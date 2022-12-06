ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

51Holding
5d ago

It’s sad that these young people are dying off faster than the older generation. So many parents are burying their children🙏🏾

Cammy
5d ago

we need to pray to GOD for help in the name of Jesus. We need to be aware of our children activities abd where they are at and who they are with at all times and we know their mental state to help them.Let them know they are love.

11Alive

'I'll never get to hug him' | Sisters, wife face man convicted of killing Cobb County deputies

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Families expressed the depth of their heartbreak in court Thursday as they faced the man now convicted of killing two Cobb County sheriff's deputies. The families delivered powerful statements in front of Christopher Golden, the man who killed their loved ones three months ago. The deputies, Jonathan Randall Koleski and Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr. were killed in an ambush-style attack as they tried to serve an arrest warrant on Sept. 8. The warrant was not for Golden.
Funeral held for 12-year-old killed in shooting near 17th Street bridge

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The funeral for one of two youths who died because of a violent night on the 17th Street bridge near Atlantic Station in November was held on Saturday afternoon. Many of 12-year-old Zyion Charles’ family and community members came together for the service, sharing...
Stonecrest Mall closed after 14-year-old was shot on Saturday, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials have closed Stonecrest Mall as police officials investigate a shooting that left a teenage boy injured on Saturday afternoon. According to the DeKalb County police officials, officers responded to the Stonecrest Mall just before 2:30 p.m. When police arrived, they learned that a 14-year-old boy was injured with a gunshot wound.
Mom of 19-year-old shot by Clayton County Police wants justice in her son's killing

MORROW, Ga. — Bakelvion Holmes said the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner told her that her son, 19-year-old Eric Holmes, was shot in the back. On Monday, Nov. 21, the GBI said a uniformed Clayton County Police Officer was investigating a stolen vehicle parked at IGM Surfaces, LLC at 1135 Commerce Road in Morrow. Shortly after confirming that the vehicle was stolen, the officer was approached by a man, identified as Eric Holmes, of Stone Mountain.
Police investigating suspected porch pirates caught on camera in Druid Hills

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta neighborhood is on high alert after a number of people reported packages being stolen from their front stoop. Doorbell camera video at a home in Druid Hills shows the crime being committed. In the video you can see the driver of Jeep brazenly pull into a driveway. A woman wearing a blue sweatshirt steps out of the passenger side. She then proceeds to walk up to the front door and take a package from the stoop.
11Alive

