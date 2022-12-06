Read full article on original website
19 Hilarious People Who Were Wildly Inappropriate Or Just Kind Of Weird At Christmas
DISCLAIMER: If you believe Christmas should be treated with the utmost respect...this is not the post for you.
Julie Andrews Says Starring in New ‘Princess Diaries’ Movie “Probably Not Going to Be Possible”
Julie Andrews is sharing her thoughts on a potential role in third Princess Diaries. In an interview with Access Hollywood on Tuesday, The Sound of Music actress addressed if she would appear in a chapter in one of her first public comments since the project was announced as being in development. In the first two films, Andrews played Queen Clarisse Renaldi, the grandmother of Anne Hathaway’s character, Mia Thermopolis. More from The Hollywood ReporterFreddie Ross Hancock, British Publicist, Dies at 92New 'Princess Diaries' Movie in the Works at Disney (Exclusive)Anne Hathaway, Salma Hayek Pinault to Star in 'Seesaw Monster' for...
Gisele Bundchen Stuns In Black Swimsuit As She Treats Son Benjamin, 13, To Waterpark
Gisele proved why she was once the highest paid supermodel in the world as she rocked a sexy black swimsuit during a trip to the waterpark with her kids.
Michael Keaton, 71, Holds Hands With GF Marni Turner On Romantic Date Night In LA: Photos
Michael Keaton, 71, and his longtime girlfriend Marni Turner stepped out for a romantic dinner date in the Los Angeles, CA area on on Friday. The actor and his significant other showed off their close bond by holding hands while outside the Italian restaurant, Toscana, where they enjoyed their food. He wore a gray jacket over a black top with a white t-shirt underneath, tan pants, and tan shoes while she wore a gray sweater, loose gray pants, and white sneakers.
Joaquin Phoenix Talks Joker Weight Loss
The actor says his crash diet to play the Joker helped him move his body in ways he didn’t know he could, reportedly losing more than 23 kilos to play the famed comic book villain for this realistic origin story.
