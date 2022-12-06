The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 98. Forty capital K’s to the minute is a fair rate. Pupils should not lose sight of the fact that motion determines form. Take care of the motion and the forms of the letters will develop easily and naturally. A careful study of the movement as applied to capital K will be helpful. After making the first part of the letter, the hand (with the pen in the air) should swing below the base line, describing an oval and returning upward to the beginning point of the last part of the letter. Be sure to connect the parts with a loop, as shown in the copy. Drop the finishing part below the base line. Don’t forget the word practice; about twelve words to the minute is a fair rate of speed.

