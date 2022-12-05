ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
560 The Joe

Spo On Barkley's Blow It Up Idea: Who Cares?

Charles Barkley went said Inside The NBA the Miami Heat should blow it up “It might be time to break the team up and start over,” said the NBA Analyst. Miami responded from their embarrassing loss to the Pistons with a 115-110 win over the Clippers.
MIAMI, FL

