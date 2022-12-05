Read full article on original website
Card Chronicle
Thursday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check: Cincinnati by 1.5. —For those wondering about the schedule of events for today, there is U of L Athletic Association Executive Committee and Board of Directors meeting at 4 p.m. where the approval of Jeff Brohm’s contract is expected to be made quickly. Immediately following that, Brohm’s introductory press conference at Louisville will commence.
uoflcardgame.com
Brohms pack bags for return to Louisville football
Deck the halls with boughs of Brohms. Don’t save the wrapping paper. Time to celebrate the season. Gifts are being unwrapped three weeks early for University of Louisville football fans this holiday seaso. Jeff Brohm, who has been high on everybody’s wish list during UofL coaching searches, is under the tree, safely in the fold. He will be announced Thursday as the new head football coach at his alma mater.
Cincinnati Football: Bearcats most recent transfer portal rumors, updates
The transfer portal officially opened this week and there were reportedly 1,000 players to enter within 24 hours. Check out the Bearcats most recent transfer portal rumors and updates!. After head coach Scott Satterfield came to Cincinnati on Monday morning, former Louisville offensive guard Luke Kandra entered the transfer portal...
Kentucky Kernel
Womens basketball squares off against Cardinals inside Rupp Arena
Wildcats square off against Cardinals inside Rupp Arena. After a convincing 82-56 win over UNC Greensboro on Sunday, which saw a great defensive game from the Cats, and a date in Minneapolis against Minnesota on Wednesday, Kentucky womens basketball is set to face Louisville on Sunday, Dec. 11, inside Rupp Arena.
footballscoop.com
Sources: Scott Satterfield's Cincinnati staff taking shape with key additions
Scott Satterfield’s Cincinnati staff quickly is taking shape, even as the Bearcats continue their bowl prep to face Satterfield’s old team, Louisville, and the Cardinals’ remaining staff in the postseason. Per sources with direct knowledge, Satterfield already is bringing with him Bryan Brown, Nic Cardwell, Derek Nicholson...
NBC Sports
Louisville hires Jeff Brohm as head coach with 6-year deal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville has hired Jeff Brohm as the new head coach. The University of Louisville Athletic Association’s executive board approved a six-year contract that will pay the former Purdue coach a base salary of $5 million next season with annual increases of $100,000, plus incentives. Brohm,...
Cincinnati Football: Multiple players announce decision to enter transfer portal
In the aftermath of head coach Scott Satterfield’s hiring, several players announced they will enter the transfer portal including All-AAC center Jake Renfro, cornerback Ja’Quan Sheppard and others. Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback JQ Hardaway and wide receiver Jojo Bermudez announced their decision after their freshman season, while Renfro and...
Fact or Fiction: Jeff Brohm at Louisville, Phil Longo's Fit, Jim Leonhard Leaving Wisconsin
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he discusses whether Jeff Brohm will take Louisville to the next level...
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Louisville women meet slow start with work, not worry, in 105-32 win
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – This is not the story of a basketball game. The Louisville women’s basketball team, which dropped out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2016 earlier this week, responded with a vengeance in a 105-32 win over Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Tuesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.
Football World Reacts To Head Coach's Goodbye Text Message
Jeff Brohm is leaving Purdue behind to go back to Louisville. The move was announced on Wednesday. Brohm was Louisville's quarterbacks coach from 2003 to 2006. He was then promoted to assistant head coach in 2007 before leaving the program in 2009. A few hours after this move was announced,...
Louisville rebounds with a blowout win over SIUE
Coming off back-to-back lopsided losses, the University of Louisville took a lot of frustration out on SIUE on Tuesday night. The Cardinals scored a record 62 points in the first half, outscored the Cougars 29-3 in the second quarter, and romped to a 105-32 victory before 7,311 fans at the KFC Yum Center.
prepbaseballreport.com
Louisville Proves To Be Right Fit For Howard
Interested in attending a PBR New England event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. To view the commitment tracker, click here. To view the uncommitted spotlights, click here. Class of 2025 / RHP. Rankings StateRank: 23 / POS: 10. Player Information. Graduating Class: 2025. Primary Position: RHP. Secondary Position:...
momcollective.com
Save Our Rink
Hi – you might remember my face from a recent article about finding a new hobby and embracing interests. Skating is my most recent new hobby and has been such a rewarding activity. It’s great for the body and mind, but it’s so fun I don’t realize I’m exercising until I’m worn out! What I love most is that it provides an opportunity to dance anytime… and dancing on wheels is an entirely new level of fun.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Winton Woods cornerback, Western Brown QB earn state player of year honors
Winton Woods senior cornerback Jermaine Mathews and Western Brown senior quarterback Drew Novak earned state player of the year honors in Divisions II and III, respectively.
moversmakers.org
Faths now up to $2 million at Purcell
The Faths want you to buy into home-field advantage at Purcell Marian High School. After contributing $1 million in 2021 to the school, the Faths have pledged a $1 million matching gift — hoping to unleash $2 million toward completion of new stadium seating and lights by August 2023 — in time for next season’s first home games.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Fox 19
Cincinnati restaurant named among country’s top 100
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Over-the-Rhine restaurant is featured in a new national list. Pepp & Dolores is one of OpenTable’s 2022 “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America.”. OpenTable analyzed more than 13 million restaurant reviews from customers dining at the 60,000+ restaurants that use the online service.
teslarati.com
Kentucky may be next to get an Elon Musk Boring Company tunnel
Louisville, Kentucky, might be the next city to have a tunnel built by Elon Musk’s company, The Boring Company. Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and candidate for governor Ryan Quarles tweeted the latest work that the State Fair Board was working on. Quarles shared a screenshot of a Boring Tunnel Concept...
uoflnews.com
After more than 20 years, this UofL grad made a longtime goal reality
In 2001, Matt Crouch moved from the small town of Springfield, Kentucky, to Louisville to attend the University of Louisville. He settled into Unitas Tower with his friend, and they both decided they’d pursue a computer information systems degree. Crouch loved UofL – especially the sports teams – but...
