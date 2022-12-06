Struthers girls earn 700th win in program history

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – With a 46-40 win over Western Reserve, Struthers girls basketball earned the 700th win in program history.

Struthers senior Chloe Neider scored a game high 22 points, with 7 of those coming in a back-and-forth fourth quarter.

Neider drove through the lane and contact for a game-sealing And-1 with less than a minute left in the game to put the Wildcats up four late. View the full highlights of that above.

Western Reserve was led by Brooke Schantz, who hit three straight 3s for the Blue Devils in the second quarter and finished with a team-high 19 points.

With the 700th win in program history, Struthers improves to 3-2 on the season.

Western Reserve suffers its first loss of the season and drops to 2-1.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.