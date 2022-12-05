ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

2 teens shot near Deerbrook Mall, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two teens were shot Sunday in the Humble area, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office officials. Authorities said it happened near the intersection of Kenswick Drive and Huntermoor Circle, which is just west of Deerbrook Mall. Authorities said both teens were taken to...
HUMBLE, TX
KENS 5

Driver was speeding when church bus flipped in east Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Several people were injured Sunday when a church bus flipped on its side in east Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez tweeted about it just after 1 p.m. but said the crash happened around noon at an apartment complex on Uvalde Road just south of Wallisville Road. Gonzalez said the bus was transporting people from church service.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Houston woman killed in Alice crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman died after a crash in Jim Wells County Saturday morning. The crash occurred on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m., officials with the DPS said. A black Toyota Corolla was headed north on the main street crossover and ran a...
JIM WELLS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Double stabbing reported in Sunnyside area, HPD says

HOUSTON – Officials say two men have been reportedly stabbed in the Sunnyside community. According to Houstn police, the stabbing took place Thursday night in the 300 block of Sunnyside. Authorities say the men were transported to area hospitals, but have yet to give word on their condition. It...
HOUSTON, TX

