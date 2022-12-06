One problem is most people don’t understand results of tests. So they have to spend time asking what test results mean. And if a patient has some knowledge like me, I question why certain tests were not preformed. Such as in the last week, I had a mammogram, the test results a mass which they said it was benign. My question to the provider is how do you know it’s benign. I know of one person who got that diagnosis, got a second opinion which turned out to be cancer. I have heard of other women who just accepted the results who developed in the end stage 4 breast cancer. So I have questioned the results with my primary doctor and are waiting for an answer.
