Read full article on original website
Related
Joseph Elledge: ’48 Hours’ features Missouri murder
True-crime TV series 48 Hours will explore a high-profile, mid-Missouri murder case resolved in court earlier this year.
Kansas singer still on ‘The Voice’ needs votes
On Monday night, a Kansas man will be singing for his chance to make it to the finale of "The Voice."
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Two Missouri Cities Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
Missouri man leaves a trail of bloody assaults; spends very little time in custody
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A serial wife beater with a criminal history in three states rarely served any jail time for his assaults. Larry Dustin Flowers, 39, currently sits in the Cherokee County jail awaiting transport to the Kansas Department of Corrections to serve two sentences: 16-months, and 40-months, for running from law enforcement […]
Movie called a love letter to St. Joe now available to the public
A movie filmed in St. Joseph is now available to rent or buy. Producer Jason Hudson says “Accidental Family” is a showcase for St. Joseph. “River Bluff Brewing is a big one. Krug Park, actually,” Hudson says of the pieces of St. Joseph featured in the movie. “When you watch it, if you’re from St. Joe you’ll go, ‘Oh my gosh,’ it is a love letter to St. Joe.”
Prosecutor seeking to free Mo. inmate accused of hiding evidence
KANSAS CITY (AP) —Missouri's attorney general asked a judge to sanction St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, accusing her of concealing evidence in her effort to vacate the conviction for a man who has spent nearly 30 years in prison for murder. Lamar Johnson was convicted in 1994 of...
Kansas veteran’s passion for preserving history has turned his garage into a sort of museum
At 85 years old, Marine Corps veteran Loren Anthony is just as young at heart as he was the day he started collecting things.
KCTV 5
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces groundbreaking for sports complex in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The groundbreaking of a 420,000 square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park was announced Wednesday by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly. The facility is part of the $400 million-plus, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR bonds. The Bluhawk development is in...
Walmart mistake leads to Lee’s Summit woman paying extra $588
She posted what happened on the neighborhood app Nextdoor, thinking it might just be an issue at the store where she shopped but learned people around the country had the exact same issue of being double charged.
Rare fish caught out of Kansas River, KDWP confirms
It's not every day that you catch a truly rare fish in Kansas.
🎥Kan. rep introduces bill to block federal listing of lesser prairie chicken
TOPEKA — U.S. Rep. Ron Estes of Kansas introduced legislation to prohibit the U.S. Interior Department from imposing restraints on land use through designation of the lesser prairie chicken as threatened or endangered. In November, federal wildlife officials registered the lesser prairie chicken as threatened in Kansas and endangered...
WIBW
Kansas woman, three Florida residents indicted on Medicare fraud
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Kansas woman and three Florida residents have been indicted in connection with a scheme to defraud Medicare, according to the United States Attorney’s Office District of Kansas. Court documents say that a federal grand jury in Topeka has returned an indictment -- charging Fawn...
Kansas Woman’s First-Ever Deer Is a 218-Inch Public-Land Giant
With her first-ever deer, Devyn Messenger tagged the buck of a lifetime. And on heavily pressured public land too. On November 5, while hunting with her husband at Fort Riley, Messenger rattled in a 200-plus-inch monster to 25 yards before taking the buck with her crossbow. Messenger grew up in...
Flags are to fly at half-staff Wednesday and Thursday
Flags will be flying at half-staff Wednesday through Thursday.
Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s term and helping cap an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.
Indictment: 4 used Kansas pharmacy to defraud Medicare
TOPEKA —A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a Kansas woman and three Florida residents in connection with a scheme to defraud Medicare, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Steven A. Churchill, 36, of Boca Raton, Florida, Samson K. Solomon, 25, of...
1 member of the Kan. delegation voted to protect same-sex marriage
WASHINGTON —Kansas 3rd District Representative Sharice Davids on Thursday applauded bipartisan passage of legislation she help introduce to enshrine marriage equality in federal law. The Respect for Marriage Act passed in the House 258-169 with almost 40 Republican votes. It also protects interracial unions by requiring states to recognize...
Missouri Republican says Sen. Blunt has ‘betrayed’ Missouri voters
Missouri State Rep. Michael Davis is not happy with the votes made by outgoing GOP U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 4