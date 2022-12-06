Read full article on original website
Related
KNOE TV8
Louisiana to be featured in Rose Parade 2023 with artist Lainey Wilson
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser stopped in Monroe on Dec. 8, 2022, to promote Louisiana’s float appearing in the Rose Parade in Pasadena. Nungesser said having a float in the Rose Parade is all about promoting Louisiana tourism. The float appeared in the parade for the...
Complete results from Louisiana’s Dec. 10, 2022 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Voters went to the polls Dec. 10 to decide several runoff elections and ballot measures in Acadiana and across the state. Among the races decided Saturday were Lafayette City Court Judge, the mayors of Opelousas and Crowley and three proposed amendments to the state constitution. Results will update automatically throughout […]
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Black Opelousas church reopens 3 years after being destroyed by arson
Rev. Gerald Toussaint stood before members of his congregation, the St. Landry Parish community and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and sang a hymn asking God that whatever happens in this season, to not leave him behind. And in the church's season of despair, when the building was destroyed by...
7 More Louisiana Kids Have Disappeared Since November 1
It was only a few months ago in July of this year (2022) that 14 year old Savannah Rine, pictured below, disappeared and sparked a search for her by the Bossier City Police Department. It was at that time we took a deeper look into the vast number of kids...
KNOE TV8
OAK GROVE WINS STAE
Louisiana to be featured in Rose Parade 2023 with artist Lainey Wilson. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser stopped in Monroe on Dec. 8, 2022, to promote Louisiana’s float appearing in the Rose Parade in Pasadena. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 4 hours ago. KNOE Thursday Evening...
PHOTOS: Warning for counterfeit money used in South Louisiana
The U.S. Secret Service has issued a warning for counterfeit money used in South Louisiana, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office (SMPSO).
These Louisiana Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a few in Louisiana.
opso.net
Meet Cadeyn Williams
Meet Cadeyn Williams, (center in his stand), an angel amongst us if ever there was one. Cadeyn has autism, but his Mother says though he has faced many struggles, he never gives up. On December 1st, while shopping with his Mother, he saw Christmas donation boxes for needy children and asked his Mother what they were. When she told him, he bought a toy and donated it. He then decided he wanted to help a needy child have a good Christmas. Through Secret Santa of Northeast Louisiana, he was able to adopt a child to help. To do so, he decided to sell snow cones. Business has done well, so well that his Mother says he has adopted a total of 4 children that he can help. Local clubs and groups have made a point to buy his snow cones and support his efforts.
This ArkLaTex bird has 4 sexes, refuses to mate with birds of the same color feather
So to get right to the intrigue of the world of White-throated Sparrows, let me throw this at you: they have four sexes. You can check that again, but it's not a typo. They. Have. Four. Sexes.
kalb.com
Christmas Cheer Food Drive 2022: Natchitoches Parish
Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from Grace Christian School: Jackie Nixon!. Downtown Alexandria is turning into Christmas Town tonight with the kicking off of AlexWinterFete!. Mayor Roy ready to usher in AlexWinterFete 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Alena Noakes speaks with newly-elected Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy as AlexWinterFete...
4 Louisiana women arrested after $17,000 robbery at Best Buy, Ulta in Madison
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four women from Louisiana have been arrested after allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise at Best Buy and Ulta in Madison. The incident happened on December 7 around 3 p.m. when Madison Police were called to the Best Buy on Grandview Boulevard regarding a pair of women in the store seen concealing items.
myarklamiss.com
State Representative Michael C. Echols donates $100K to the ULM foundation
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana Monroe Foundation recently celebrated the creation of The Michael C. Echols Superior Graduate Scholarship Endowment, donated by Louisiana State Representative Michael Echols. The $100,000 endowment will provide financial assistance to a ULM student pursuing a Master of Business Administration degree. I’m...
Showers/storms back for the weekend; bigger changes next week
Acadiana's sedate, foggy and unseasonably warm pattern is in for changes this weekend with showers and storms a good bet late Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana this week
A popular restaurant chain that is known for its crispy chicken tenders and mac & cheese will be opening another new location in Louisiana this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will open its newest Louisiana restaurant location in New Orleans.
Saturday is election day in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday, Dec. 10 is election day in Louisiana. The Secretary of State’s Office is encouraging voters to remember:. The deadline to return a voted absentee ballot to the registrar of voters office is Dec. 9 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).
ROAD CLOSURE: City of West Monroe to close Endom Bridge December 12
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 12, 2022, the Endom Bridge will be closed from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. This closure includes the intersection of Coleman Avenue and South Riverfront Street. The closure is due to the Endom Bridge realignment project. For the […]
Acadiana's Top 5 Locations For Buc-ee's
Okay, here us out...a Buc-ee's in Acadiana. Mais that sounds real nice.
Four-vehicle Ouachita Parish claims the life of Rayville man
Louisiana State Police responded to a four-vehicle crash that took place on Louisiana Highway 139 at Trichel Road in Ouachita Parish, La.
West Monroe woman accused of burglarizing home; jailed
Deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a residence on Sandal Street in West Monroe, La. in reference to a burglary complaint.
West Monroe woman dresses as Mrs. Clause to deliver 100 gifts to children
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Children are in for a big Christmas surprise this holiday season because Mrs. Clause has made a very special delivery. Mrs. Clause is bringing more than just a smile to children this holiday season. Lana Mclain is delivering 100 gifts every Friday night throughout the month of December to hundreds […]
Comments / 1