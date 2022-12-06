Read full article on original website
Understanding Web Resource Caching: Server-side
The subject of Web resource caching is as old as the World Wide Web itself. However, I'd like to offer an as-exhaustive-as-possible catalog of how one can improve performance by caching. Web resource caching can happen in two different places: client-side - on the browser and server side. In my previous post, I explained the former; this post focuses on the latter.
How I Built a Simple Forex App with Telegram Bots and AWS Lambda
If you work as a freelancer in the digital economy, it is likely that you have a global perspective when it comes to new prospects and collaborators. A huge, worldwide pool of potential clients and opportunities is available to you. For this reason, it's not uncommon for Designers, Marketing Specialists, Web Developers, or Sales Reps to work with business partners which are based in different countries.
Dead Simple Sprite-Sheet Animations
I’ve been using for a personal project and it’s been delightful. As the project has grown, I’ve turned into a level designer, animator, illustrator, along with the usual programmer. Sometimes I hit walls, and rabbit holes around those walls are just too compelling to pass up. One...
How to Embed Content in HTML
There was a time when the Internet was primarily driven by text content. There was no option to embed those cute cat images and funny videos in your blog. Slowly time changed, and we got to where we are right now, with rich content spread all around us. But who and what caused this change? Let's learn together. But before that, here's a quick introduction to embedding if you are not aware of what it is -
Using a REST API with Python
Requesting fitness data (backlog) from Terra requires HTTP requests, so I’m writing an essential guide here on using a REST API with Python. First, let's define what a REST API is. REST stands for Representational State Transfer and is a software architectural style that defines a set of constraints to create web services. REST APIs are used to provide a standardized way of accessing and manipulating web resources.
Just Use Rem: Choosing between Pixels and Rems in CSS
CSS has a lot of different units that you can choose from. In many cases, there is one unit that’s clearly better than any others. However, one question that seems to have come up a lot throughout my career is whether you should use pixels or rems on certain properties where it doesn’t seem to make a clear difference.
Don't Stop at Writing Code, Create Business Value
Knowing the business and its needs/problems can help you to grow faster. If you don’t know WHAT and WHY, you can’t think of HOW. For any organization/customer, you are not just writing code but contributing toward the business and helping it grow. In that case, knowing the business needs; problems of the organization/customer is very important.
Why The Rubber Duck is The Ultimate Hacker Gadget
You may be expecting an article about the well known pen testing tool, the rubber ducky (see here). If you are, sorry to say that you’ve ended up in the wrong place and. might be more up your street. Instead we’re going to talk about the most useful tool...
How to Debug Like a Senior Developer
My book on debugging is already on preorder and I’m super thrilled to announce I’m doing a full online course to go along with it. The course website isn’t ready yet but I already have the full outline and a lot of recorded material. I will try to drop videos at a rate of two per week in the next few months until the full course will be online. It’s shaping up to be a very detailed course. I recorded the first module and half of the second module and I’m already close to 3 hours of dense recorded material!
3 Reasons Webhooks Are Better than Regular HTTP Requests
We are primarily using Webhooks at Terra API. For that reason, I’m writing a guide on why they are often considered to be better than regular HTTP requests for a few reasons. First, webhooks allow for real-time communication between applications and services. With regular HTTP requests, the client must...
Bear Market(ing) Diaries: Focus on Your Winners
There's a saying in investing circles - bulls are right 29 days a month. Bears are right for only 1 day. That one day erases 29 bull days. Whether that's beautiful or sad or both, we'll let you decide for yourself. We, on the other hand, are here to share some of our.
How to Use Splice in JavaScript: Understanding the Array Method
Splice is a Javascript Array method that changes the content of an array by deleting or replacing an existing element or adding a new element in place. In this guide, I will explain how to use the Javascript Array splice method. Developers at any level can read and understand this article.
Debugging on Mobile is Too Hard
I write one article out of my comfort zone (Clean Code / Refactoring / Code Smells) every month. Hackernoon contests are a great source of inspiration. I founded a startup 10 years ago to develop Android and IOS mobile Apps, so it is not too far away from my knowledge.
Essential Guide to Scraping Google Shopping Results
In this post, we will learn to scrape Google Shopping Results using Node JS. Searching for the tags from HTML files is not only a difficult thing to do but also a time-consuming process. It is better to use the CSS Selectors Gadget for selecting the perfect tags to make your web scraping journey easier.
The Noonification: How AI/ChatGPT Dreams in 2022 (12/7/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. The Story of How I Almost Became a Developer.
Will ChatGPT Put Smart Contract Engineers Out of a Job?
ChatGPT from OpenAI has gone viral and reached 1 million users in just 5 days. The AI has shown mind-blowing capabilities, including generating smart contract code, and even fixing bugs for you. Is AI finally coming to put software developers out of a job?. AnChain.AI Web3 compliance officer and former...
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 98
The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 98. Forty capital K’s to the minute is a fair rate. Pupils should not lose sight of the fact that motion determines form. Take care of the motion and the forms of the letters will develop easily and naturally. A careful study of the movement as applied to capital K will be helpful. After making the first part of the letter, the hand (with the pen in the air) should swing below the base line, describing an oval and returning upward to the beginning point of the last part of the letter. Be sure to connect the parts with a loop, as shown in the copy. Drop the finishing part below the base line. Don’t forget the word practice; about twelve words to the minute is a fair rate of speed.
The Story of How I Almost Became a Developer
With all the stories of layoffs and general tech industry malaise, I think it's time for a bit of a reminder of how far we have come. So here is an origin story, or, what would have been an origin story. Because I have a bit of a dirty secret to share. I am not a rock-star developer. Or much of a developer at all.
Twitter preparing to delete 1.5 billion inactive accounts
Twitter will delete 1.5 billion inactive accounts to free up dormant handles, or user names, on the platform, Elon Musk said.
How I Live Stream My Brain with Amazon IVS, a Muse Headband and React
Earlier this year, I created a really fun project that I called "Brain. to the Cloud" where I saved my brain data to the cloud while playing. Call of Duty so that I could analyze the relationship between my. cognitive function and video game performance. I wrote up a three-part.
