California State

Mindy Kaling says much of 'The Office' would be seen as 'inappropriate' today and 'most of the characters on that show would be canceled'

By JP Mangalindan
Insider
 5 days ago
Mindy Kaling arrives at the Oscars on Feb. 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California,

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

  • Mindy Kaling, who wrote for and acted in "The Office," reflected on the show in a new interview.
  • On "Good Morning America," Kaling said "so much" of the show "is so inappropriate now."
  • Kaling added that "most of the characters on that show would be canceled by now."

Mindy Kaling didn't mince words in a "Good Morning America" interview on Thursday when reflecting on her time working on "The Office," which wrapped its final season in 2013.

Kaling, who wrote numerous episodes and appeared as a cast member on the show, said the show's humor simply wouldn't hold up today.

"That show is so inappropriate now," Kaling said during her appearance on Thursday on "Good Morning America." "The writers who I'm still in touch with now, we always talk about how so much of that show we probably couldn't make now. Tastes have changed, and honestly what offends people has changed so much now."

Based on the British TV series, " The Office" aired from 2005 to 2013, chronicling the work lives of employees at the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. Kaling played customer service rep Kelly Kapoor alongside cast members that included Steve Carell , John Krasinsk i, and Jenna Fischer .

When asked what her character would be up to now, Kaling contended Kapoor would have tried her hand at something entirely different.

"I think she would have quit Dunder Mifflin to become an influencer, and then probably be canceled, almost immediately," Kaling said. "Actually, most of the characters on that show would be canceled by now."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 2

