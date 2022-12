TAMPA — Piece by piece, Candlestick Park was ripped down. The seats were first to go. Eventually, the outdoor waterfront stadium was demolished. The goalpost from the end zone where “The Catch” was made by Dwight Clark in the 49ers’ win over the Cowboys in the 1981 NFC Championship Game was moved to the Montana ranch of owner Eddie DeBartolo.

TAMPA, FL ・ 21 MINUTES AGO