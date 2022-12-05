Read full article on original website
2news.com
Man Shot by Reno Police Named Person of Interest in Virginia Disappearance
Authorities say the man shot by Reno Police last weekend is a person of interest in the disappearance of a Virginia man. The Page County Sheriff’s Office says a felony warrant was issued in October for Marcus Lee Lewis in the disappearance of Joshua Dee Bradford who was last seen getting into Lewis’ car on September 3.
Authorities have released the name of the suspect in last weekend's Reno Police officer-involved shooting. Marcus Lee Lewis faces charges of resisting public officer with a dangerous weapon and walking along and upon a highway. Police say the investigation remains ongoing. DECEMBER 5, 2022:. Reno Police say they responded to...
Sparks Police investigating fatal crash on Prater Way
Sparks Police are investigating a fatal crash on the 2100 block of Prater Way. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022. A male bicyclist was struck while a car was turning into a gas station and found unresponsive at the scene. Officers say medical aid was...
Police believe Marcus Lee Lewis is connected to the disappearance of a Virginia man. Authorities say the man shot by Reno Police last weekend is a person of interest in the disappearance of a Virginia man.
Man shot by police in downtown Reno facing multiple charges
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The man armed with a knife who was shot by officers in downtown Reno has been identified as Marcus Lee Lewis. Lewis was shot by police early Sunday morning in the area of North Virginia and East 5th streets after refusing to listen to officer's commands to drop a large knife and then leading them on a brief chase.
Page County Authorities locate a wanted fugitive
The Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO0 announced the location of wanted fugitive Marcus Lee Lewis. Lewis has been wounded by Reno/Sparks Police Officers in Nevada. Page County Authorities have been seeking Lewis officially since Oct. 11 when a warrant was issued for being an ex-felon illegally possessing a weapon.
Earlier this week, police said Lewis was in critical condition. Authorities say the man shot by Reno Police last weekend is a person of interest in the disappearance of a Virginia man.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Carson City (Carson City, NV)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Carson City on Thursday. The crash happened in the 1400 block of North Carson Street at around 5:50 p.m. According to the Carson City firefighters, the unknown driver of the vehicle reportedly hit a fence. The car...
Former Sparks fire chief Mark Lawson facing multiple felony drug charges
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Former Sparks fire chief Mark Lawson was charged Friday with four felony drug charges in Sparks Justice Court. Prosecutors with the Nevada Attorney General's office are charging Lawson with conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, two charges of possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell a schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with a gang enhancement.
1 person hospitalized after Reno stabbing
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person has been hospitalized following a stabbing in the area of Enterprise and Valley. The Reno Police Department says at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, a single victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are still being investigated,...
Stockton Deputy Police Chief Kathryn Nance in running to lead Reno Police Department
Stockton's second-ever female deputy police chief is among the two finalists to lead the Reno Police Department, the Reno Gazette Journal reported. Deputy Chief Kathryn Nance and Sparks, Nevada Chief of Police Christopher Crawford, are the two being considered for Reno's top police position that is advertised to pay between $208,492 to $260,624, the Journal reported. If selected, Nance would be Reno's first female police chief.
McQueen Student Taken Into Custody, Allegedly Brought BB Gun to School
School authorities say a student who bought a BB gun to McQueen High School Wednesday was taken into custody a short time later. McQueen's principal tells families in a letter the unidentified student was removed from campus and that the school is working closely with School Police for an investigation.
Reno Resident Arrested in Sparks on Vehicle Burglary, Credit Card Fraud and ID Theft
The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program (ROP) has announced the arrest of Russell Garner. The ROP team arrested Russell Garner for multiple counts of vehicle burglary, obtaining money under false pretenses, identity theft, and credit card fraud. The ROP team learned of multiple vehicle burglaries taking place at a fitness...
Controversial gunshot detector sensors to be placed in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - In 2021, the Reno-Sparks area reported 33 homicide victims and of those 28 died from gunshot wounds, according to the Reno Gazette Journal. Now, the Sparks Police Department is waiting for the installation of new technology that they say could help officers respond to shootings faster.
First conviction for new battery in the presence of a child law made
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is announcing its first conviction of a man under the newly enacted domestic battery in the presence of a child ordinance. Everett Eugene Palo Trahey was convicted on one count of domestic battery in the presence of a child and one count of domestic battery, 1st offense.
February prelim set for accused killer of Fernley teenager
A man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager in March has been found competent to stand trial and ordered to appear at a two-day preliminary hearing in February.
Two finalists announced for the next Reno Police Department chief
Chris Crawforth, the current Sparks chief of police, is one of the finalists. He’s been with the department since 2004 and became chief in 2020 after the former leader retired. He said he has strong abilities to “set long-term objectives, communicate my vision, and provide my people with all...
Reno man extradited for 50-year-old murder
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 77-year-old Reno man is back in Hawaii today, facing charges in a 50-year-old murder case. When Tudor Chirila first appeared in Reno Justice Court in September, he was looking frail and unkempt follwing his arrest and reported suicide attempt. He was hardly your typical murder suspect. A former deputy attorney general and Supreme Court candidate, he was ready to represent himself and fight extradition.
Meet the Finalists for Reno’s New Chief of Police
The meet and greet is next Thursday, December 15. A community meet and greet is set for Thursday, December 15, from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at the Neil Road Recreation Center.
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ares to get donation of body armor
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ares will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Ares vest is sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Alaska K9 Center and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by Alaska K9 Center”.
