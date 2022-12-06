Rocco Baldelli: I still think Carlos Correa sticks with Minnesota Twins for a long time

It was roughly a year ago when the Minnesota Twins swooped in out of left field to sign Platinum Glove-winning shortstop Carlos Correa in free agency. They shockingly agreed to a three-year, $105 million contract, which included player opt-outs after each season.

To the surprise of few, Correa decided to opt out after the first year.

But it wasn’t because he didn’t enjoy his time in the Twin Cities, a place Correa embraced from the very beginning. Instead, it’s simply another chance to cash in at the peak of the two-time All-Star’s playing career after his market was extremely slow to develop in a strange lockout offseason.

Once again, Correa is among the very best free agents available . Unlike last season, teams know what to expect without a lockout looming, giving organizations an opportunity to prepare a much better pitch to go all-out for one of the best shortstops in baseball.

After Trea Turner agreed to an 11-year, $300 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, it’s hard to imagine Correa demanding anything less. Turner, 29, also got a full no-trade clause, but it also didn’t include any player option opt-outs either. But that’s Turner, he wanted to be on the east coast, where his wife grew up.

As for Correa, he continues to say all the politically correct responses about whichever team he’s on, but who knows what the 28-year-old Puerto Rico native and his family truly desire?

We know what the Twins want.

Minnesota Twins manager confident in chances to re-sign Carlos Correa

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli is still in the belief that Correa wants to come back for another season, finishing what he started after a year of missing the playoffs.

Still, most would almost rule out the Twins due to a number of factors. One being their small market. Last year when Correa signed a contract paying him $35 million annually, it was the largest amount in Twins history. Sure, they only paid $35 million, as it ended up being a one-year contract, but clearly, there’s a strong desire to reach a long-term agreement.

It seems the Twins are willing to pay what it costs to keep Correa in town for the foreseeable future, and it’s not hard to see why.

He’s a great clubhouse leader, who seamlessly fits in with veterans while also providing almost a hero-like role model for the young ballplayers on the roster.

Carlos Correa stats with Twins : 22 HR, 64 RBI, .291/.366/.467/.834, 5.4 WAR

Not to mention, a core built around Byron Buxton, Jose Miranda, Joe Ryan, and Correa looks a lot better, with the World Series winner included. Finding a shortstop who not only holds his own in the field but also is a plus hitter at the plate, as Correa’s 140 OPS+ indicates, is a rare feat. Shortstops like Correa don’t grow on trees.

The Twins may have some young, highly-touted prospects, such as Brooks Lee, Royce Lewis, or Austin Martin, but neither of the latter project best long-term as shortstops.

If anything, landing Correa would only open up more trade opportunities. Maybe Lee, Lewis, or Martin would then become expendable, giving the front office a better opportunity to land that ace pitcher they’ve been seeking for so long.

While the Twins would undoubtedly like to retain Correa as well, they’re not alone in the hot pursuit. With Turner now off the board, other teams such as the Dodgers, Cubs, Mets, and Yankees are only expected to ramp up efforts for the best remaining free agent shortstop available.

If Correa ultimately signs back in Minnesota, it will signal a big organizational shift, coming from ownership and trickling down to the last player on the 26-man roster. It will mean they aren’t ready to settle for more missed playoff opportunities. And maybe, just maybe, they can beat the New York Yankees someday in the playoffs, but let’s start with baby steps.

