USU men’s basketball: Aggies overcome slow start, improve to 8-0
A late first half run and a strong second half was more than enough to keep the Aggies among the dwindling unbeaten Division I teams. Utah State is one of seven still perfect on the season after a 79-67 win against Loyola Marymount late Saturday night in the Jack Jones Hoopfest that was played at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. In fact, the game didn’t end until early Sunday morning.
USU men’s basketball: Aggies take on Lions in Las Vegas
Another test against a good West Coast Conference opponent awaits the Aggies late Saturday night. For the fourth time this season, the Utah State men’s basketball team will be facing a team from the WCC. In their lone game this week, the Aggies (7-0) put their perfect record on the line against Loyola Marymount (8-3) in the Jack Jones Hoopfest in Las Vegas. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m.
Gregory Eugene Midget
Gregory Eugene Midget "Big Indian" "Chongo" passed away December 6, 2022, in Ogden, Utah at the age of 52 with family at his side. He was born December 18, 1969, in Brigham City, UT the son of Ray Gene Midget and Shirley Shemetewa Charlie Midget. He grew up and was a life-long resident in Bear River City, UT. He attended Bear River City Elementary School, Bear River Junior High School and graduated from Bear River High School, where he played high school football.
Bodily, LaRae Jensen (Stokes)
Jensen Bodily LaRae Stokes Jensen Bodily 78 Lewiston, Utah passed away December 8, 2022. Funeral services will be on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at 11 am in the Lewiston 2nd Ward Chapel, 10 S. 1600 W., Lewiston, Utah. Viewings will be held Wednesday from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston, Idaho and Thursday from 9:30-10:30 am at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
McEwen, Orlo Kay
Orlo Kay McEwen passed away peacefully on December 1, 2022. Orlo was born on March 4, 1939 in Panguitch, Utah to Alberta Mae Webb and Homer McEwen. He graduated from Orem High and received a B.A. from Brigham Young University in Sociology. In high school, he developed a love for singing and, although very shy, performed a solo for a school assembly and was later recorded on their high school vinyl record. He was hired to sing at Bryce Canyon National Park for the summer. After high school, he served in the United States Army as a medic. Orlo married Delfina Hinojosa on September 4, 1963 in the Los Angeles, California LDS Temple. He was a loving father to four children-Yvette Nielsen, Marcela Fedderson, David Orlo McEwen, and Janell Mortensen. Orlo worked in real estate for many years, and later worked at the Washington County Assessor's Office. After retiring, he and his wife managed Deer Creek Park Campground located in Provo Canyon, a property he and a partner purchased during his work as a real estate agent. He loved the beauty of the canyon and the many wonderful people there. Orlo was an avid reader and enjoyed discussing politics, health, and gospel topics. Orlo was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a missionary in the Great Lakes Mission. Later, he served as a Scout Master, gospel doctrine teacher, as the Bishop of the Panorama Ward in St. George, Utah, as a member of the St. George Utah Pine View Stake Presidency, in the Bishopric at the MTC, and as a Stake Patriarch in both St. George and Orem. He is preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers and his half-brother and sister, and Ozzie his beloved dog. He is survived by JanNell Long (sister), Judy Meldrum (sister) his wife and four children as well as 13 grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. The family wishes to thank Blacksmith Fork Assistant Living Staff & Medical Assistants in Hyrum, Utah. Thank you Atlas Home Healthcare & Hospice and Misty Rich. Dad was able to live the past 10 months comfortable and cared for. On Wednesday 07 December 2022, a family viewing was held prior to the graveside services with military honors at Hyrum City Cemetery, Hyrum, Utah. DUE TO UNFORESEEN EVENTS- The memorial service previously scheduled for Saturday December 17, 2022, at 10:00am in the Windsor Ward building, 60 E 1600 N in Orem. HAS BEEN CANCELLED. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at https://www.allenmortuaries.net/m/obituaries/Orlo-Mcewen/Memories.
Knapp, Charlene (Groneman)
Charlene Groneman Knapp, age 94, passed away December 7, 2022 in Preston Idaho in the Franklin County Transitional Care Center. She was born March 24, 1928 in Provo, Utah the daughter of LaVar Peter Groneman and Orilla Buys Strong Groneman. Her Parents divorced and her mother remarried Alton Frank Groneman to whom she was later sealed. Charlene met her sweetheart, Kenneth Porter Knapp while visiting her sister Gloria, in Michigan where Kenneth was serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She and Dad were married Feb. 12, 1950 in the Logan LDS Temple. ?She gave her life to the Lord in serving and teaching in many church callings and especially to her family. She loved learning and teaching and did much studying her entire life until poor eyesight made it impossible. Not surprisingly, she became a school teacher and taught elementary school in Arimo, Idaho making the drive daily from Preston until she secured a teaching position in the Westside School District and taught there for a few years touching many young lives. She was a dedicated, loving and creative wife, mother and grandmother. Each grandchild has expressed Grandma Knapp made them feel as if they were her most special! She could put the tastiest food on the table with seemingly few ingredients as the budget was tight at times. We remember her delicious homemade bread that we always had on the table. She loved to care for others and quietly did much good to lift others around her. One thing she would not tolerate was gossip. She is survived by her four sons and two daughters: Kenneth Gary (Shannon, deceased) Knapp of Preston, Ruth Peart of Cub River, Idaho Richard Creed (Sandy) Knapp of Linden, Utah, Mary (Lonnie) Lucherini of Cub River, Idaho, Sterling G (Jennifer) Knapp of Manhattan, Kansas, and Dolyn (Julie) Knapp of Grantsville, Utah; 29 grandchildren; 70 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; two granddaughters; and her two brothers, Garth and Jack and a sister, Gloria Groneman Lowry. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Mapleton (Cub River) Ward Chapel with Bishop Douglas Leffler conducting. Friends and Family may call Sunday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S 800 E Preston, Idaho and Monday 9:30-10:30 a.m.at the church prior to the services. Interment will be in the Mapleton, Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
Tremonton cemetery plots to cost more in 2023
Still looking for that unique Christmas gift? How about securing a place for your loved ones to rest for eternity — especially now that the price of that assurance is about to go up. The Tremonton City Council recently approved several fee increases or changes that will take effect...
