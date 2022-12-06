ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

2 men injured in drive-by shooting on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Two men were shot while walking down Beaconsfield Street in Detroit on Saturday night after a vehicle pulled up and began firing. According to Detroit police, two men in their late teens/early 20s were walking down the 11000 block of Beaconsfield Street in Detroit on Saturday night when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started firing.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit Man charged in connection with drifting incident

Detroit — Police have arrested Detroit resident Johnathan Taylor in connection with a stunt driving and drifting incident at 7 Mile and Greenfield on Monday. Taylor has been charged with drag racing and weapons offenses, Detroit Police announced in a tweet on Friday. A video of the incident shows...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police searching for missing 44-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit woman. Carmelita Williams left a home on the 18300 block of Schoolcraft Street in Detroit sometime in April of this year and did not return. It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing. Williams’ mother is...
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Thieves rip ATM machine out of hotel lobby using Jeep

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A group of thieves stole an ATM machine from a hotel lobby by tearing it out it with their vehicle, Michigan State Police said. Troopers initially responded to a 9:45 p.m. report of a larceny Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Baymont Inn, located in the 11000 block of West 8 Mile Road in Royal Oak Township.
ROYAL OAK, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit police release video of drive-by shooting outside Westin Book Cadillac

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for the person who wounded four people in a drive-by shooting late Thursday night outside a downtown hotel.On Friday, Detroit police released surveillance footage of the shooting that shows an SUV pulling up to the Westin Book Cadillac minutes before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.Moments later, another SUV drives by, unloading a barrage of bullets. One of the victims got out to fire back at the suspect.Detroit Police Chief James White said the shooting wasn't random."They met up at a previous location, had some type of conflict moved from that location at separate...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Police: Officers shot at while pursuing 3 suspects, 2 nabbed

Two Detroiters were arrested and a third suspect is sought in connection with an incident where police were shot at while in pursuit. According to the Southfield Police Department, the incident unfolded shortly before 1 a.m. on Dec. 5 when an officer spotted a suspicious-looking vehicle leaving the parking lot of a closed business in the area of 13 Mile and Greenfield roads. The vehicle’s occupants were wearing ski masks, and the officer attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle drove off, police said.
SOUTHFIELD, MI

