FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
After Decades Without A Library, A New Joint Library And Town Hall Building Opens In Pineville
PINEVILLE, N.C. — A new joint library and town hall in Pineville is now officially open this weekend. The facility held a big grand opening celebration Saturday following a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday. The new building is in partnership with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library. It is a big deal for Pineville....
Airport Support Workers Rally In Charlotte For Better Pay & Benefits
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Airport support workers are calling on Congress to act. They want better pay, better jobs and health care. Dozens gathered outside the Charlotte Douglas International Airport Thursday to make their voices heard. They join support staff around the country who are calling on lawmakers to step in. Many of them say they work more than 40 hours a week and still do not have enough money to make ends meet.
Carvana Headed Towards Bankruptcy
CHARLOTTE, NC — Used car retailer Carvana could be soon headed towards bankruptcy. The company known for it’s car vending machines has lost money most quarters since it went public back in 2017. The company is suffering as used cars prices have fallen, triggered by the rise in...
Charlotte Animal Shelter Set To Reach Pre-Pandemic Numbers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control shelter is on pace for pre-pandemic numbers. Walking through the the halls of the Charlotte Mecklenburg animal shelter, there’s one painfully obvious sight, each kennel is occupied. “Including all animals, not just cats and dogs, were looking at...
Second Harvest Food Bank Needs Donations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Second Harvest food bank is reminding people of the importance of their support. The food bank sees an uptick in donations during the holidays as money is tight for many individuals and families… but they need the intake year-round. “We are finding that the...
Hundreds Gather For ‘Justice For Shanquella Robinson’ Rally Day
CHARLOTTE — Hundreds gathered in Uptown Charlotte Saturday to show the world they haven’t forgotten about Shanquella Robinson. City and county leaders, local entertainers and community members turned out to Little Rock AME Zion Church in Charlotte for a justice rally in her memory. People prayed and shared...
Carolina Insight: Purifi IV
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this Carolina Insight, Purifi IV owners Gordon Patterson and John Davis explain the benefits of IV hydration therapy and the various drips offered at Purifi IV. Purifi IV is located in Cornelius, NC at 19826 North Cove Rd, Suite A. Click here for more information.
Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 10th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, December 10th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Brookshire Boulevard To Close for Railroad Repairs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Part of Brookshire Blvd, or NC 16, will close Monday for scheduled railroad maintenance. NCDOT says CSX Railroad Crews will close the road at the railroad crossing near Lawton Road in Northwest Charlotte on Dec. 12 for 24 hours. Crews will be replacing railroad ties at the crossing, then resurfacing the road.
CMPD Investigating A Homicide After North-East Charlotte Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say a victim arrived at a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead. On Saturday, just after 10 p.m., officers were called to a shooting on Tom Hunter Road near North Tryon Street. Police did not find any victims at the scene, but were later notified by the hospital of a victim.
Day 2: Trial Continues For CMPD Officer Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklendburg Police Officer, Phillip Barker, was back in court on Friday for day two of his trial. Barker is being accused of hitting 28-year-old CPCC student James Short. Short’s friend, John Jacik, took the stand first. Jacik was in town visiting Charlotte the week of Short’s...
Testimony Begins For CMPD Officer Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter
CHARLOTTE — Opening statements began Thursday in the involuntary manslaughter trial of Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Officer Phillip Barker. Assistant District Attorney Bill Bunting told the jury the case is about Officer Barker’s criminally negligent actions of July 8, 2017, when he responded to a call for service at the intersection of Kings Drive and Morehead Street. Barker hit and killed CPCC student James Short. Police say Barker was driving 100 miles per hour.
Charlotte Fire Department Going Green With Electric Fire Truck
CHARLOTTE, N.C.- Fighting fires in the Queen City is becoming more environmentally friendly. The Charlotte Fire Department announced the addition of an all-electric fire truck coming in 2024. The price tag is over $1.5 million dollars, however it is worth the price tag considering the cut down on emissions, the use of sustainable energy, as well as getting away from the risings costs associated with diesel fuel. A typical diesel fuel fire truck runs anywhere between $500,000 and $1.5 million.
Winter Weather Preparedness Week: What Another La Nina Winter Means for Our Forecast
This week is winter weather preparedness week in North Carolina and although we’ve had a few chilly days, we have not had to deal with any extreme winter weather… just yet. The Carolinas are no stranger to winter weather. on average, Charlotte gets 4-6 snow or sleet events...
Common Market Celebrates 20 Years Of Success
CHARLOTTE, N. C. — The Common Market in Plaza Midwood celebrates 20 years of business. Long time customers call The Common Market “the heartbeat” of the neighborhood and “the pulse of Plaza Midwood. After spending time there, it is easy to see why. “It’s like common...
Man Accused Of Impersonating CMPD Officer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man is facing charges for allegedly trying to impersonate a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer. Police arrested Stephen Burke Bridges, 31. Police say he was hired to do security by a local bar that believed he was a sworn officer. Police say Bridges had a stolen CMPD...
Museum of Illusions Comes to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE- A brand new museum opened its doors to the Queen City Friday. The Museum of Illusions has exhibits in more than 25 countries and is the first new museum here in Charlotte in the past 10 years. With over 60 to 80 mind-bending illusions, just can come out and enjoy the unique art for only $24. Corporate events, parties, and functions can also be held at the museum.
Gaston County Mugshots December 9th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, December 9th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
‘My Son Is Innocent’; Local Mother Says Police Arrested Wrong Man For Shooting, Vandalism Of Daycare
CHARLOTTE — A local mother says Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested the wrong man. CMPD announced Tuesday they arrested Tyson Corpening for two separate crimes that they believe are connected. Sunday, November 27th, a park ranger was shot in the leg at the Friendship Sportsplex on Cindy Lane off Statesville Avenue. Then, Monday, five miles away from that scene, police responded to a daycare off Beatties Ford Road. Authorities say someone threw a rock through the window of the daycare with a note containing hate speech and threats toward children.
City Of Albemarle Holds Annual Christmas Parade On Saturday Afternoon
ALBEMARLE, N.C. – Marching bands and floats made their way through downtown Albemarle on Saturday afternoon for the city’s annual Christmas parade. The parade featured local first responders, businesses, and community groups. The Grand Marshal was Claude Harwood, a florist in Stanly County for 70 years. Over the...
