CHARLOTTE, N.C.- Fighting fires in the Queen City is becoming more environmentally friendly. The Charlotte Fire Department announced the addition of an all-electric fire truck coming in 2024. The price tag is over $1.5 million dollars, however it is worth the price tag considering the cut down on emissions, the use of sustainable energy, as well as getting away from the risings costs associated with diesel fuel. A typical diesel fuel fire truck runs anywhere between $500,000 and $1.5 million.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO