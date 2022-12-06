Read full article on original website
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Detroit Lions' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Related
Detroit police identify Jeep Grand Cherokee wanted in connection to quadruple shooting — search for suspects continues
Detroit police said the alleged gunmen who open fired on four victims in a non-fatal shooting outside the Westin hotel in Detroit on Friday were driving in a Jeep Grand Cherokee in the latest update to the case over the weekend.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield police provide update on arrests related to string of armed robberies
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police in Southfield say they have made arrests in a string of armed robberies that took place just days apart. The Southfield Police Department has provided a closer look at the police work that went into taking three men into custody following two different armed robberies.
Charges filed in Southfield police chase and shootout; 1 suspect remains at large [VIDEO]
After engaging police in a high-speed chase and shootout Monday morning, a Detroit man and teen are facing assault charges, and a third suspect is still on the loose.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Police looking for suspects in a Jeep who stole from Royal Oak Township ATM
ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police are looking for suspects who used a white Jeep to pull an ATM from the wall and steal money from it. According to police, it is currently undetermined how much money was in the ATM. The ATM was located at Baymont Inn on West 8 Mile Road. The incident took place on Saturday at 9:45 p.m.
Surveillance video released after four shot outside Detroit hotel
Detroit police released surveillance video Friday after four people were injured in a drive-by shooting by the entrance of the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel in downtown Thursday night.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 men injured in drive-by shooting on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – Two men were shot while walking down Beaconsfield Street in Detroit on Saturday night after a vehicle pulled up and began firing. According to Detroit police, two men in their late teens/early 20s were walking down the 11000 block of Beaconsfield Street in Detroit on Saturday night when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started firing.
Detroit News
Detroit Man charged in connection with drifting incident
Detroit — Police have arrested Detroit resident Johnathan Taylor in connection with a stunt driving and drifting incident at 7 Mile and Greenfield on Monday. Taylor has been charged with drag racing and weapons offenses, Detroit Police announced in a tweet on Friday. A video of the incident shows...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police searching for missing 44-year-old woman
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit woman. Carmelita Williams left a home on the 18300 block of Schoolcraft Street in Detroit sometime in April of this year and did not return. It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing. Williams’ mother is...
Thieves rip ATM machine out of hotel lobby using Jeep
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A group of thieves stole an ATM machine from a hotel lobby by tearing it out it with their vehicle, Michigan State Police said. Troopers initially responded to a 9:45 p.m. report of a larceny Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Baymont Inn, located in the 11000 block of West 8 Mile Road in Royal Oak Township.
Detroit police release video of drive-by shooting outside Westin Book Cadillac
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for the person who wounded four people in a drive-by shooting late Thursday night outside a downtown hotel.On Friday, Detroit police released surveillance footage of the shooting that shows an SUV pulling up to the Westin Book Cadillac minutes before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.Moments later, another SUV drives by, unloading a barrage of bullets. One of the victims got out to fire back at the suspect.Detroit Police Chief James White said the shooting wasn't random."They met up at a previous location, had some type of conflict moved from that location at separate...
Suspect in 2-tone Escape sought by police for shooting on Fenkell in Detroit [PHOTO+VIDEO]
The Detroit Police Department is asking for tip from the public to identify and locate a vehicle, after a passenger inside of it shot and injured a man in Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
28-year-old Detroit man bound over to circuit court for murder, arson in girlfriend’s death
The Roseville District Court has bound over a 28-year-old Detroit man in connection with his girlfriend’s murder and the fire that destroyed her home to Macomb County Circuit Court. It has been alleged that on Friday (Feb. 4), D’Angelo Hubbard entered his girlfriends’ condo and stabbed her approximately 75...
Exonerated Pontiac man sues officials involved in his murder case
A man exonerated of starting a Pontiac house fire that killed four people is now suing, and said any money he receives won’t change what he missed during the decades he spent locked up. Anthony Kyles filed a federal lawsuit last week against people involved in his case and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 shot in targeted attack in front of Westin Book Cadillac Hotel, Detroit police say
DETROIT – Police are looking for the person, or persons, responsible for shooting several rounds at a vehicle and injuring four people late Thursday outside of the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel in Detroit. At around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, four people were injured in a shooting outside...
Suspect facing felony charges after pointing laser at MSP helicopter patrolling Detroit [VIDEO]
Michigan State Police had a warning for residents in Southeast Michigan after their helicopter was struck with a green laser beam while flying over Detroit Friday evening.
Shooting near Detroit hotel wounds 4 men, 3 critically
An overnight shooting near a downtown Detroit hotel wounded four men, leaving three of them in critical condition, police said Friday.
The Oakland Press
State police arrest Oakland County man for having gun, loose bullets in car
An Oakland County man will spend the weekend locked up in the Macomb County Jail after he was arrested for driving around with a loaded gun and loose ammunition in his vehicle. Michigan State Police said troopers stopped the vehicle Friday on the M-53 freeway in Washington Township in northern...
DPD searching for missing woman with mental illness last seen in April
Carmelita Williams, 44, of Detroit, was last seen in April of 2022. Williams is missing from a home in the 18300 block of Schoolcraft in Detroit.
The Oakland Press
Police: Officers shot at while pursuing 3 suspects, 2 nabbed
Two Detroiters were arrested and a third suspect is sought in connection with an incident where police were shot at while in pursuit. According to the Southfield Police Department, the incident unfolded shortly before 1 a.m. on Dec. 5 when an officer spotted a suspicious-looking vehicle leaving the parking lot of a closed business in the area of 13 Mile and Greenfield roads. The vehicle’s occupants were wearing ski masks, and the officer attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle drove off, police said.
31-year-old Detroit man arrested after allegedly caught on viral video doing donuts, drifting in front of DPD officers
A 31-year-old driver is behind bars Friday morning and facing pending charges for allegedly pulling dangerous stunts at a Detroit intersection – all while police officers looked on.
