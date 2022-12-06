Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
‘It’s a ghost town:’ THC retailers struggling with less customers after MN Board of Pharmacy lawsuit
MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - One simplicity of life is that there is cause and effect. However, sometimes the effects fall on those who had no cause of their own. The effects from the lawsuit from the Minnesota Board of Pharmacies and Northland Vapors is not just limitted to those two parties. As businesses in Moorhead say it’s had a drastic effect on them in recent days.
valleynewslive.com
Burgum issues disaster declaration for Nov. 9-11 storm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As another major winter storm looms, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, issued an executive order Dec. 9 declaring a statewide winter storm disaster for the storm that hit Nov. 9-11. The three-day storm dropped record breaking amounts of snow in various places across the state. In Bismarck, the reported total on Nov. 10 was 17.1 inches. That’s eight inches more than the previous record for that day of 9.1 inches in 2012.
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota grown vegetable aids in ice removal on roads
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When navigating on winter roads, most Minnesotans probably aren’t aware of what is in one of the solutions to help de-ice roads: sugar beets. MNDot uses a unique combination of sugar beet molasses and salt brine. All products are sourced from local farmers, such as the beet mixture, which comes from farms outside Renville, Minn.
valleynewslive.com
N.D. farm family featured in new documentary series from ADM
BISMARCK, N.D. - A new documentary series is telling the stories of the nation’s farmers and ranchers. “Faces of Food” is a series produced by ADM that shows the hard work, tough decision-making and dedication that goes into feeding the world. The debut episode features a North Dakota...
Comments / 0