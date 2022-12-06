Read full article on original website
51Holding
5d ago
It’s sad that these young people are dying off faster than the older generation. So many parents are burying their children🙏🏾
Reply
4
Cammy
5d ago
we need to pray to GOD for help in the name of Jesus. We need to be aware of our children activities abd where they are at and who they are with at all times and we know their mental state to help them.Let them know they are love.
Reply
3
Related
Man chased down, shot to death along Candler Road in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County say a man was chased down and shot multiple times on Sunday morning. Just after 8 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Candler Road in reference to a person shot not far from a CVS store and the Hidden Valley apartment complex.
Woman killed by masked man at Gwinnett car dealership identified as 34-year-old employee, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police said a woman was shot to death Friday afternoon inside a used car dealership along a busy road. The shooting happened at the Royal Court Motors dealership at the intersection of Centerville Highway and Annistown Road in Centerville around 4 p.m. Police...
UPDATE: 77-year-old mother found stabbed to death in Buckhead home, SUV stolen
A 77-year-old woman was killed in her Buckhead home Saturday night, according to police.
Woman shot in possible road rage on Peachtree Street in Brookwood Hills, police say
ATLANTA — A 24-year-old woman was shot early Sunday morning along Peachtree Street in the Brookwood Hills community. Atlanta Police on scene told 11Alive that a woman in the car was shot in the arm in what was likely a road rage incident. She was taken to Grady alert, conscious and breathing.
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘Critical missing’ young girl who has medical condition reportedly ran away from Smyrna hospital
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Smyrna Police Department is searching for a missing girl who ran away from Ridgeview Institution. Police said Kellie McDowell suffers from depression, and psychosis, and has had suicidal ideations. McDowell is described as a white female, around 5-feet-7-inches tall with blond hair and...
'I'll never get to hug him' | Sisters, wife face man convicted of killing Cobb County deputies
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Families expressed the depth of their heartbreak in court Thursday as they faced the man now convicted of killing two Cobb County sheriff's deputies. The families delivered powerful statements in front of Christopher Golden, the man who killed their loved ones three months ago. The deputies, Jonathan Randall Koleski and Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr. were killed in an ambush-style attack as they tried to serve an arrest warrant on Sept. 8. The warrant was not for Golden.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Funeral held for 12-year-old killed in shooting near 17th Street bridge
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The funeral for one of two youths who died because of a violent night on the 17th Street bridge near Atlantic Station in November was held on Saturday afternoon. Many of 12-year-old Zyion Charles’ family and community members came together for the service, sharing...
Police have released the name of the woman killed at a Gwinnett County business
SNELLVILLE — Gwinnett County Police have released the name of the victim in Friday’s shooting at a business on Centerville Highway in Snellville. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Courtney Owens, of Snellville. Owens was an employee of the business the incident occurred at. At about 2:30...
Woman killed in Buckhead robbery was mother, grandmother who loved animals
ATLANTA — Just a day after her body was found inside a Buckhead home, friends and family are remembering the 77-year-old woman. Eleanor Bowles was stabbed to death on Saturday when police believe she approached someone trying to steal her Lexus SUV. Atlanta Police officers said the investigation is...
Woman accused of scamming grieving families, posing as funeral home worker, turns herself in
A woman accused of scamming grieving families, while posing as a worker at a funeral home, has turned herself in to police. Danielle Longino, who jail records show may also use the last name of Langford, now sits in the Clayton County Jail. “She would contact several victims after they...
'He actually is a victim' | Mother speaks out after charges dropped against her son in deadly 2020 shooting
ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta man was cleared of murder and aggravated assault charges; now the Fulton District Attorney’s Office brought forth new suspects in a 2020 deadly July Fourth weekend shooting. De’Andre Brown is now a free man, and his mother, Theresa Parker, said it has been...
fox5atlanta.com
Kidnapped elderly woman reunited with family
Police say a man abducted Shirley McCurry Thursday afternoon in Clayton County. She was found safely at a restaurant in northwest Atlanta hours later.
Protestors throw objects at firefighters attempting to extinguish flames at Atlanta's 'Cop City' site, police say
ATLANTA — A protest has happened again at the proposed Atlanta police academy training site derisively known as "Cop City," and police claim objects were thrown at DeKalb Fire Department firefighters after a fire was started. DeKalb Police Department responded to reports of a dumpster fire on Key Road...
Masked man shoots woman to death at Gwinnett County car dealership, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police said a woman was shot to death Friday afternoon inside a used car dealership along a busy road. The shooting happened at the Royal Court Motors dealership at the intersection of Centerville Highway and Annistown Road in Centerville around 4 p.m. Police...
Police report: Newnan High staff member caught on camera pushing student with special needs in 'excessive' manner
NEWNAN, Ga. — A Newnan High School paraprofessional was caught on camera pushing a student with special needs three times, according to a police report. The Coweta County School System confirmed the staff member is no longer employed with them. The discovery was made on Nov. 15 when an...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Stonecrest Mall closed after 14-year-old was shot on Saturday, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials have closed Stonecrest Mall as police officials investigate a shooting that left a teenage boy injured on Saturday afternoon. According to the DeKalb County police officials, officers responded to the Stonecrest Mall just before 2:30 p.m. When police arrived, they learned that a 14-year-old boy was injured with a gunshot wound.
‘Get closer to your kids’: Family, friends remember slain 12-year-old
Family, friends and community members wearing red, white and black sat at a solemn gathering Saturday as they faced a br...
Suspect in custody after elderly woman kidnapped in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect in connection to the kidnapping of an elderly woman in Clayton County is now in custody, according to police. That woman, who is 86-year-old and has dementia, is now back home safe. Thirty-three-year-old Taron Williams was identified by Clayton County Police as the...
Mom of 19-year-old shot by Clayton County Police wants justice in her son's killing
MORROW, Ga. — Bakelvion Holmes said the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner told her that her son, 19-year-old Eric Holmes, was shot in the back. On Monday, Nov. 21, the GBI said a uniformed Clayton County Police Officer was investigating a stolen vehicle parked at IGM Surfaces, LLC at 1135 Commerce Road in Morrow. Shortly after confirming that the vehicle was stolen, the officer was approached by a man, identified as Eric Holmes, of Stone Mountain.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police investigating suspected porch pirates caught on camera in Druid Hills
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta neighborhood is on high alert after a number of people reported packages being stolen from their front stoop. Doorbell camera video at a home in Druid Hills shows the crime being committed. In the video you can see the driver of Jeep brazenly pull into a driveway. A woman wearing a blue sweatshirt steps out of the passenger side. She then proceeds to walk up to the front door and take a package from the stoop.
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 3