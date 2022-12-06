ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Overnight Assault

2022-12-09@23:43pm–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police recived a call from St. Vincent’s Hospital reporting 2 males walked into the emergency room with non-life-threatening stab wounds. Police arrived to investigate. One said someone jumped out of the bushes and assualted him near Jackson and Madison Avenue. The other victim had already left the hospital when police arrived.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

#Bridgeport CT–Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 11:30 pm Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Tremont Avenue on a report of shots fired outside of this location. Citizens in the area describe hearing a dispute followed by 4-5 gunshots. Officers arrived on scene and discovered a crime...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Westport News: Crash Into The River

2022-12-10@12:58am–#Westrport CT–The Westport Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a motor vehicle crash with a car in the Saugatuck River and a person trapped. The fire department responded with 3 engines, a rescue truck, and the Shift Commander. Units arrived and found a single-car motor vehicle...
WESTPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash, Car Fire on Merritt Parkway in Milford

One person was injured after a multi-vehicle crash and car fire on the Merritt Parkway in Milford on Saturday night. Firefighters were called to the highway after getting a report of a vehicle that crossed into oncoming traffic and caused two other vehicles to collide. According to fire officials, there...
MILFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Pedestrian Struck

2022-12-07@6:30pm–#Fairfield CT– A pedestrian was struck at Barlow and Unquowa Road. Radio reports say the pedestrian is alert but has a leg injury. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
newstalknewengland.com

2 People Shot, 1 Dead In New Haven, Connecticut

Police in New Haven, Connecticut are investigating a Friday afternoon double shooting on Shepard Street. Responding officers located one victim at the scene who was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. They have been identified as a 24-year-old male from Pennsylvania and were pronounced deceased at the hospital.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crews Rescue Person After Car Crashes, Goes Into Creek in Westport

Emergency crews rescued a person after their car went into a creek following a crash in Westport early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to a rollover crash with a car in the Saugatuck River and a person trapped shortly before 1 a.m. When emergency crews arrived, they said they found...
WESTPORT, CT
FOX 61

Police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash in Bethel

BETHEL, Conn — Bethel Police say that a man was killed by a hit-and-run driver late Friday afternoon. Police were called to Stony Hill Road (Route 6) near the Stony Hill Diner at about 4:40 p.m. The adult male pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle that was traveling...
BETHEL, CT
WTNH

Porch pirate in Wallingford linked to thefts in other areas

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are urging residents in Wallingford to be vigilant and protect their deliveries after a porch pirate has been swiping packages from people’s homes. “It is quite an invasion of my personal space, and I feel worse about that than I do about the loss of material things,” said Brendan Blakeslee […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Nassau County Woman Among 2 Killed In Wrong-Way Crash

A 63-year-old Long Island woman is among two people who were killed in a wrong-way crash on a major highway in Central Massachusetts, authorities said. Susan Celauro, of the hamlet of East Norwich in the town of Oyster Bay in Nassau County,, died following the crash, which happened just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, on Route 20 in Worcester County, Massachusetts, in the town of Charlton, according to Massachusetts State Police.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
WTNH

I-91 south in New Haven fully reopened following crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash in New Haven closed lanes on I-91 south Thursday morning, but the highway has since fully reopened. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just before 8 a.m. between exits 4 and 3, closing the left two lanes. Additionally, DOT warned of delays and […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

