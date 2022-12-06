Why Rin Tin Tin Is Known As The Dog Who Saved Hollywood

There will always be famous dogs in Hollywood because people love watching them. Think Lassie, Beethoven, and perhaps the original Hollywood dog Rin Tin Tin. Rin Tin Tin was an adorable German Shepherd that appeared in over 30 films. He eventually became known as “the dog who saved Hollywood.”

Rin Tin Tin’s owner, Lee Duncan, rescued him from a World War I shelter and brought him back to the United States. Lee started teaching Rin Tin Tin tricks and realized that he was quite talented. He started seeking movie roles for the pup and landed him a gig in the 1922 film The Man from Hell’s River.

WHILE LONDON SLEEPS, Rin Tin Tin, 1926 / Everett Collection

Rin Tin Tin did so well that it led to other jobs and endorsement deals. He was one of the first dogs to create popularity for German Shepherds not only in movies but as household pets. Rin Tin Tin starred in the film Where the North Begins and the film did so well in theaters, it is said to have saved Warner Bros. from bankruptcy which earned him the nickname of the dog who saved Hollywood.

THE ADVENTURES OF RIN TIN TIN, second from left: Lee Aaker, 1954-59. TV Guide/courtesy Everett Collection

Unfortunately, Rin Tin Tin passed away in 1932 but his legacy lives on forever. He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960 and his story spawned several films and television shows.

THE ADVENTURES OF RIN TIN TIN, Rin Tin Tin, Lee Aaker, 1954-59 / Everett Collection

Have you ever seen a movie with Rin Tin Tin in it? Which one is your favorite?