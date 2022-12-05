ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2news.com

Man Shot by Reno Police Named Person of Interest in Virginia Disappearance

Authorities say the man shot by Reno Police last weekend is a person of interest in the disappearance of a Virginia man. The Page County Sheriff’s Office says a felony warrant was issued in October for Marcus Lee Lewis in the disappearance of Joshua Dee Bradford who was last seen getting into Lewis’ car on September 3.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Suspect in Reno Police Officer-Involved Shooting Identified

Authorities have released the name of the suspect in last weekend's Reno Police officer-involved shooting. Marcus Lee Lewis faces charges of resisting public officer with a dangerous weapon and walking along and upon a highway. Police say the investigation remains ongoing. DECEMBER 5, 2022:. Reno Police say they responded to...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Sparks Police investigating fatal crash on Prater Way

Sparks Police are investigating a fatal crash on the 2100 block of Prater Way. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022. A male bicyclist was struck while a car was turning into a gas station and found unresponsive at the scene. Officers say medical aid was...
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Man shot by police in downtown Reno facing multiple charges

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The man armed with a knife who was shot by officers in downtown Reno has been identified as Marcus Lee Lewis. Lewis was shot by police early Sunday morning in the area of North Virginia and East 5th streets after refusing to listen to officer's commands to drop a large knife and then leading them on a brief chase.
RENO, NV
theriver953.com

Page County Authorities locate a wanted fugitive

The Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO0 announced the location of wanted fugitive Marcus Lee Lewis. Lewis has been wounded by Reno/Sparks Police Officers in Nevada. Page County Authorities have been seeking Lewis officially since Oct. 11 when a warrant was issued for being an ex-felon illegally possessing a weapon.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
2news.com

Suspect Shot By Police Identified

Earlier this week, police said Lewis was in critical condition. Authorities say the man shot by Reno Police last weekend is a person of interest in the disappearance of a Virginia man.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Former Sparks fire chief Mark Lawson facing multiple felony drug charges

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Former Sparks fire chief Mark Lawson was charged Friday with four felony drug charges in Sparks Justice Court. Prosecutors with the Nevada Attorney General's office are charging Lawson with conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, two charges of possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell a schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with a gang enhancement.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

1 person hospitalized after Reno stabbing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person has been hospitalized following a stabbing in the area of Enterprise and Valley. The Reno Police Department says at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, a single victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are still being investigated,...
RENO, NV
YAHOO!

Stockton Deputy Police Chief Kathryn Nance in running to lead Reno Police Department

Stockton's second-ever female deputy police chief is among the two finalists to lead the Reno Police Department, the Reno Gazette Journal reported. Deputy Chief Kathryn Nance and Sparks, Nevada Chief of Police Christopher Crawford, are the two being considered for Reno's top police position that is advertised to pay between $208,492 to $260,624, the Journal reported. If selected, Nance would be Reno's first female police chief.
RENO, NV
2news.com

McQueen Student Taken Into Custody, Allegedly Brought BB Gun to School

School authorities say a student who bought a BB gun to McQueen High School Wednesday was taken into custody a short time later. McQueen's principal tells families in a letter the unidentified student was removed from campus and that the school is working closely with School Police for an investigation.
KOLO TV Reno

Controversial gunshot detector sensors to be placed in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - In 2021, the Reno-Sparks area reported 33 homicide victims and of those 28 died from gunshot wounds, according to the Reno Gazette Journal. Now, the Sparks Police Department is waiting for the installation of new technology that they say could help officers respond to shootings faster.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

First conviction for new battery in the presence of a child law made

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is announcing its first conviction of a man under the newly enacted domestic battery in the presence of a child ordinance. Everett Eugene Palo Trahey was convicted on one count of domestic battery in the presence of a child and one count of domestic battery, 1st offense.
SPARKS, NV
kunr.org

Two finalists announced for the next Reno Police Department chief

Chris Crawforth, the current Sparks chief of police, is one of the finalists. He’s been with the department since 2004 and became chief in 2020 after the former leader retired. He said he has strong abilities to “set long-term objectives, communicate my vision, and provide my people with all...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man extradited for 50-year-old murder

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 77-year-old Reno man is back in Hawaii today, facing charges in a 50-year-old murder case. When Tudor Chirila first appeared in Reno Justice Court in September, he was looking frail and unkempt follwing his arrest and reported suicide attempt. He was hardly your typical murder suspect. A former deputy attorney general and Supreme Court candidate, he was ready to represent himself and fight extradition.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ares to get donation of body armor

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ares will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Ares vest is sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Alaska K9 Center and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by Alaska K9 Center”.
LYON COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy