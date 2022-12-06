ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Movie called a love letter to St. Joe now available to the public

A movie filmed in St. Joseph is now available to rent or buy. Producer Jason Hudson says “Accidental Family” is a showcase for St. Joseph. “River Bluff Brewing is a big one. Krug Park, actually,” Hudson says of the pieces of St. Joseph featured in the movie. “When you watch it, if you’re from St. Joe you’ll go, ‘Oh my gosh,’ it is a love letter to St. Joe.”
Kansas woman, three Florida residents indicted on Medicare fraud

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Kansas woman and three Florida residents have been indicted in connection with a scheme to defraud Medicare, according to the United States Attorney’s Office District of Kansas. Court documents say that a federal grand jury in Topeka has returned an indictment -- charging Fawn...
Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s term and helping cap an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.
Indictment: 4 used Kansas pharmacy to defraud Medicare

TOPEKA —A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a Kansas woman and three Florida residents in connection with a scheme to defraud Medicare, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Steven A. Churchill, 36, of Boca Raton, Florida, Samson K. Solomon, 25, of...
1 member of the Kan. delegation voted to protect same-sex marriage

WASHINGTON —Kansas 3rd District Representative Sharice Davids on Thursday applauded bipartisan passage of legislation she help introduce to enshrine marriage equality in federal law. The Respect for Marriage Act passed in the House 258-169 with almost 40 Republican votes. It also protects interracial unions by requiring states to recognize...
