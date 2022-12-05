Read full article on original website
Texas Governor Abbott Sent the Fifth Bus to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends even more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Smithsonian to Honor Celebs at Opening of American History Museum's new Culture WingRob ThompsonWashington, DC
Newly-elected Democratic Congressman Was Denied Apartment in D.C.News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Congress Releases Explosive Report on Coverup by NFLNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
AOL Corp
A 'superstar' shockingly goes home on 'The Voice': 'I don't know what America was thinking'
Tuesday brought The Voice top 13 results show, which determined this season’s all-important top 10. At the start of the evening, host Carson Daly explained that nine contestants would be voted through, based on Monday’s top 13 performances, after which the remaining four singers would compete for the last spot via a real-time, audience-voted, Instant Save sing-off.
Ellen DeGeneres Goes Christmas Shopping With Portia Di Rossi After More Celebrities Slam The Former Talk Show Host
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia di Rossi are getting a jump start on their Christmas shopping! On Wednesday, November 23, the married couple stepped out to run some errands in Montecito, Calif. ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The former host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and the Arrested Development actress both looked casual for their day out. DeGeneres wore a plaid shirt and jeans combo, paired with sneakers while di Rossi rocked a black T-shirt, gray trousers and a navy cardigan. The pair's shopping trip comes as more celebrities have spoken out about how the executive producer mistreated them while working...
Miranda Lambert Stuns In See-Through Lace Dress
Miranda Lambert brings fresh energy to the red carpet anytime she walks it. We always look forward to her dazzling outfits and bright makeup. At the just concluded 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 9, the 38-year-old proved once again that she could pull off any look with ease and pure grace.
Hallmark promotes 1st LGBTQ holiday movie and one star leaves
The Hallmark Channel is the go-to destination for holiday movies. This year’s lineup includes the network’s first-ever Christmas-themed film centered on a gay couple.
TODAY.com
I never knew our sons hated my beloved holiday tradition
When my kids were little, our family treks to the Christmas tree farm were Norman Rockwell-idyllic. I’d bundle Matthew and Stephen in their snowsuits and fill a thermos with hot chocolate, while my husband Mike loaded the car with ropes, a tarp and his tree saw. At the farm, we scrambled on a flatbed trailer and bounced along rutted trails as a tractor pulled us up the mountain. There, in a field of winter-parched grass, grew our perfect tree. When we found it, Mike broke out his saw and I cracked open the thermos as the boys squealed in excitement.
‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond and Daughter Alex at Odds Over This One Essential Christmas Tradition
'The Pioneer Woman' star Ree Drummond and her eldest daughter Alex Drummond Scott appear to be at odds over one Christmas family tradition.
Brothers transform family home into Christmas lights display
Two brothers have turned a family home into one of Britain’s brightest Christmas lights displays.Lee and Paul Brailsford have been decorating their mother Rosemary’s house in Brentry, Bristol, since 1994 to raise money for charity.They have already raised more than £92,000 for The Grand Appeal, the charity for Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, and hope the total will reach £100,000 this year.It takes six weeks for Lee, a carpenter, and Paul, a bricklayer, to erect the display which features dozens of figures including Santas, reindeer, snowmen and 50 rope-light shapes.There are trains, elves and a life-size nativity from America, powered by thousands of LED lights.The display is usually illuminated for five hours a day but will run for four hours this year, from 5pm until 9pm, due to energy costs.Donations can be made in person when visiting the Christmas display, or online at www.brailsfordlights.co.uk. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
Irene Cara Reportedly Lived Like a ‘Recluse’ in Her Final Days Say Neighbors of the ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ Singer
Irene Cara reportedly lived like a 'recluse' in her final days say neighbors who lived in the singer and songwriter's Florida neighborhood.
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gives Fans An Update After Major Surgery
American Pickers star Danielle Colby has been resting after having a hysterectomy to remove her uterus after experiencing “incredibly painful” uterine fibroids. The 46-year-old has been sharing more about her surgery and her recovery process with fans and thanked everyone for their well wishes. Danielle seems to be...
Woman insulted, enraged when husband replaces her food for dinner party
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My mom has never been the greatest cook. I’m not sure why, because my grandmother was great at it, and I would have assumed she’d pass her knowledge down to her daughters, but apparently she skipped my mom, and therefore my mom skipped me. I can’t cook for the life of me, either.
These Scented Candles Will Keep the Holiday Season Burning Bright
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Smell has a way of transporting us to special memories and setting the tone for our mood — especially during the winter season. Some of the best holiday candles let us cozy up to the scent of cinnamon and spice, crisp pine trees or logs in the fireplace (to name a few nostalgic aromas) without trekking through the snow or baking up a storm.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Scented Candles for Adding an Air of Luxury to...
BET
2022 Holiday Gift Guide: For The Rich Auntie Who Has It All!
We are officially at the height of the holiday season! As shopping pandemonium begins to rise, so do the anxiety levels. In hopes of lessening your stress during this hectic time of the year, BET.com offers our 2022 Holiday Gift Guide to help you fulfill the gift items your family and close friends not only will want, but will love. From the rich Auntie who has it all to that dude who hasn’t QUITE made boyfriend status, we have you covered.
Woman Has Affair Every Christmas Because Husband Won’t Help Wrap Presents
A woman whose husband refuses to help wrap holiday presents gets her revenge by having an affair every Christmas. The woman, Katie, told The Mirror that her annual affair is a way for her to "take control" of the holiday season and add a little extra "cheer" to her Christmas.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
A Magical Holiday Light Show - My favorite Light Show Experiences
Magical Holiday Light ShowPhoto bypostermywall.com. In this article, I will take you through my favorite holiday light show experiences. It is no secret that holiday light shows can create a magical atmosphere for the holidays. From small neighborhood block parties to large, professional shows, the thrill of a well-done light show is unmatched. In my years of experience, I have seen some truly remarkable light shows that have left me in awe. I will be highlighting some of my favorite shows, as well as discussing what makes them so special. I will also be giving my readers a glimpse into what they can expect from such shows and how they can find them. So, if you are wanting to experience the magic of a holiday light show, this article is the right place to start.
Christmas carolers sing and march around sleeping teen girl at 3 a.m. without waking her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother grew up in the same predominantly Roman Catholic Portuguese neighborhood I did, nearly three decades later. Of course, there were many differences by the time I was born. For example, Christmas caroling was popular in the neighborhood when my mother grew up; I've never even seen a Christmas caroler except on television and in movies.
TODAY.com
20 Christmas hymns that celebrate the spirit of the season
“He who sings, pray twice,” St. Augustine, the famous 5th century bishop, once said. Since Christmas is a time for prayer and praise, it's no wonder that this special day (and all the days leading up to it) is rife with hymns and carols. While Christmas hymns and carols...
Tim McGraw Puts His Own Spin on Classic Christmas Tunes
Tim McGraw is ringing in the holiday season in the best way he knows how—with some country music!. The 55-year-old country crooner started up a new series on his Instagram page, where he sits down with some of his band members to play his renditions of some classic country Christmas songs.
