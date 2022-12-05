Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man dies after being shot in the head in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two teens shot, one dies at hospital after attempting a robbery at a gas station in Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"justpene50Houston, TX
A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Popular coffee chain to open second location in Houston and you could win free coffee for a year!Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Related
KHOU
2 teens shot near Deerbrook Mall, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two teens were shot Sunday in the Humble area, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office officials. Authorities said it happened near the intersection of Kenswick Drive and Huntermoor Circle, which is just west of Deerbrook Mall. Authorities said both teens were taken to...
KSAT 12
Small church bus carrying 25 people flips over in Houston, several injured, sheriff says
HOUSTON, Texas – A small church bus carrying 25 people flipped over near an apartment complex in Houston, sending many to area hospitals, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 1 p.m. Sunday at 90 Uvalde Road. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez,...
3 pedestrians killed hours apart after being hit on Houston's roadways
Investigators say one of the pedestrians who was killed ran out of gas along Westheimer Road and attempted to bring a gas can across the road when she was hit by a car.
Mom fatally hit by Porsche while walking with her children in N. Houston, HCSO says
Investigators said the dad saved their kids from being hit by the SUV that fatally struck their mom while out on a walk along Rankin Road.
Homeowner killed in front of girlfriend while confronting prowlers in Houston's southside, HPD says
A woman witnessed her boyfriend's death during what police say was a targeted attack by two masked men in the middle of the night.
KENS 5
Driver was speeding when church bus flipped in east Harris County, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Several people were injured Sunday when a church bus flipped on its side in east Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez tweeted about it just after 1 p.m. but said the crash happened around noon at an apartment complex on Uvalde Road just south of Wallisville Road. Gonzalez said the bus was transporting people from church service.
2 killed in violent head-on crash in Montgomery County, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The rain may be partly to blame for a deadly crash in Montogomery County, according to officials. It happened at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on State Highway 105 near Walker Road. Fire officials said they had to close down SH 105 for several hours after...
Family of Delano Burkes desperately seeking answers about the night he disappeared in the Heights
HOUSTON — Family members of a young man who disappeared during a night out with friends in the Heights are desperate to know what happened that night. The body of Delano Burkes was found in the Houston Ship Channel nearly two weeks after he vanished. A Houston Police Department dive team recovered the body after it was found by someone in a tug boat.
Police searching for 38-year-old Friendswood man who went missing after going for a walk
Friendswood police say that 38-year-old Lester Mabry is new to the area and told his family he was going for a walk at about 7 a.m. on Saturday.
Houston woman killed in Alice crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman died after a crash in Jim Wells County Saturday morning. The crash occurred on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m., officials with the DPS said. A black Toyota Corolla was headed north on the main street crossover and ran a...
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally hit by possible stray bullet while sleeping inside north Harris County apartment, deputies say
HOUSTON – A man is dead after he was hit by a possible stray bullet while sleeping in his north Harris County apartment, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. According to Sgt. J. Brown with HCSO Homicide, deputies received multiple reports of a shooting in the...
Double shooting leaves 1 parent dead in San Leon, Galveston Co. deputies say
The Galveston County Sherriff's Office believes this was a domestic violence incident, but they are still investigating.
Arrest made 5 years after young mother's body found in trunk of burning car in Ft. Bend County
HOUSTON — Investigators in Fort Bend County say they have a major break in the investigation into the the killing of a Houston woman found shot to death in the trunk of a burning car more than five years ago. It was back on January 11, 2017, that deputies...
fox26houston.com
Surveillance cameras capture father of 5 gunned down trying to stop men from getting into car in his driveway
HOUSTON - A man trying to save a car from being stolen ends up losing his life. Around 1:45 a.m. the man was inside his home and saw on his surveillance camera several men in the driveway trying to get into his girlfriend’s car. He went outside to try and stop them.
KENS 5
Woman who suffered traumatic brain injury to get new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity
MONTGOMERY, Texas — A Montgomery woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury and her 12-year-old son are getting a new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Shelbie Estrada didn't think she'd be able to own a home. In 2016 she was in a terrible accident. "In the hospital, I...
fox26houston.com
Wife of HPD Officer hit by a train whispers in his ear the gender of their first baby
HOUSTON - A Houston police officer is in critical condition after he was hit by a train on Wednesday morning. Sr. HPD Officer Vidal Lopez was hit by the train while in uniform, as he headed to work just before 7 a.m. in his own personal vehicle on Fulton at Stokes Street.
Click2Houston.com
Double stabbing reported in Sunnyside area, HPD says
HOUSTON – Officials say two men have been reportedly stabbed in the Sunnyside community. According to Houstn police, the stabbing took place Thursday night in the 300 block of Sunnyside. Authorities say the men were transported to area hospitals, but have yet to give word on their condition. It...
Click2Houston.com
Boyfriend arrested, charged in death of Houston woman who was found shot to death in burning car 6 years ago, deputies say
FORT BEND COUNTY – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it has made an arrest in the six-year-old case involving the murder of a Houston woman who was shot to death allegedly by her boyfriend. On Jan. 11, 2017, at around 1:42 a.m., FBCSO’s deputies...
mocomotive.com
2 arrested after selling meth to undercover agent, police say; Suspect ran into oncoming traffic attempting to evade arrest
SHENANDOAH, Texas – A man and a woman are now behind bars after allegedly selling drugs to an undercover agent. According to Shenandoah Police Department, an officer and his K9 conducted an undercover narcotics operation located in Montgomery County. During the operation, two individuals reportedly sold an undercover TXDPS…
KENS 5
Elementary school employee in Channelview ISD threatened student with Taser, district says
CHANNELVIEW, Texas — A Hamblen Elementary School staff member is no longer employed by Channelview ISD after reportedly threatening a student with a Taser, the district said Friday. The alleged incident happened Thursday, Dec. 8, in a classroom, according to the district. It's not clear law enforcement was notified...
Comments / 0