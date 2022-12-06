The arduous journey of Chinese immigrants to San Francisco in ‘The Far Country’ at Off-Broadway’s Atlantic Theater Company

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Who Were The Worst U.S. Presidents In History — And What Made Them So Bad?
From Herbert Hoover's mishandling of the Great Depression to George W. Bush's unpopular war in Iraq, go inside the shocking stories of some of America's worst-ranking presidents. Ever since George Washington first took the oath of office in 1789, scores of men have followed in his footsteps. But not all...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is said to face market manipulation inquiry by U.S. prosecutors - NYT
Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. federal prosecutors are investigating whether FTX's founder Sam Bankman-Fried manipulated the market for two cryptocurrencies this May that led to their collapse and resulted in the implosion of his own cryptocurrency exchange, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.
China’s former CDC head predicts 90% of population could get COVID as Beijing eases restrictions: ’It’s going to be inevitable’
One of China's top medical advisors predicted that about 60% of China might initially get infected with COVID as it loosens containment measures. Investors and businesses may be welcoming China’s surprise pivot from years of COVID-era lockdowns, mass testing and isolation, but one of the country’s top medical advisors is warning it’ll come with a cost: a massive wave of COVID case that will occur as containment measures are lifted.
President Biden makes new promises to Native American nations
President Biden is making new promises to Native American nations, announcing the plans at the Tribal Nations Summit on Wednesday.
A Trumptastic mansion to make Louis XVI proud: the Euro-riche status symbols inside Ivana’s New York townhouse, on the market for $26 million
The real love of the late Ivana Trump’s life was the East 64th Street mansion she purchased for $2.5m in 1992, as she finalised her divorce from the man she coined The Donald. In her 72 years, the yet-to-be president came and went, and so did a litany of lithe Italian husbands, lovers and companions. Men? Replaceable, clearly. But she would not, until the day she died, let go of that property, with its murals and chandeliers and marble. Some even say it killed her: she was found unresponsive lying at the foot of its staircase this July, one last cup of coffee spilled by her side. Friends had begged her to move, citing the ‘treacherous’ flights as a danger to her life - but for Ivana it was always East 64th Street or bust.
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's intimate portraits of Native people across America will appear in her book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America."
Iranian Director Vahid Jalilvand Says Protests Have Led to a Change in Spirit That Is ‘Irreversible’: ‘People Are Fighting for Their Inalienable Rights’
Iranian director Vahid Jalilvand’s psychological thriller “Beyond the Wall,” which premiered in competition at the Venice Film Festival, was described in the Variety review as a “morbidly violent allegory for the effects of state-sponsored trauma on the individual that places contemporary Iranian society somewhere on the map between the sixth and seventh circles of hell.” Since the film’s premiere, protests in Iran have raged following the killing of Mahsa Amini, and have been met with savage violence from the state. Jalilvand tells Variety via a videolink from Tehran it is difficult to say what the outcome of the tumult will be,...
Minute-long bursts of vigorous exercise during daily tasks linked with lower risk of death: study
Story at a glance For those who don’t like going to the gym — or don’t have room in their schedule — new study findings offer good news. Even minute-long bursts of vigorous exercise during daily tasks may be enough to significantly reduce the risk of premature death, especially from cardiovascular disease. Writing in the journal…
US observed Russian navy preparing for possible test of nuclear-powered torpedo
The US observed Russian naval vessels preparing for a possible test of a new nuclear-powered torpedo in recent weeks, a senior US official with direct knowledge told CNN.
The ‘New York Times’ Names Its Best Books of 2022
The New York Times unveiled its list of the 10 best books of 2022, with titles by Hernan Diaz, Jennifer Egan, and Ed Yong among those making the cut. Diaz’s Trust was one of five fiction books to make the list. The newspaper called the novel, about a wealthy New York couple in the early 20th century, “an exhilarating pursuit.” Earlier this year, the novel was the winner of the Kirkus Prize for fiction.
Russia says 30 more embassy staff will leave U.S. due to visa restrictions
MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, on Friday said 30 more embassy staff would have to leave the country on Jan. 1 due to visa restrictions, RIA news agency said.
Accused Libyan bombmaker in Pan Am downing now in U.S. custody
The Justice Department says a Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 in an international act of terrorism has been taken into U.S. custody and will face federal charges in Washington
U.S. says China seeks stabilized relations with Washington, in short term
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - China wants stabilized relations with the United States in the short term as it faces domestic economic challenges and push back in Asia to its assertive diplomacy, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday.
U.S. expresses concern about N.Korea missile launches to Chinese representative
Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Special Representative on North Korea Sung Kim told his Chinese counterpart on Korean Peninsula affairs Liu Xiaoming the United States was concerned by an "unprecedented" number of ballistic missile launches from Pyongyang, the State Department said.
Yellen says no reason to believe Russia involved in decision to block ships from Mediterranean
FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told reporters on Thursday that the Biden administration had no reason to believe the Russian government was involved in a decision by Turkey to block ships from transiting to the Mediterranean Sea.
China to use Shanghai exchange for yuan energy deals with Gulf nations - Xi
BEIJING, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping said in Riyadh on Friday that China and Gulf nations should make full use of the Shanghai Petroleum and National Gas Exchange as a platform to carry out yuan settlement of oil and gas trade.
U.S. imposes sanctions over rights abuses, targets China and Russia
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on dozens of people and entities over alleged rights abuses, including Russia's Central Election Commission, Iranian officials and Chinese nationals.
Tasty recipes by refugees and immigrants in NYC are featured in this new cookbook
Recipes for pierogies, borscht, aloo gobi, pozole, mücver and many more delicious dishes get their due in this new cookbook written by refugees and immigrants, including some who live in New York City. Nonprofit Felt Education published the cookbook A World of Yum, which is now available for $30....
There Are Lots of Jews in Hollywood. Let a Rabbi Explain Why
Here’s something we’re not allowed to say about Ye/Kanye West’s recent series of antisemitic tirades: there’s a small grain of truth in them. No, obviously not the conspiracy theories, Holocaust denial, or downright fascistic claims that people who don’t believe in Christ shouldn’t hold public office. Ye has clearly crossed over into either profound mental illness, or hatred, or both. But it is true that Hollywood has a lot of Jewish people in it, right? It should not be controversial to admit this. After all, Adam Sandler sang in 1994 that “so many Jews are in showbiz.” And, speaking here as someone...
Contagion of Liberty: Politics of Smallpox in the American Revolution
The Revolutionary War broke out during a smallpox epidemic, and in response, General George Washington ordered the inoculation of the Continental Army. But Washington did not have to convince fearful colonists to protect themselves against smallpox ― they were the ones demanding it. In The Contagion of Liberty: The...
