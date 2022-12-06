ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5

What awaits Brittney Griner after her arrival in San Antonio?

SAN ANTONIO — Brittney Griner is now back in the United States after landing in San Antonio early Friday morning. She was freed in a high-profile prisoner exchange after 10 months of captivity in Russia. Griner is now expected to go through an extensive health evaluation at the Brooke...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Birds up: UTSA football team to be honored with 'Rowdy River Parade'

SAN ANTONIO — Conference USA champions -- University of Texas at San Antonio -- will be honored on Friday with a river parade. They also earned a program-record 30 all-conference and all-freshman team accolades on Tuesday. They're calling this the Rowdy River Parade. Get it?. That's the name of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
LoneStar 92

Whatever Happened to the ‘No Democrates Allowed’ Texas Store?

Here's a blast from the past, anyone remember this Texas store from 2020?. So I was recently reflecting on some of my old posts and one that I had a lot of fun with is the 'No Democrates Allowed' guy. This guy was so infuriated with the election results he banned democrates from his store. Since a democrate is not a real thing, technically no one was banned from the store.He clearly meant democrats.
ABILENE, TX
KENS 5

Texas Longhorns' Bijan Robinson wins 2022 Doak Walker Award

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas junior running back Bijan Robinson is the 2022 recipient of the Doak Walker Award, honoring the nation's top college running back. Robinson is the fourth Longhorn to win the award, joining two-time winner Ricky Williams (1997, 1998), Cedric Benson (2004) and D'Onta Foreman (2016). The award has been given annually since 1990.
AUSTIN, TX
orangeandbluepress.com

$391 One-Time Payment For Each Child in Texas This Month; Gov. Greg Abbott Says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that each eligible child in the state will receive a one-time payment of $391 this month in food pandemic benefits. Texas is one of the states in the country that participates in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. This is intended for low-income families, persons with disabilities, seniors, and other individuals based on the qualifications set by the state and its governing agency.
KLST/KSAN

San Antonio man dies in head-on crash on SH-285

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Antonio man died Tuesday in a head-on collision on State Highway 285. Nathaniel Lucas Ghidoni, 43, was the driver of a silver Nissan Frontier pickup truck traveling westbound on SH-285. At about 5:55 p.m. the Nissan crossed into the striped line and crashed head-on with a black Ford […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX

