FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concernsWhole Community NewsEugene, OR
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon townEllen EastwoodEugene, OR
Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)Ossiana TepfenhartEugene, OR
uoregon.edu
Fire system testing schedule announced for winter break
Campus Planning and Facilities Management has updated its running list of closures and other activities that affect travel, access, and planning on campus. Campus Planning and Facilities Management broadcasts important campus notifications in a variety of ways to keep the university community informed about building maintenance, emergency management testing, construction and other campus planning and facility projects.
klcc.org
Ahead of next cold snap, Egan Warming Centers make urgent call for more volunteers
Volunteers are still being sought for a network of warming sites for the unhoused across Eugene-Springfield. The early and intense cold snaps seen across the South Willamette Valley have taken many Oregonians off-guard, including those who help homeless people find shelter. “Here it is barely into December and we’ve already...
wholecommunity.news
Eugene, Springfield to get grant money for climate-friendly planning
DLCD issued grants totaling $810,000 to help 15 local jurisdictions plan for climate-friendly development. from the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development. Eugene and Springfield are among 15 Oregon jurisdictions that will receive DLCD grants to help implement the Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities program. The grants provide consultant and...
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
McKenzie River Crossings
Reprinted from McKenzie River Reflections August 27, 1982, edition. About 1925 a steel bridge was built about 100 yards below the old ferry crossing. When it was finished and the old covered bridge was to be removed, the school was dismissed at Walterville. The teacher and students all walked down to the river and stood on the new bridge and watched while the county road crews dynamited the covered bridge to smithereens. The covered bridge at "The Narrows" had to be removed the same way.
uoregon.edu
Tops in Graduate Entrepreneurship for 2023
The University of Oregon has earned a spot as a top graduate school for entrepreneurship studies for 2023 in the Princeton Review and Entrepreneur magazine’s rankings. The Oregon MBA, which houses the Lundquist Center for Entrepreneurship, is the #6 graduate entrepreneurship program on the West Coast, and #32 in the world.
klcc.org
St. Vinnie's will close Eugene food pantry to make space for the unhoused
In Eugene, St. Vincent de Paul is closing its Atkinson Food Room at the Lindholm Center on Highway 99 North, with a new plan to re-purpose the space to serve the ever-growing homeless population. According to St. Vincent de Paul, the food pantry they operate in north Eugene has seen...
kezi.com
Lane County to construct new fire evacuation route
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Lane County Board of Commissioners has approved a new wildfire evacuation route that connects two dead-end roads, and it might be the first of many across the county. Lane County Commissioners are looking to connect Laughlin Road and Sarvis Berry Lane, southwest of downtown Eugene. With...
kezi.com
Lane County public health officials urge caution on RSV as holidays near
EUGENE, Ore.—It's being called the triple-demic; cases of RSV, the flu, and COVID are climbing across the country, and now the Oregon Health Authority is requiring all hospitals to report RSV deaths in anyone under 18 years old. The new rule is in effect until May 29, 2023. Jason...
Double Take: New Donut Shop in Toledo, Oregon
The one thing we might love more than donuts is the chance to debut an incredible new donut shop in our hometown of Toledo, Oregon. This new donut shop is called Double Take and offers a delicious one-of-a-kind menu!
kezi.com
Vaccine mandate remains in place for health care workers
EUGENE, Ore. -- It's been a trying three years for those in the healthcare field as the COVID-19 pandemic put a huge strain on the system. And now, as the state slowly recovers, Oregon is facing yet another challenge: a shortage of nurses. “We saw a mass exodus from the...
kezi.com
Dozens of Eugene children shop with a cop this holiday season
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police officers, Lane County Sheriff's deputies and Oregon State Police troopers shopped alongside dozens of children at the Fred Meyer on W 11th Avenue in Eugene Saturday. The children bought gifts for their families as well as non-perishable food that will help provide a holiday dinner.
hh-today.com
A ‘derelict structure’ along the tracks
For people on foot or on a bike, there’s a shortcut across the railroad tracks on Pine Street in Albany. If you take it, as I did again on Sunday, you pass a boarded-up house marked with a City of Albany notice: “Derelict Structure.”. What’s happening with that...
Lebanon-Express
Linn Co. cleans up ‘hazard’ Lebanon property
No one claimed the house on the corner of a dead-end street in Lebanon after its owner died in 2018 and didn't leave a will. Clothes, furniture, kitchen trash and other household objects built up at the property before Linn County deemed the residence a hazard. County crews removed at...
kezi.com
UO alum missing in Mexico; friends and family speak out
EUGENE, Ore. -- It's become a desperate search for the friends and family of a University of Oregon alumna after she went missing in Mexico late last month. Monica De Leon graduated from UO in 2015. The 29-year-old was reportedly last seen walking her dog on Nov. 29 just outside the city of Guadalajara in Mexico.
klcc.org
ODOT official says Oregon drivers need to adapt quickly to early and intense winter conditions
Winter conditions have taken some drivers off guard, already. A transportation official is sharing motorist basics to avoid icy accidents. Thursday night, police and emergency personnel from Eugene and Springfield responded to a multi-car pileup on Franklin Boulevard, under I-5. Authorities noted that snowmelt during the day refroze after sunset, creating black ice.
nbc16.com
Linn County Sheriff's Office turns illegally cut trees into Christmas cheer with donation
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The Linn County Sheriff's Office turned illegally cut trees into Christmas cheer for families in their area. On November 21, dozens of Douglas Fir trees were found illegally cut and left to waste in the Santiam State Forest outside of Mill City, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. The post goes on to say that the "Grinch" was caught and will face their day in court.
kezi.com
Man arrested after threatening hotel guests with gun and mace
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - A Eugene man is in custody tonight after he allegedly threatened guests at a local hotel with a gun and bear mace, according to Springfield Police. Around 4:16p.m. Wednesday, SPD was called out to the House Inn and Suites on Gateway street for reports of a armed disorderly man. Police said the suspect, John Vaea Leata, 30, was reportedly threatening people with a gun and bear mace as he walked the halls of the hotel. Police said he also tried to enter occupied rooms.
kezi.com
Settlement reached in wrongful death lawsuit of 19-year-old under care of Looking Glass
EUGENE, Ore.-- A $2,475,000 settlement has been reached between the family of 19-year-old Brett Bruns and the State of Oregon and Looking Glass. Three years ago, Bruns died in custody of the Oregon Youth Authority, an agency of the State of Oregon, under the care of Looking Glass Community Services in Eugene, a nonprofit contracting with OYA to provide treatment for juvenile offenders.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE ARREST MAN TWICE IN 24 HOURS
Roseburg Police arrested a man twice in 24 hours over the weekend. An RPD report said Saturday night shortly after 8:00 p.m. officers contacted the 37-year old for being in Stewart Park after hours. During the contact, officers learned the man had a warrant. He was taken into custody, but released Sunday.
kezi.com
Man arrested after emergency notification, SWAT team deployment, Eugene police report
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after police had to deploy a SWAT team to coax him out of his apartment Tuesday night, the Eugene Police Department reported. According to EPD, officers heard a report of a physical dispute between a man and a woman at about 7:42 p.m. on December 5 at an apartment on Roosevelt Bouleveard. Officers said they arrived to that the woman had left the apartment, but they established probable cause to arrest the man for domestic assault. However, police said that the man came out of the apartment, saw officers, and went back inside and refused to come out.
