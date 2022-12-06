Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao announces end of retirement to challenge Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr.
Manny Pacquiao is out of retirement and has some big names in mind. ‘PacMan’ has been out of action since a showdown with Yordenis Ugas last August. The bout was a short-notice one for the Cuban. Pacquiao was previously slated to face Errol Spence Jr., but he was forced to withdraw due to injury.
Yardbarker
Conor McGregor Next Fight: Dana White confirms that Michael Chandler 'most likely' to face former champ-champ
You know a UFC pay-per-view is right around the corner when Dana White begins to announce big upcoming fight news. His latest tidbit revolves around a potential Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler fight that has sports bettors and combat sports fans salivating at the prospect. Not only is this guaranteed...
Cris Cyborg open to Larissa Pacheco bout in MMA return: 'I always have to be ready for challenges'
Cris Cyborg is dabbling in the world of boxing, but also has her eyes on potential opponents for her return to the MMA cage. The Bellator women’s featherweight champion is stepping into the boxing ring for the second time this year to face Gabrielle Holloway in the co-main event of Crawford vs. Avanesyan on Dec. 10.
MMAmania.com
UFC 282, The Morning After: The downfall of Darren Till
I don’t want to write an article dissing Darren Till. I like “The Gorilla.” He’s an entertaining follow on social media, and it’s not like Till is without talent. Mediocre fighters don’t knock down Stephen Thompson. They don’t earn title shots or take Robert Whittaker to a split decision. They certainly do not begin their professional fight careers with 18-fight unbeaten streaks.
worldboxingnews.net
Mike Tyson wanted half a billion dollars to face heavyweight champ
Mike Tyson wanted an astonishing amount of cash to trade blows with the current heavyweight champion. WBC ruler Tyson Fury revealed the demands laid down in a Zoom call by Tyson regarding a possible exhibition between the two as Iron Mike trained for his clash with Roy Jones Jr. “The...
bodyslam.net
Dana White reveals Glover Teixeira will be first to get shot at Light Heavyweight championship after UFC 282
The light heavyweight championship might be vacant right now, but a former champion is gunning to be first in line. Jiri Prochazka was counting down the days to his first light heavyweight title defense when he suffered a brutal shoulder injury that knocked him out of the UFC 282 main event.
MMA Fighting
‘Most ignorant judging I’ve seen’: Fighters react to odd 50-45 scorecard for Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello
Bellator 289’s main event didn’t end in any old split decision. Following months of heated build-up, interim bantamweight champion Raufeon Stots fended off the wrestling of Danny Sabatello to walk away victorious in Friday’s headlining bout at Bellator 289 and advance to the finals of Bellator’s $1 million bantamweight grand prix. Judges Bryan Miner and Eric Colon scored the contest 48-47 for Stots, however more than a few eyebrows were raised when the lone dissenting scorecard was read off — a 50-45 in favor of Sabatello awarded by controversial veteran judge Doug Crosby.
MMAmania.com
Paddy Pimblett promises to ‘pimp slap’ Jake Paul if he attends UFC 282: ‘I’ll assault him’
Jake Paul should steer clear of T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) if he wants to stay out of trouble. In UFC 282’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, rising British Lightweight star, Paddy Pimblett, takes on veteran, Jared Gordon. Ahead of the appearance, however, Pimblett became a target for the YouTuber-turned boxer. Paul challenged Pimblett to spar with him for $1 million after “The Baddy” claimed Paul’s matches have been fixed. The potential sparring session has yet to take place and likely won’t at his juncture.
Dana White Says Jared Gordon ‘Threw The Fight Away’ Against Paddy Pimblett In Round 3: ‘Go Out And Fight’
Dana White wasn’t a fan of Jared Gordon’s approach in the Paddy Pimblett fight. While many believed Gordon did more than enough to beat Pimblett at UFC 282, the judges didn’t see it that way. ‘The Baddy’ would get the unanimous decision nod, winning two rounds out of three on the official scorecards.
Bellator 289 results: Liz Carmouche taps Juliana Velasquez with armbar to retain flyweight title
UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Liz Carmouche left no doubt about the outcome of her rematch with former champion Juliana Velasquez. After a controversial TKO stoppage in their first meeting in April, Carmouche (18-7 MMA, 5-0 BMMA) leaned on her grappling strengths, and found a way to submit Velasquez (12-2 MMA, 7-2 BMMA) in the second round to keep the flyweight title around her waist.
Paddy Pimblett On Naysayers Claiming UFC 282 Win Over Jared Gordon Was A Robbery: ‘Haters Going To Hate’
Paddy Pimblett insists he beat Jared Gordon and those who claim a robbery were just “haters”. “The Baddy” admitted “Flash” had taken control when he relaxed a bit in the final round but it didn’t affect the scorecards. It wasn’t what Paddy Pimblett expected but...
Michael Chandler confident Conor McGregor 'car-crash' fight happens after Dana White's comments
LAS VEGAS – Michael Chandler is more confident than ever that the next time he steps in the octagon, Conor McGregor will be the man standing opposite him. Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC), a former three-time Bellator lightweight champion and UFC title challenger, has been pushing to be the man who welcomes McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) back to competition for more than a year. It hasn’t materialized to this point as “The Notorious” tries to rebound from a broken leg in his July 2021 trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier, but a notable progression happened this week.
CBS Sports
UFC 282 predictions -- Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev: Fight card, odds, preview, prelims, expert picks
A new light heavyweight champion will be crowned and a superstar could emerge in the UFC's final pay-per-view event of the year. UFC 282 lands inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night with a card that has plenty of opportunity for thrills despite its shortage of star power.
MMAmania.com
Video: Paddy Pimblett, Ilia Topuria nearly come to blows at UFC 282 presser, security intervenes
Lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett and Featherweight phenom, Ilia Topuria, are both competing at the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Dec. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pimblett will go to war with Jared Gordon in the UFC 282 co-main event. Further...
Darren Till offers prediction for possible Khamzat Chimaev vs. Colby Covington matchup: “He’d be the powerful one”
If Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington end up fighting, Darren Till knows who he’d pick to win. ‘Borz’ has been out of action since September at UFC 279, when he faced Kevin Holland. In that outing, the Chechen scored a first-round submission win over ‘Trail Blazer’. However, that wasn’t the bout he was expecting that weekend.
Paddy Pimblett next fight: ‘The Baddy’ is back tonight
The Paddy Pimblett next fight news has arrived. “The Baddy” will make his return to the Octagon looking for a
Manny Pacquiao Earns Unanimous Decision Over DK Yoo in Boxing Return – Pacquiao vs. Yoo Results (Highlights)
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao returned to the boxing ring on Saturday night against South Korean martial artist DK Yoo. Making his boxing debut at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang, South Korea, Yoo faced Pacquaio in a six-round exhibition bout in the main event of a FITE TV pay-per-view extravaganza.
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 0