Klamath Falls, OR

Klamath Falls, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 5 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Klamath Falls.

The Butte Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Crosspoint Christian School on December 05, 2022, 18:00:00.

Butte Valley High School
Crosspoint Christian School
December 05, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Butte Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Crosspoint Christian School on December 05, 2022, 19:30:00.

Butte Valley High School
Crosspoint Christian School
December 05, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

