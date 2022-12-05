ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans coach Lovie Smith won't commit to going back to QB Davis Mills

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Houston Texans didn’t get much production from their starting quarterback.

In fact, Kyle Allen was as ineffective as the Cleveland Browns’ starter, who posted a 53.4 passer rating in the 27-14 victory over Houston at NRG Stadium. Allen had a 53.5 rating, but he also was the cause of two defensive scores that ended up being the difference in the game.

“We didn’t get anything done offensively, so, it’s pretty hard to talk about many of the good things that anybody on that side of the ball did,” coach Lovie Smith told reporters Monday. “Kyle is a part of that, and as we go forward, I’ve seen the video of course a few times, and the play at the quarterback position wasn’t good enough yesterday.”

Allen went 20-of-39 for 201 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. What can’t be reflected in a passer rating is how he fumbled the ball on a quarterback sneak near the Texans’ own goal line that the Browns returned for a 4-yard touchdown.

The Texans went to Allen over the past two games to provide a spark for the offense, which was floundering under Davis Mills. In Week 11 against Washington at NRG Stadium, the Texans generated a season-low 148 yards total offense. That 23-10 loss was the last start for Mills to date.

Smith would not commit in either direction as to whether the Texans would put Mills back in the lineup for Week 14 at the Dallas Cowboys.

Said Smith: “Guys, you kind of know how we do it right now. On a Monday afterwards, we can talk about that play right there. Things get out a little bit quick around here, so if there’s a change that we’re going to make at any position, you guys will know it right away.”

Mills is 1-8-1 as a starter in 2022 with a 78.1 passer rating.

