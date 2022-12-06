Read full article on original website
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Overnight Assault
2022-12-09@23:43pm–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police recived a call from St. Vincent’s Hospital reporting 2 males walked into the emergency room with non-life-threatening stab wounds. Police arrived to investigate. One said someone jumped out of the bushes and assualted him near Jackson and Madison Avenue. The other victim had already left the hospital when police arrived.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Person Shot
#Bridgeport CT–Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 11:30 pm Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Tremont Avenue on a report of shots fired outside of this location. Citizens in the area describe hearing a dispute followed by 4-5 gunshots. Officers arrived on scene and discovered a crime...
DoingItLocal
Westport News: Crash Into The River
2022-12-10@12:58am–#Westrport CT–The Westport Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a motor vehicle crash with a car in the Saugatuck River and a person trapped. The fire department responded with 3 engines, a rescue truck, and the Shift Commander. Units arrived and found a single-car motor vehicle...
NBC Connecticut
1 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash, Car Fire on Merritt Parkway in Milford
One person was injured after a multi-vehicle crash and car fire on the Merritt Parkway in Milford on Saturday night. Firefighters were called to the highway after getting a report of a vehicle that crossed into oncoming traffic and caused two other vehicles to collide. According to fire officials, there...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Pedestrian Struck
2022-12-07@6:30pm–#Fairfield CT– A pedestrian was struck at Barlow and Unquowa Road. Radio reports say the pedestrian is alert but has a leg injury. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Man Accused Of Driving Drunk At More Than Twice Legal Limit In Westchester County
A 36-year-old man was charged after troopers reported that he drove in Westchester County while intoxicated at more than twice the legal limit.Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on I-287 in Rye at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, New York State Police reported.The driver, identifi…
newstalknewengland.com
2 People Shot, 1 Dead In New Haven, Connecticut
Police in New Haven, Connecticut are investigating a Friday afternoon double shooting on Shepard Street. Responding officers located one victim at the scene who was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. They have been identified as a 24-year-old male from Pennsylvania and were pronounced deceased at the hospital.
NBC Connecticut
Crews Rescue Person After Car Crashes, Goes Into Creek in Westport
Emergency crews rescued a person after their car went into a creek following a crash in Westport early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to a rollover crash with a car in the Saugatuck River and a person trapped shortly before 1 a.m. When emergency crews arrived, they said they found...
betheladvocate.com
Fatal Hit and Run Accident on Route 6 in Bethel, Call the Bethel Police Dept. If You Witnessed Crash
Report by Paula Antolini, December 9, 2022, 9:24PM EDT. Route 6 was CLOSED late this afternoon, between Garella Rd. (near 7-11) and Benedict Rd (the Microtel Inn & Suites) due to a serious motor vehicle accident. The Bethel Police Department just issued the following press release:. “On 12/9/22 at about...
hamlethub.com
Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons Releases Statement Regarding the Recent Fatal Motor Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Collision
Mayor Caroline Simmons released the following statement regarding the motor vehicle collision that occurred in the early morning on Saturday, December 3rd at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Main Street and resulted in the deaths of the two pedestrians. “I want to offer my deepest condolences to the families...
Know Them? Cops Searching For Fairfield County Smoke Shop Burglars
Police in Fairfield County are investigating a commercial burglary at a smoke shop by two men.The burglary took place in Stamford around 5:35 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Landmark Smoke Shop at 118 Broad St.According to Sgt. Sean Scanlan, of the Stamford Police, two suspects broke into a re…
Police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash in Bethel
BETHEL, Conn — Bethel Police say that a man was killed by a hit-and-run driver late Friday afternoon. Police were called to Stony Hill Road (Route 6) near the Stony Hill Diner at about 4:40 p.m. The adult male pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle that was traveling...
milfordmirror.com
Route 15 crash in Milford sends one to hospital with minor injuries, police say
MILFORD — A crash involving a rollover and multiple vehicles sent at least one person to the hospital with minor injuries early Saturday, according to Connecticut State Police. The crash took place around 1:50 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Route 15 near exit 15 in Milford, police said.
EMS, police, fire crew respond to crash on Hutchinson Parkway in Rye Brook
First responders shut down the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound past the Lincoln Avenue exit around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night for a multi-vehicle crash.
newstalknewengland.com
Charles Young Of Bridgeport, Connecticut Sentenced To 69 Months For Being A Felon In Possession Of A Firearm
At the United States District Court in Hartford, Connecticut on Friday, Charles Young, also known as “Cash,” 36, of Bridgeport, Connecticut was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea to 69 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. Young, who has been detained since...
Porch pirate in Wallingford linked to thefts in other areas
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are urging residents in Wallingford to be vigilant and protect their deliveries after a porch pirate has been swiping packages from people’s homes. “It is quite an invasion of my personal space, and I feel worse about that than I do about the loss of material things,” said Brendan Blakeslee […]
Stamford residents create petition calling for driver allegedly involved in double fatal hit-and-run to be charged
They started a petition asking that the Connecticut state attorney file charges for the deaths of Giovanni Vega Benis and Yuliana Arias Lozano.
Nassau County Woman Among 2 Killed In Wrong-Way Crash
A 63-year-old Long Island woman is among two people who were killed in a wrong-way crash on a major highway in Central Massachusetts, authorities said. Susan Celauro, of the hamlet of East Norwich in the town of Oyster Bay in Nassau County,, died following the crash, which happened just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, on Route 20 in Worcester County, Massachusetts, in the town of Charlton, according to Massachusetts State Police.
I-91 south in New Haven fully reopened following crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash in New Haven closed lanes on I-91 south Thursday morning, but the highway has since fully reopened. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just before 8 a.m. between exits 4 and 3, closing the left two lanes. Additionally, DOT warned of delays and […]
16-year-old LI boy arrested for ramming 2 teens with car after argument
A 16-year-old driver was arrested after he ran down two other 16-year-olds with his car, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. The driver, who was not identified because he is a minor, was driving a Honda Civic in Brentwood.
