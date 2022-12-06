Read full article on original website
One dead after fire in Luzerne County
WOLF
One person dead following a fire in Nanticoke
WOLF
Pocono Organics holds annual winter wonderland
Blakeslee, Monroe Co. — This is Pocono Organics' 3rd annual winter wonderland. The free event hosted 20 local businesses and had a specialty foods at the café. They had also free photos with Santa and story time with Mrs. Clause. They told us people have been really enjoying...
Son charged with break-in at father's house
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A son broke into his father's house after being told to stay away from the property, Scott Township police report. Eric David Emanuel, 29, was not allowed to be at his father's home on Chestnut Street in Bloomsburg, but a neighbor spotted the man trying to break in at 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 29, arrest papers say. The neighbor alerted the father, who called police to check...
WOLF
Locals try to preserve Trexler Scout Reservation
Jonas, Monroe Co. — Trexler Scout Reservation will most likely be up for sale by early 2023. Pocono Heritage Land Trust said they are looking for a partner to help purchase the 755-acre area. The Minsi Trails Council of the Boy Scouts of America announced the sale earlier this...
Coroner’s office: 1 man dies after shooting in Canton Township, victim identified
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man has died after a shooting in Canton Township. According to a release from the Washington County Coroner’s Office, the victim was found shot at the intersection of Baird Avenue and Wilmington Street at around 7:45 p.m. Friday. The victim has been identified...
wkok.com
Two Alarm Fire Damages Home in Mifflinburg Friday; Victim Rescued
MIFFLINBURG – Several volunteer fire crews from Union and Snyder counties are responding to a two-alarm house fire in Mifflinburg and also rescued a victim. According to the Union County Fire Wire, the blaze was first reported at 261 Walnut Street around 2:40 p.m. Friday and a second alarm was called minutes later.
Scranton woman dead after early morning crash
COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 25-year-old woman is dead after an early Friday morning crash in Lackawanna County. Officials say the crash occurred at 2:10 a.m. on Union Mill Road near Constitution Drive, Covington Township. Investigators said they believe the operator was going around a left curve in the road and traveled off […]
Man fatally injured while burning trash
DURHAM TOWNSHIP, BUCKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a Bucks County man has died due to injuries sustained while burning trash. The Lehigh County Coroner says Lutz K. Wundshock, 59 from Bucks County, died on December 10 at 2:30 a.m. after sustaining severe burns while burning trash the day prior. Investigators said Wundshock was burning […]
Three dead, including two firefighters, after West Penn Twp. fire
WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say three people are now dead in the aftermath of a Schuylkill County fire, two firefighters are among those deceased. Around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, dozens of fire companies were called to the scene of a fire in the 1100 block of Clamtown Road in West Penn […]
WOLF
Mostly Mutts Dog Rescue in Sunbury
SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — A no-kill dog shelter in Sunbury needs your support!. For the last 22 years, Mostly Mutts has been taking in dozens of dogs and cats - but this comes at a price. Shelter volunteers have set up many fundraising activities in the upcoming weeks...
WOLF
"The cause of the fire, at this time, is considered suspicious" says Investigators
WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL CO. (WOLF) — We are continuing our coverage of the tragedy in Schuylkill County that killed three, including two firefighters yesterday. FOX56’s Jake Sarwar has the very latest including how those firefighters were remembered today. On Wednesday, fire tore through a home on the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Traffic on Routes 100 and 309, Tilghman Street to be affected as crews escort firefighters who died in line of duty in Schuylkill
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say traffic will be affected in Lehigh County as state troopers, along with other first responders, will be escorting two firefighters who were killed in the line of duty Wednesday. The procession will take place on Thursday between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., according...
FOX43.com
Police search for leads in 2017 death of 31-year-old Pa. woman
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police continue their investigation into the death of a Northampton County woman. Jamie Lee Metzger, 31, was reported missing to the Allentown City Police Department by her mother on Sept. 11 of 2014. Her mother advised police that she had not seen or heard from her daughter since April 4, 2014.
Alleged drug dealer charged in overdose death
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man has been charged in the death of a 23-year-old man earlier this year after police say he dealt the victim a lethal dose of fentanyl and animal tranquilizer. Tysheem Alexander Dunlap, 25, made a drug deal over Snapchat with a woman on Aug. 20 for cocaine, according to Bloomsburg Sgt. Michael Fosse. The woman and two of her friends had met the victim, Edward Heckler, at Hess Tavern earlier that night and together, they decided to do cocaine, she...
Deadly West Penn Twp. fire ruled ‘suspicious’
WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New details emerge Thursday night about a fire that led to the deaths of two firefighters in Schuylkill County. And the man whose body was found in the woods near the property. The intense fire occurred on Clamtown Road you can see the destruction caused by the inferno. […]
Man charged with bank fraud in Luzerne County
NANTICOKE, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a man has been charged with bank fraud. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Reynard Lewis from Nanticoke, along with others, used stolen identities to create forged identification documents and credit cards to apply for multiple COVID-19 pandemic relief loans; more than $100,000 in pandemic stimulus funds were taken.
Pittston man accused of attempting to solicit a minor
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a 60-year-old man in custody they say attempted to meet up with a boy he believed to be 15. Officials say they received information from a cooperating witness (CW) who provided photos and a video of him meeting with Michael Brown, a 60-year-old from Pittston, who thought he […]
State police investigating death of 3-month-old central Pa. boy
MUNCY - State police have confirmed they are investigating the death of an infant in Lycoming County on Friday. They have not released any further information about the death of the 3-month-old boy in Muncy, including how they are classifying their investigation. An autopsy was conducted Monday but Coroner Charles...
Hit and run accident reported
Turbot Township, Pa. — State police at Milton are looking for a driver who hit a parked car in Northumberland County. Police say the incident occurred sometime overnight Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1085 Hamilton Street in Turbot Township. The driver apparently attempted to back down the street and hit the front left corner of a 2013 Honda Accord. The driver then fled the scene. The Honda was parked on the south side of Hamilton Street facing east, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662 and reference incident number PA22-1557667.
