Charlene Groneman Knapp, age 94, passed away December 7, 2022 in Preston Idaho in the Franklin County Transitional Care Center. She was born March 24, 1928 in Provo, Utah the daughter of LaVar Peter Groneman and Orilla Buys Strong Groneman. Her Parents divorced and her mother remarried Alton Frank Groneman to whom she was later sealed. Charlene met her sweetheart, Kenneth Porter Knapp while visiting her sister Gloria, in Michigan where Kenneth was serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She and Dad were married Feb. 12, 1950 in the Logan LDS Temple. ?She gave her life to the Lord in serving and teaching in many church callings and especially to her family. She loved learning and teaching and did much studying her entire life until poor eyesight made it impossible. Not surprisingly, she became a school teacher and taught elementary school in Arimo, Idaho making the drive daily from Preston until she secured a teaching position in the Westside School District and taught there for a few years touching many young lives. She was a dedicated, loving and creative wife, mother and grandmother. Each grandchild has expressed Grandma Knapp made them feel as if they were her most special! She could put the tastiest food on the table with seemingly few ingredients as the budget was tight at times. We remember her delicious homemade bread that we always had on the table. She loved to care for others and quietly did much good to lift others around her. One thing she would not tolerate was gossip. She is survived by her four sons and two daughters: Kenneth Gary (Shannon, deceased) Knapp of Preston, Ruth Peart of Cub River, Idaho Richard Creed (Sandy) Knapp of Linden, Utah, Mary (Lonnie) Lucherini of Cub River, Idaho, Sterling G (Jennifer) Knapp of Manhattan, Kansas, and Dolyn (Julie) Knapp of Grantsville, Utah; 29 grandchildren; 70 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; two granddaughters; and her two brothers, Garth and Jack and a sister, Gloria Groneman Lowry. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Mapleton (Cub River) Ward Chapel with Bishop Douglas Leffler conducting. Friends and Family may call Sunday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S 800 E Preston, Idaho and Monday 9:30-10:30 a.m.at the church prior to the services. Interment will be in the Mapleton, Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.

