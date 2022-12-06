ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KLFY News 10

Complete results from Louisiana’s Dec. 10, 2022 election

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Voters went to the polls Dec. 10 to decide several runoff elections and ballot measures in Acadiana and across the state. Among the races decided Saturday were Lafayette City Court Judge, the mayors of Opelousas and Crowley and three proposed amendments to the state constitution. Results will update automatically throughout […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Black Opelousas church reopens 3 years after being destroyed by arson

Rev. Gerald Toussaint stood before members of his congregation, the St. Landry Parish community and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and sang a hymn asking God that whatever happens in this season, to not leave him behind. And in the church's season of despair, when the building was destroyed by...
OPELOUSAS, LA
KNOE TV8

OAK GROVE WINS STAE

Louisiana to be featured in Rose Parade 2023 with artist Lainey Wilson. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser stopped in Monroe on Dec. 8, 2022, to promote Louisiana’s float appearing in the Rose Parade in Pasadena. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 4 hours ago. KNOE Thursday Evening...
MONROE, LA
opso.net

Meet Cadeyn Williams

Meet Cadeyn Williams, (center in his stand), an angel amongst us if ever there was one. Cadeyn has autism, but his Mother says though he has faced many struggles, he never gives up. On December 1st, while shopping with his Mother, he saw Christmas donation boxes for needy children and asked his Mother what they were. When she told him, he bought a toy and donated it. He then decided he wanted to help a needy child have a good Christmas. Through Secret Santa of Northeast Louisiana, he was able to adopt a child to help. To do so, he decided to sell snow cones. Business has done well, so well that his Mother says he has adopted a total of 4 children that he can help. Local clubs and groups have made a point to buy his snow cones and support his efforts.
WEST MONROE, LA
kalb.com

Christmas Cheer Food Drive 2022: Natchitoches Parish

Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from Grace Christian School: Jackie Nixon!. Downtown Alexandria is turning into Christmas Town tonight with the kicking off of AlexWinterFete!. Mayor Roy ready to usher in AlexWinterFete 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Alena Noakes speaks with newly-elected Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy as AlexWinterFete...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
WAFB

4 Louisiana women arrested after $17,000 robbery at Best Buy, Ulta in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four women from Louisiana have been arrested after allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise at Best Buy and Ulta in Madison. The incident happened on December 7 around 3 p.m. when Madison Police were called to the Best Buy on Grandview Boulevard regarding a pair of women in the store seen concealing items.
MADISON, MS
myarklamiss.com

State Representative Michael C. Echols donates $100K to the ULM foundation

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana Monroe Foundation recently celebrated the creation of The Michael C. Echols Superior Graduate Scholarship Endowment, donated by Louisiana State Representative Michael Echols. The $100,000 endowment will provide financial assistance to a ULM student pursuing a Master of Business Administration degree. I’m...
MONROE, LA
WAFB

Saturday is election day in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday, Dec. 10 is election day in Louisiana. The Secretary of State’s Office is encouraging voters to remember:. The deadline to return a voted absentee ballot to the registrar of voters office is Dec. 9 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

ROAD CLOSURE: City of West Monroe to close Endom Bridge December 12

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 12, 2022, the Endom Bridge will be closed from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. This closure includes the intersection of Coleman Avenue and South Riverfront Street. The closure is due to the Endom Bridge realignment project. For the […]
WEST MONROE, LA

