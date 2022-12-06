ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

Riverhead police search for missing teen girl last seen in Baiting Hollow

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Police in Riverhead are searching for a missing 15-year-old.

Mya Feliciano Ramirez was last seen leaving Timothy Hill Children's Ranch in Baiting Hollow.

Officials describe her as Hispanic, 5 feet 2 inches tall, with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and sneakers.

Police say she has ties to the Brentwood area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Town of Riverhead police.

