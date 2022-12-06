ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoYouRemember?

Why Rin Tin Tin Is Known As The Dog Who Saved Hollywood

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u0fTE_0jYY3hqX00

There will always be famous dogs in Hollywood because people love watching them. Think Lassie, Beethoven, and perhaps the original Hollywood dog Rin Tin Tin. Rin Tin Tin was an adorable German Shepherd that appeared in over 30 films. He eventually became known as “the dog who saved Hollywood.”

Rin Tin Tin’s owner, Lee Duncan, rescued him from a World War I shelter and brought him back to the United States. Lee started teaching Rin Tin Tin tricks and realized that he was quite talented. He started seeking movie roles for the pup and landed him a gig in the 1922 film The Man from Hell’s River.

Rin Tin Tin is known as “the dog who saved Hollywood”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F1L3y_0jYY3hqX00
WHILE LONDON SLEEPS, Rin Tin Tin, 1926 / Everett Collection

Rin Tin Tin did so well that it led to other jobs and endorsement deals. He was one of the first dogs to create popularity for German Shepherds not only in movies but as household pets. Rin Tin Tin starred in the film Where the North Begins and the film did so well in theaters, it is said to have saved Warner Bros. from bankruptcy which earned him the nickname of the dog who saved Hollywood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gr2Zw_0jYY3hqX00
THE ADVENTURES OF RIN TIN TIN, second from left: Lee Aaker, 1954-59. TV Guide/courtesy Everett Collection

Unfortunately, Rin Tin Tin passed away in 1932 but his legacy lives on forever. He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960 and his story spawned several films and television shows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XSdm4_0jYY3hqX00
THE ADVENTURES OF RIN TIN TIN, Rin Tin Tin, Lee Aaker, 1954-59 / Everett Collection

Have you ever seen a movie with Rin Tin Tin in it? Which one is your favorite?

Comments / 2

LJWR
5d ago

Fox studios was going bankrupt as well until they discovered Shirley Temple. When got too old to be 'cute' they dropped her like a hot potato. She never let on, but her dad lost most of her money somehow.

Reply
3
Related
Herbie J Pilato

Dustin Diamond of "Saved By The Bell": A Tragic Hollywood Tale

He was beloved for years as one of TV's kindest nerds. But his life was cut too short. It's been almost two years since Dustin Diamond, one of the stars of the 1990's TV show, Saved by the Bell, died at the age of 44 in February 2021. That was less than a month after being diagnosed with stage IV small cell carcinoma. “In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution," his rep Roger Paul told Us Magazine at the time. “Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful.”
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Hollywood Western Star Dies

Television and film western star Andrew Prine, who starred in dozens of westerns over a long career in Hollywood, has died at 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Prine died earlier this month while in Paris on vacation with his wife.
DoYouRemember?

Meet ‘Three’s Company’ Star John Ritter’s Children, Including His Transgender Son

John Ritter, known for his role in the sitcom Three’s Company, was married to his ex-wife, Nancy Morgan, for 19 years, and they had three children: Jason, Carly, and Tyler. In 1999, he wedded Amy Yasbeck, and they had a girl, Stella Ritter. Sadly four years later in 2003, he collapsed while on set at 8 Simple Rules and was rushed to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with aortic dissection, leading to his death a few hours later at 54.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Soap Opera Star Dies

Legendary award-winning actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89, CNN reports. Aniston, a longtime star on the soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," died on November 11th, according to an Instagram post made by his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston.
pethelpful.com

Tiny Chihuahua's Precious Little Song Is Just Irresistible

We’ll never not be impressed with all the tricks dogs can do. And think about how far the tricks have come from just teaching them to sit. No longer is ‘sit’ impressive though because well, dogs are now singing. Yes, singing!. The latest singing dog to take...
Looper

Actors Who Refused To Be In Bill Murray Movies

Some actors could be proclaimed "America's Sweetheart" or "America's Dad," but Bill Murray can make a go at being "America's Fun Uncle." A little dangerous, perpetually aloof, and likely to play oafs, ne'er-do-wells, sad sacks, and party animals, Murray is synonymous, and intertwined, with his characters, and delighting audiences with his inscrutability and emotion-driven acting. Since breaking out as a star on "Saturday Night Live" in the late 1970s, Murray went on to become a dominant comic actor of the 1980s, starring in classics like "Caddyshack," "Stripes," and "Ghostbusters." He eventually leaned into "elder statesman of indie auteur cinema" status, collaborating with and serving as a muse to filmmakers including Wes Anderson and Sofia Coppola.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies

Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
181K+
Followers
9K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy