Bears: Justin Fields Just Broke Another Record and It's Glorious

No quarterback had ever accomplished this across an NFL career let alone a season.

The Chicago Bears made the right choice when they drafted Justin Fields. The young quarterback had serious potential coming out of Ohio State and after a rocky rookie season, he's finally figuring things out. With the new regime well in place, the Bears' second-year starting quarterback is breaking NFL records left and right.

But he just accomplished something no quarterback has ever done before. Justin Fields is growing as a passer, exciting as a runner, and electric as a scorer.

Justin Fields Breaks Another NFL Record

During Sunday's loss against the Green Bay Packers, Justin Fields rushed for an explosive 56-yard touchdown.

This was Fields' third rushing touchdown over 50 yards this season and before him, no other NFL quarterback ever did that in his career.

Fields' Previous 50-Yard Touchdown Runs

Fields had a season-high 67-yard rushing touchdown against Detroit in Week 10.

Although the Chicago Bears lost that game to the Lions, Justin Fields was still impressive with a four-touchdown outing.

The week prior to that, the Bears had an offensive shootout with the Miami Dolphins. Justin Fields broke records that day too and had one of the most magical 61-yard touchdown runs you'll ever see.

Entering the 2022 season, fans had high expectations for Justin Fields even after a tough rookie season. The Chicago Bears went through early adversity with a total regime change in the young quarterback's second year in the league and that could have been detrimental to his progress.

Considering the effort, skill, and leadership Justin Fields has shown so far in 2022, it's safe to say the Bears have the right guy leading the offense.