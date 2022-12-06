ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Alexandria Hit-Run Driver, 26, Charged In Fatal Pedestrian Crash: Police

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14uwx8_0jYYAjyL00

A 26-year-old woman has been charged in an October crash that left a 40-year-old pedestrian dead, police in Fairfax County said.

Yaraliz Rivera Rosado, of Alexandria, had been wanted on warrants for felony hit-and-run, when she allegedly struck struck Elise Ballard while heading west in a 2017 Infiniti QX60 on Leesburg Pike in Bailey’s Crossroads. on Oct. 26, police said.

Ballard was struck by another vehicle before police arrived. Rescue personnel responded and pronounced her dead at the scene.

She then drove to a parking lot prior to calling police. Rivera Rosado turned herself into the Adult Detention Center on Friday, Dec. 2. She was held without bond.

Preliminarily, speed and alcohol did not appear to be factors in the crash. The investigation remains active.

Comments / 2

Related
WUSA9

94-year-old arrested in hit-and-run in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va. — City of Fairfax Police arrested and charged a 94-year-old man in connection with a felony hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that occurred on Nov. 29. Timoleon Spiliotopoulos was charged in the incident and released from the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 unsecured bond. Around...
FAIRFAX, VA
fox5dc.com

Vehicle involved in deadly I-66 hit-and-run death of highway worker located in Fairfax County: cops

FAIRFAX, Va. - Police have found the vehicle they say was involved in the hit-and-run death of a highway worker Thursday morning on Interstate 66. Officers say they located the damaged Chevrolet Malibu in a public parking garage in Fairfax County late Thursday night after receiving a tip. The vehicle was seized as evidence and is being processed. Authorities say the temporary tags displayed on the vehicle do not belong to it.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ on Columbia Pike

Arlington County police are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive in a park along Columbia Pike. Police were called around 10 p.m. Friday night for a man lying on the ground and not moving near the intersection of Columbia Pike and Four Mile Run Drive, which is also in proximity to the bike trail.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Fairfax County police officer hurt in crash

FAIRFAX, Va. - A Fairfax County police officer was hurt in a crash Friday afternoon. The crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. near Braddock Road and Roanoke River Road in Fairfax. Police say a vehicle in the center lane moved into the right lane after hearing police sirens, resulting in...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Teenager arrested after shooting inside Metro station

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after Metro Transit Police investigators connected him to a shooting inside the Benning Road station during the Thursday morning rush hour. The suspect — who isn’t being identified because he’s a minor — is facing charges of attempted second degree murder and carrying a […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
422K+
Followers
61K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy