Read full article on original website
Related
atptour.com
Rivalries Of 2022: Alcaraz vs. Sinner
This week, ATPTour.com continues its annual season-in-review series, looking back at 2022’s best matches, biggest upsets, most dramatic comebacks and more. In this installment, we look back at Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's rivalry this year. On Monday we will focus on Andrey Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas' rivalry. Carlos...
atptour.com
The 2022 Most Improved Player Nominees: Draper, Alcaraz, Cressy, Rune
Four nominees made significant moves in Pepperstone ATP Rankings. Cut through all the specialised training programmes and every ATP Tour player has one ultimate, yet simple goal for their game: make it a little bit better each day they step on the court or hit the gym. The four men...
Comments / 0