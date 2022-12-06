Read full article on original website
A home for the holidays: Wake animal shelter hosts pre-Christmas adoption special
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Animal Center is hosting a one-week adoption special, aiming to find homes for animals for the holidays. Between Monday, Dec. 12, and Sunday, Dec. 18, the adoption fee for dogs will be $25, and cats are name-your-price. There are 65 dogs and 38 cats in the shelter waiting to be adopted.
Spoiled chicken and ice cream: Moore County small businesses recovering after power grid attack
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The lights are back on and kids are back in the classrooms. It’s back to business for Moore County. Last Saturday, gunfire damaged two Duke Energy substations, sending more than 40,000 people into the dark. Power was out for most of those people, from...
WXII 12
Over 70 dogs surrendered to Forsyth Humane Society, officials say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth Humane Society called for help from the community after 73 dogs and puppies were brought to the shelter. The dogs came from the Animal Services Division of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Department. In a Facebook post, the humane society said that they are over...
My Fox 8
Shy, sweet Nibbles is looking for a forever home
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If you’re not too hungry, you might just need a nibble…. Just kidding, he’s not a snack, he’s just our Pet of the Week! Nibbles is a year old and around 45 pounds. He’s a lab mix and he can be a little shy at first, but a few treats and he’ll warm right up.
wfmynews2.com
73 dogs dropped off at Forsyth Humane Society
The Forsyth Humane Society said it needs to find homes for the puppies soon. It was at maximum capacity before the dogs were dropped off.
Puppies found near Asheboro dumpster recovering in foster home
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two puppies are on the mend after they were found near a Randolph County dumpster. According to incident reports filed by Asheboro Police Department, an animal control officer was called on Wednesday about two puppies that had been found behind the dumpster of the Mattress Firm on East Dixie Drive in […]
They need homes! 73 dogs and puppies taken in by Forsyth Humane Society
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Forsyth Humane Society has new puppies and they need your help to give them a home for the holidays. Forsyth County Sheriff's Department's Animal Service division responded to a call for help from a community member on Tuesday and ended up bringing 73 dogs and puppies to the Forsyth Humane Society.
Forsyth Humane Society has new puppies who need holiday homes
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Forsyth Humane Society has brand new puppies--they want you to give them a holiday home. Forsyth County Sheriff's Department's Animal Service division gave the Forsyth Humane Society 73 dogs and puppies who all need a new home. From now until December 10, you will be...
This Small North Carolina Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of North Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Tar Heel State?
NC science center welcomes newborn fishing cat kitten
The center announced on Instagram Monday that they were celebrating the birth of a sweet baby fishing kitten.
North Carolina Zoo offers free admission to Moore County residents affected by power outages
ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo is offering free admission to Moore County residents this weekend who were affected by recent power outages. The offer is valid from Thursday through Sunday. Guests must show a valid state identification with proof of residency in Moore County. “We welcome our...
This Huge General Store in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
Overcharging in NC becoming more common with 70 stores failing recent checks, agency says
A recent state check found 70 stores in 38 North Carolina counties had price scanning errors.
pethelpful.com
North Carolina Shelter Cat Has Watched Every Pet Be Adopted Except for Her
There's nothing better than giving a long term shelter cat a home. Older cats are sometimes passed by in lieu of people adopting kittens and one resident at the @SecondChancePets shelter in North Carolina has been there longer than any other cat. Thankfully, this video already has a happy ending because this beautiful baby named Boston Cream has been adopted after being featured on TikTok.
Massive 450-Pound Sunfish That Washed Ashore in North Carolina to Be Displayed in Museum
A North Carolina museum is adding a 450-pound sunfish that washed ashore in November to its world-renowned collection. A beachgoer discovered the sharptail mola sunfish at Seaview Pier at North Topsail Beach on Nov. 30. The person told the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries about the find, and the massive creature has since made its way to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.
On the Farm: Trappers deal with Virginia’s predator problem
MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Predation on livestock, poultry, and crops costs U.S. farmers millions of dollars every year. That cost is passed on to consumers when they buy food. As predator numbers have risen in Virginia, especially coyotes, the number of farm animals has risen, too. Some farmers have turned to trappers to help […]
Walmart in North Carolina among 70 stores fined for ‘excessive errors’ and overcharging
As shoppers continue to check off their holiday shopping lists, a new list has been released — citing 70 stores across 38 counties in North Carolina for price-scanner errors and overcharging.
Can I legally shoot someone inside my home in North Carolina?
Is it legal to shoot someone to protect your home in North Carolina? The answer depends on the circumstances.
FOX Carolina
Polk Co. man says family will have “nice Christmas” after big lottery win
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that a Polk County man recently won a $100,000 jackpot from a 1$ lottery ticket. According to officials, the man had predicted his big win the night before while talking to his wife. “I told her, ‘tonight I’m...
WRAL
Raleigh families witness aftermath of Hawaii shark attack, authorities search for missing woman
KIHEI, HAWAII — Several families from the Raleigh area visiting Hawaii received quite the scare Thursday about a possible deadly shark attack off the coast of their hotel. WRAL News is hosting 28 local clients and their family members in Maui for several days. Joel Davis, vice president and...
