STARKVILLE, MS
Talkin’ Dawgs: Updating the transfer portal happenings for the Bulldogs

There has been no shortage of news for Mississippi State since the transfer opened earlier this week. The Bulldogs have already seen 12 players enter the transfer portal with a few offensive pieces like wide receviers Rara and Zavion Thomas and running back Dillon Johnson. Johnson created the most headlines earlier in the week when his transfer announcement included a comment about coach Mike Leach not believing he was tough enough and being glad that he was gone.
STARKVILLE, MS
theclintoncourier.net

Arrows fall in North Semifinals to Starkville

The Clinton Arrows saw a good season come to an end on November 18 in the North Class 6A Semifinals, falling to eventual Class 6A State Champion Starkville 30-2. What began at Arrow Field on a hot August night with the heat index close to 100 degrees ended on the chilly November night with temperatures near 40 degrees on the same field.
CLINTON, MS
wtva.com

MHP trooper arrested in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WTOK-TV

The Ellis Theater is back open

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The city of Philadelphia was buzzing as a massive step was taken towards the completion of Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music. “Special for the Ellis because this is 100 year old venue that’s now been restored and is serving the community again. But it’s even a bigger, I think, mark for the Congress of Country Music because this is the beginning of phase one. And once this project opens fully, it’s going to be a regional draw. People will come from all over to see the collection and to see performances here,” said the executive director of the Congress of Country Music, Dan Barnard.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
woodworkingnetwork.com

United Furniture's promises and did it deliver?

United Furniture Industries received more than $3 million in taxpayer money through business incentive grants since 2009. UFI, which had ranked #39 on FDMC 300's listing of wood-products companies with an estimated $321 million in sales, notified its 2,700 workers by email and text that it was closing the business immediately and that workers should not show up to work. Truckers on the road were told not to deliver their cargo, but to return it to company facilities.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Higgins: Lowndes needs more land for industry

The deal to secure the $2.5 billion Aluminum Dynamics development in November gave the Golden Triangle Development LINK and Lowndes County a major victory but also a challenge: What comes next?. LINK Chief Executive Officer Joe Max Higgins made both heavy and light comments regarding the future of economic development...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Rain is making a quick return

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Today consisted of humid air, record breaking temperatures, and continued cloud coverage. Rain chances return for the end of the week and into the weekend. THURSDAY NIGHT: There are going to be mild temperatures again tonight, in the lower 60s. Cloud coverage will gradually fill back in...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

MUW hosting teacher academy conference

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi University for Women's (MUW) School of Education is hosting its first-ever teacher academy conference on Friday. The goal is to address the shortage of teachers in the state. "Mississippi is facing an extreme critical shortage of educators," assistant professor Dr. Hope Durst said. She said...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Record temperatures for Thursday, rain again Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Record early December heat is likely today, and above average temperatures continue for the next seven days. THURSDAY: After morning fog dissipates, expect a mostly cloudy sky to become partly sunny by afternoon. This will lead to highs reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tupelo’s record for the day is 76°, and it will likely break that record this afternoon.
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

How United Furniture went from state-funded darling to coldly laying off 2,700 workers

United Furniture Industries — the Tupelo-based furnishings manufacturer that recently laid off its entire staff via email and text message – received more than $3 million dollars in taxpayer money through business incentive grants since 2009.  The furniture company regularly got sums every few years — ranging from $200,000 to $1.3 million — in exchange […]
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

CEO of Golden Triangle Development LINK speaks at CLCC luncheon

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Golden Triangle Development LINK CEO Joe Max Higgins is ready to move forward and onto the next challenge. The long-time CEO laid out his vision for the future, after recently landing a $2 billion aluminum plant in Lowndes County. Higgins spoke at the annual Columbus...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

MUW School of Education takes on challenge to recruit future teachers

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The National Education Association estimates there’s a shortage of roughly 300,000 teachers and staff across the U.S. Mississippi needs more than 3,000 certified teachers. And Mississippi University for Women’s school of education is ready to take on the challenge of recruiting and training them.
COLUMBUS, MS
breezynews.com

Kosciusko School District holiday schedule

The following is the holiday schedule for the Kosciusko School District:. Last day of fall classes: Tuesday, Dec. 20 (60% day). Christmas Holidays: Dec. 21 – Jan. 3. Staff returns: Wednesday, Jan. 4. Students return: Thursday, Jan. 5. For more information, contact the Kosciusko School District Central Office at...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
