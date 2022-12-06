Riverhead police search for missing teen girl last seen in Baiting Hollow
Police in Riverhead are searching for a missing 15-year-old.
Mya Feliciano Ramirez was last seen leaving Timothy Hill Children's Ranch in Baiting Hollow.
Officials describe her as Hispanic, 5 feet 2 inches tall, with brown eyes and brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and sneakers.
Police say she has ties to the Brentwood area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Town of Riverhead police.
