Alexandria Hit-Run Driver, 26, Charged In Fatal Pedestrian Crash: Police

A 26-year-old woman has been charged in an October crash that left a 40-year-old pedestrian dead, police in Fairfax County said.

Yaraliz Rivera Rosado, of Alexandria, had been wanted on warrants for felony hit-and-run, when she allegedly struck struck Elise Ballard while heading west in a 2017 Infiniti QX60 on Leesburg Pike in Bailey’s Crossroads. on Oct. 26, police said.

Ballard was struck by another vehicle before police arrived. Rescue personnel responded and pronounced her dead at the scene.

She then drove to a parking lot prior to calling police. Rivera Rosado turned herself into the Adult Detention Center on Friday, Dec. 2. She was held without bond.

Preliminarily, speed and alcohol did not appear to be factors in the crash. The investigation remains active.