Angels News: Mike Trout Makes All-MLB First Team for Third Time in His Career

He had yet another dominant season in 2022.

Angels superstar Mike Trout has officially made the All-MLB First Team for the third time in his career.

Trout continued his dominance in 2022, despite playing in just 119 games. He hit 40 home runs and drove in 80 RBIs, and had an impressive OPS of .999.

He became just the sixth player in MLB history to hit 40 or more home runs in 120 or fewer games, and was rewarded with the Silver Slugger Award , and now the All-MLB First Team.

He joins his teammate Shohei Ohtani on the All-MLB First Team , after both players had extraordinary seasons.

The MLB started announcing All-MLB Teams in 2019. Trout has made the list in three of the four seasons, only missing out in 2021, when he played in just 36 games due to injury.

When Trout plays a full season (or close to it), he's going to make the All-MLB First Team — it's as simple as that. Congrats to Trout (and Ohtani) on representing the Angels as the best of the best in the MLB last season.