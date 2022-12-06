Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Said Bring a Marine Home Held By Russia - What You Really Need to KnowTom HandyTexas State
Cult favorite fried chicken to open first San Antonio restaurantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Have you visited San Antonio's strangest grave?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo BowlThe HD PostBarstow, CA
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas (Lone Star Card) Benefits for December 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and distributed once per month to Texas Lone Star Cards -- the state's EBT card. Benefits, including December's...
Texas’ best bakery can be found in this city: report
When it comes to baked goods, your tastebuds and wandering eyes might look to Europe for the best of the best, but there is something to say about bakeries across America when it comes to fulfilling your carb-filled urges.
Snake Eyes: What Is The Most Sinful City In The State Of Texas?
Being bad sometimes feels good doesn't it? Though all of us after the fact will regret our decision sometimes. But it turns out there is more than meets the eye when it comes to "sinful" events in the nation. As we all know, data is routinely collected around the United...
KENS 5
What awaits Brittney Griner after her arrival in San Antonio?
SAN ANTONIO — Brittney Griner is now back in the United States after landing in San Antonio early Friday morning. She was freed in a high-profile prisoner exchange after 10 months of captivity in Russia. Griner is now expected to go through an extensive health evaluation at the Brooke...
Texas bakery ranked among best in the world for its brownies: report
Brownies are one of the gifts to the world that will continue giving until the sun decides not to shine anymore because if you're having a bad day, eating a freshly baked brownie will turn that frown upside in a snap.
Body of missing former University of Houston student found in Canyon Lake
Aamir Ali went missing while he was on a camping trip at Canyon Lake with friends over the weekend.
KENS 5
Birds up: UTSA football team to be honored with 'Rowdy River Parade'
SAN ANTONIO — Conference USA champions -- University of Texas at San Antonio -- will be honored on Friday with a river parade. They also earned a program-record 30 all-conference and all-freshman team accolades on Tuesday. They're calling this the Rowdy River Parade. Get it?. That's the name of...
Canine Flu is Spreading Throughout Texas – Here Are the Symptoms to Watch For
There’s no better companion than a man’s best friend especially here in Texas. If your fur babies find their selves in some type of pain or sickness it’s truly like one of our children and it hurts. FLU SEASON IS ALSO FOR THE PETS. There are cases...
Whatever Happened to the ‘No Democrates Allowed’ Texas Store?
Here's a blast from the past, anyone remember this Texas store from 2020?. So I was recently reflecting on some of my old posts and one that I had a lot of fun with is the 'No Democrates Allowed' guy. This guy was so infuriated with the election results he banned democrates from his store. Since a democrate is not a real thing, technically no one was banned from the store.He clearly meant democrats.
Oysters harvested from southeastern Galveston Bay recalled after dozens of people report illness
Did you buy Texas oysters or harvest from Galveston Bay between Nov. 17 and Dec. 7? If the oysters are from TX 1, you'll want to throw them out.
KSAT 12
Dive team finds body of missing camper in Canyon Lake, deputies confirm
CANYON LAKE, Texas – Divers have located the body of a missing 22-year-old camper from Houston in Canyon Lake near Potters Creek Park, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office. The Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team found the body of Aamir Ali around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Ali...
Report: This is the best sandwich in Texas, among best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the best things about Texas, it’s easy to place food atop of the list, and rightfully so as the Lone Star State is home to a number of the best cuisines in the world. None truly better than its barbecue though,...
This Small Texas Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Texas, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Lone Star State?
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust in US History Just Happened Right Here in Texas
As fentanyl overdoses continue to surge both in Texas and nationwide, some good news out of South Texas. A traffic stop near Corpus Christi, TX last week turned into a history-making drug bust, reports CBS 19. "During the search we located a compartment built in the gas tank of this...
KENS 5
Texas Longhorns' Bijan Robinson wins 2022 Doak Walker Award
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas junior running back Bijan Robinson is the 2022 recipient of the Doak Walker Award, honoring the nation's top college running back. Robinson is the fourth Longhorn to win the award, joining two-time winner Ricky Williams (1997, 1998), Cedric Benson (2004) and D'Onta Foreman (2016). The award has been given annually since 1990.
This Texas Discount Store Is Full Of 'Weird And Quirky' Items
Only two of the stores remain in the state.
orangeandbluepress.com
$391 One-Time Payment For Each Child in Texas This Month; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that each eligible child in the state will receive a one-time payment of $391 this month in food pandemic benefits. Texas is one of the states in the country that participates in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. This is intended for low-income families, persons with disabilities, seniors, and other individuals based on the qualifications set by the state and its governing agency.
KENS 5
Texas man charged with threatening doctor affiliated with National LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center
BOSTON — A Texas man was arrested and charged today in connection with threatening a Boston doctor providing care to members of the transgender community, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Massachusetts. Federal officials said 38-year-old Matthew Jordan Lindner, of Comfort, was charged with one count of...
San Antonio man dies in head-on crash on SH-285
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Antonio man died Tuesday in a head-on collision on State Highway 285. Nathaniel Lucas Ghidoni, 43, was the driver of a silver Nissan Frontier pickup truck traveling westbound on SH-285. At about 5:55 p.m. the Nissan crossed into the striped line and crashed head-on with a black Ford […]
Texas traffic stop leads to fentanyl seizure worth $1.8M
A traffic stop that occurred on the morning of Dec. 2 led to a discovery of fentanyl worth $1.8 million.
