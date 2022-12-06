ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

WXII 12

Over 70 dogs surrendered to Forsyth Humane Society, officials say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth Humane Society called for help from the community after 73 dogs and puppies were brought to the shelter. The dogs came from the Animal Services Division of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Department. In a Facebook post, the humane society said that they are over...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
My Fox 8

Shy, sweet Nibbles is looking for a forever home

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If you’re not too hungry, you might just need a nibble…. Just kidding, he’s not a snack, he’s just our Pet of the Week! Nibbles is a year old and around 45 pounds. He’s a lab mix and he can be a little shy at first, but a few treats and he’ll warm right up.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Puppies found near Asheboro dumpster recovering in foster home

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two puppies are on the mend after they were found near a Randolph County dumpster. According to incident reports filed by Asheboro Police Department, an animal control officer was called on Wednesday about two puppies that had been found behind the dumpster of the Mattress Firm on East Dixie Drive in […]
ASHEBORO, NC
pethelpful.com

North Carolina Shelter Cat Has Watched Every Pet Be Adopted Except for Her

There's nothing better than giving a long term shelter cat a home. Older cats are sometimes passed by in lieu of people adopting kittens and one resident at the @SecondChancePets shelter in North Carolina has been there longer than any other cat. Thankfully, this video already has a happy ending because this beautiful baby named Boston Cream has been adopted after being featured on TikTok.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Outsider.com

Massive 450-Pound Sunfish That Washed Ashore in North Carolina to Be Displayed in Museum

A North Carolina museum is adding a 450-pound sunfish that washed ashore in November to its world-renowned collection. A beachgoer discovered the sharptail mola sunfish at Seaview Pier at North Topsail Beach on Nov. 30. The person told the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries about the find, and the massive creature has since made its way to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
WFXR

On the Farm: Trappers deal with Virginia’s predator problem

MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Predation on livestock, poultry, and crops costs U.S. farmers millions of dollars every year. That cost is passed on to consumers when they buy food. As predator numbers have risen in Virginia, especially coyotes, the number of farm animals has risen, too. Some farmers have turned to trappers to help […]
VIRGINIA STATE

