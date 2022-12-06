ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Amazing Race 34’: Emily and Molly Appeared on ‘Ellen’ After Reuniting

By Sarah Little
 5 days ago

Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert are fan favorites in The Amazing Race 34 on CBS. At every turn, they have surprised the audience with their skills, but they have also touched viewers’ with their heartwarming story. As long-lost twins, Emily and Molly garnered media attention, and as a result, they appeared on one of the most popular talk shows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L1txx_0jYYBXDs00
Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert | Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Emily and Molly are racing in the finale of ‘The Amazing Race 34’

Only three teams remain in The Amazing Race 34 before the finale — Emily and Molly, Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss, and Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos . And any of them has a chance at winning the $1 million grand prize.

Throughout the season, Emily and Molly have been consistent. They were in the middle of the pack to start the race but earned the first-place win during the Megaleg in Italy. Afterward, they continued to impress. The long-lost twins excelled at challenges, surprising the audience and their fellow racers.

The other teams have always seen Emily and Molly as a threat. But sadly, Emily injured her knee during the fourth leg in Jordan, which hindered the pair’s ability to climb to the top. Nevertheless, the twins persisted and are in the finale.

Emily and Molly have communicated throughout The Amazing Race 34 that they want to make it as far as possible in the competition because that means they get to spend more time together. And now they have accomplished their goal by making it to the final leg.

The twins were guests on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

A year before The Amazing Race 34 premiered , Emily and Molly appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to discuss their story. As fans recall, the twins were born in South Korea and adopted by different families in the United States. Emily and Molly had no idea that the other one existed until they were 36 years old.

As Emily explained while talking to guest host Wanda Sykes, her daughter wanted to know more about Emily’s biological family. So for her tenth birthday in 2019, Emily gifted her a DNA testing kit. Molly got a kit herself in 2020 after a health scare, and she got the results back on March 3, 2021. They informed Molly that Emily’s daughter’s DNA was almost a 50% match and predicted that she was her daughter.

Of course, that didn’t make sense to Molly because she never had children. Molly then messaged Emily and her daughter, they met on their 36th birthday, and the rest is history.

RELATED: ‘The Amazing Race 34’ Fans Believe Episode 11 Spoiled Who Was Eliminated

Will Emily and Molly win ‘The Amazing Race 34’?

After a whirlwind of a year, Emily and Molly are one of the final three teams competing in the finale of The Amazing Race 34 . They have garnered worldwide support, and many fans are cheering them on to win it all.

If Emily’s leg were perfectly healthy, we would likely predict that she and Molly would be the winners of The Amazing Race 34 . They are great navigators, fantastic in all types of challenges, and their bond undoubtedly has led to their success.

Sadly, the twins are going into the last leg injured. And the other two teams are strong competitors who will bring their A-game to Nashville. Coincidentally, we don’t believe that Emily and Molly will win. Perhaps a second chances season is in their future, though.

The Amazing Race 34 finale airs Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

